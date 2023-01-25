(Potosi, MO) Washington County Collector, 50 year old Carla Zettler of Mineral Point, is facing removal from office after a petition to the courts caused the removal order to be issued in Washington County Circuit Court. The petition was filed by Washington County Prosecuting Attorney John L. Jones IV. It's alleged Zettler used the county tax maintenance fund for personal gain and misappropriated more than $100,000 in tax revenue funds from the county. Zettler is also charged in other cases involving charges of forgery, official misconduct, and stealing. Zettler is ordered to respond to the petition within 10 days and she is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in court on those charges April 4th.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO