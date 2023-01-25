Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
Everton considering ex-Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as new manager.. ‘who demands two transfers from old club’
OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is reportedly a candidate to take over Everton but he wants the club to sign two Manchester United stars. The Norwegian has been out of work since leaving the Red Devils in November 2021. But he could be set for a return to the Premier League after...
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United LIVE: League Cup team news, line-ups and more
Follow live coverage as Nottingham Forest take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup tonight.The competition, also known as the League Cup or EFL Cup, is a knockout tournament involving the 92 teams of English football’s top-four tiers.First held in 1960-61, the League Cup has always been in the shadow of the more historic and prestigious FA Cup but it remains a major piece of silverware, with a date at Wembley the reward for the two sides who come through the two-legged semi-finals.Reigning champions Liverpool have won the most League Cups with nine, while Manchester City have won eight, with six of those coming since 2013. This year’s final will be played on Sunday 26 February.We will bring you all the action and updates from tonight's game in the live blog below:
Man Utd vs Reading - FA Cup: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about Man Utd vs Reading in the FA Cup fourth round - 28 January 2023.
BBC
'Bielsa revitalised Leeds'
BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope covered the Yorkshire club in depth when Marcelo Bielsa was at the helm. With Bielsa now linked with the vacant role at Everton, Pope gave his take to BBC Radio Merseyside.
FOX Sports
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
WSB Radio
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
Marcelo Bielsa ‘flies into London for talks to become Everton boss’ replacing sacked Spygate rival Frank Lampard
MARCELO BIELSA has flown to London for talks with Everton over the vacant manager's job, according to reports. The struggling Toffees sacked Frank Lampard on Monday. He was relieved of his duties at around 2.30pm - but it took the Toffees almost six hours to confirm his exit. Former Leeds...
Report: Newcastle Closing In On Chelsea Target Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United are now closing in on the signing of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon.
Football transfer rumours: Onana out and Arnautovic in at Everton?
Newcastle to make move for Hakim Ziyech? | João Cancelo to join Milan? | Tariq Lamptey off to Sporting?
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
BBC
Everton fan shouted racist abuse at Leicester City supporter
An Everton fan has been found guilty of shouting racist abuse at a rival Leicester City supporter during a Premier League game. Matthew Gillespie, 32, of Asterfield Avenue, Bebington, Wirral, was arrested inside Goodison Park on 5 November. He was handed a three-year banning order after he admitted a charge...
Match Preview & Team News: Manchester City v Arsenal
Manchester City are set to take on title rivals Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
BBC
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton fined £29k for drink-driving
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been banned from the road and fined £29,000 after admitting drink-driving. Police arrested the Brazilian player after pulling over his 2022-plate Mercedes G-Wagen in Ponteland Road, Newcastle, at 01:20 GMT on 12 January. A breath test showed the 26-year-old had 43 micrograms of alcohol...
msn.com
League Cup semifinal: Newcastle score first-leg win away to Southampton
Newcastle are 90 minutes away from the League Cup final after securing a 1-0 victory away to Southampton in leg 1 of the sides’ semifinal at St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday. The second leg at St. James’ Park is in one week’s time, next Tuesday, Jan. 31. Southampton will face Blackpool in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Saturday, while Newcastle rest after going out to Sheffield Wednesday in the 3rd round.
BBC
FA Cup fourth-round TV games: Watch live matches on BBC including Walsall v Leicester, Accrington v Leeds & Wrexham v Sheff Utd
Dates: 27-30 January Coverage: Accrington Stanley-Leeds (12:30 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Walsall-Leicester (12:30) live on Red Button on Saturday; Preston-Tottenham (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Wrexham v Sheffield United (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday.
ng-sportingnews.com
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
SB Nation
On This Day (27 Jan 1973): Legendary Celtic striker makes Sunderland debut vs Millwall!
Think ‘Hughes’ and ‘1973’, and it’s Billy that springs immediately to mind. Having come through the ranks at Roker Park, the Scotsman made his debut as an 18-year-old against Liverpool in 1968, and by the time 1973 and Bob Stokoe ticked around he was firmly established as a mainstay in the Sunderland side.
BBC
Everton: Farhad Moshiri says Toffees are not for sale
Everton are not for sale despite supporter protests against his running of the club, says owner Farhad Moshiri. Disgruntled fans have called for Moshiri and the board of directors to resign in recent weeks with the club 19th in the Premier League. The Merseysiders have won just one of their...
