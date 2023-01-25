Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Union planning board talks zoning changes to reflect new cannabis laws
Union is taking its first steps in zoning for possible recreational marijuana businesses. The city does not currently have any medical or recreational marijuana dispensaries, but the Union Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday started considering regulations for them.
Washington Missourian
ARPA Committee agrees to award $595K to homeless shelter in Washington
A Franklin County committee recommended awarding more than a half million dollars in federal stimulus money Tuesday for a planned Washington homeless shelter. Life’s River requested $595,000 from the county’s American Rescue Plan Act Committee to build out and furnish the building it recently acquired on Highway A. Work will be needed to update fire sprinklers, plumbing, the HVAC system, electricity and other areas, while security cameras, furniture, bedding, appliances and kitchen and bathroom accessories need to be added, according to an application filed with the county.
Recreational marijuana town hall meeting taking place today
The impact of recreational marijuana in Missouri is going to be addressed Thursday night at a town hall meeting.
KMOV
‘Old Slave Road’ in Wildwood getting a new name
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A road in wildwood is getting a new name. The winding road, just off Wild Horse Creek Road, has been named Old Slave Road but will now be called Madison Valley. Residents of Old Slave Road petitioned city leaders to change the name back in...
Washington Missourian
Developer plans laundromat, strip mall in Washington
Groundwork has started on a new strip mall in Washington. The building will be home to a second laundromat in town and three other businesses. Located at 900 Don Avenue, which is a stub street located behind Casey’s General Store gas station in Washington, the four-unit commercial building is being developed by Scott Schuh, owner of Heartland Discount Pharmacy and No. 1 Laundromat in Union. He plans to build another 2,500-square-foot unattended laundromat there and open the other 1,500 square foot spaces for retail stores or restaurants.
West Newsmagazine
Ellisville council rejects Seven Brew’s bid to the delight of Field Avenue residents
As the Seven Brew Drive-Thru Coffee proceedings developed, the Jan. 18 packed-house, Ellisville City Council meeting was far more reminiscent of a highly contentious court case. Following a 7-1 negative setback at the Jan. 11 Ellisville Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, Seven Brew needed a super majority verdict to win...
krcgtv.com
Department of Conservation confirms mountain lion was hit by car in Franklin County
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirmed a mountain lion sighting in Franklin County on Monday. In a Facebook post, the department said that a driver hit the mountain lion at the intersection of Highway T and Old Highway 100, just north of Villa Ridge. The animal was reportedly injured...
Crime concerns have Missouri lawmakers calling for a St. Louis special prosecutor
A growing concern statewide about crime going unpunished in the City of St. Louis has a bi-partisan group of lawmakers calling for the Missouri governor to appoint a special prosecutor for St. Louis.
What happened to the St. Louis snow? The snow void
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are a lot of people asking about the snow forecast to fall in the St. Louis area Wednesday. Around ten inches fell south of St. Louis near Farmington. But, the amount that fell near St. Louis was on the very low end of the forecast, at around a trace to […]
FOX2now.com
Public mural outside St. Louis bookstore sends message about censorship
A local bookshop is sending a message about censorship. Public mural outside St. Louis bookstore sends message …. A local bookshop is sending a message about censorship. What You Are Doing About It? Classic 107.3 Musical …. Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in...
Washington Missourian
Sullivan stops Union in girls wrestling action
While the teams split the four contested matches, Sullivan was able to use open weight classes to seal its win over Union in girls wrestling action Wednesday. Sullivan had three wrestlers take forfeits while Union had one for a net gain of 12 points.
Agents can't find mountain lion that was struck by car in Missouri
A search for mountain lion is underway in Franklin County after a car slammed into the animal around 7 P.M. Monday night, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC). Where the mountain lion went still remains a mystery.
Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A couple of schools and a few different community groups have began announcing either closures or delayed starts for Wednesday, ahead of the winter weather heading for Mid-Missouri. Columbia Public Schools announced that it will be closed Wednesday. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said it is the district's first snow day of the The post Schools and other groups begin announcing plans for Wednesday ahead of winter storm appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
edglentoday.com
Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A Opening Date Updated, Signage Approved
GLEN CARBON - The Glen Carbon Chick-fil-A location is getting closer to opening; Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said the expected opening date is February 9, shortly before the Glen Carbon Village Board approved adding signage and interior barricades to help mitigate traffic around the new restaurant. Sign in to hide...
kttn.com
Owner of construction company in Missouri pleads guilty to multiple counts of wire fraud
The former owner and chief operating officer of a Clayton, Missouri construction company on Wednesday admitted committing fraud to sidestep St. Louis, Missouri requirements that encourage the participation of minority-owned businesses in city contract opportunities. Brian Kowert Sr. pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Henry E. Autrey to...
Washington Missourian
Driver’s License testing location in Washington on the move
Driver’s license hopefuls will soon need to report to a new location in order to complete their driver’s test. Under an agreement approved by the Washington City Council on Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Driver Exam Station will move from the Public Safety Building at 301 Jefferson St. to the Washington Town & Country fairground’s administration building. The change could take effect as soon as next Friday, Jan. 27.
Missouri’s six best ‘underrated’ towns
The state of Missouri is in the middle of the United States. It is bordered by Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. Kansas City is the state's biggest city, and Jefferson City is its capital.
kfmo.com
Zettler Facing Removal from Office
(Potosi, MO) Washington County Collector, 50 year old Carla Zettler of Mineral Point, is facing removal from office after a petition to the courts caused the removal order to be issued in Washington County Circuit Court. The petition was filed by Washington County Prosecuting Attorney John L. Jones IV. It's alleged Zettler used the county tax maintenance fund for personal gain and misappropriated more than $100,000 in tax revenue funds from the county. Zettler is also charged in other cases involving charges of forgery, official misconduct, and stealing. Zettler is ordered to respond to the petition within 10 days and she is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in court on those charges April 4th.
New Marco's Pizza coming to St. Louis County
BALLWIN, Mo. — Craving some authentic style Italian Pizza? Marco's Pizza announced in a press release Thursday that it will be opening a new location in Ballwin. The new restaurant will be located at 15003 Manchester Road near Holloway Road. Marco's Pizza has several locations in the state, including Florissant, Wentzville and St. Peters. According to a press release, this will be the second location to open this year. A third location will open later this year.
Map of St. Louis area snowfall totals shows Farmington with ten inches of snow
ST. LOUIS — The National Weather Service has released the snowfall totals from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Areas south of St. Louis, like Farmington, are reporting six to ten inches of snow. The region was bracing to be hit with a lot of snow. A “Memphis Low” path...
