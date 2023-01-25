Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii women lawmakers push bills for working mothers, abuse survivors
Hawaii women lawmakers push bills for working mothers, abuse survivors
hawaiinewsnow.com
Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui, triggering severe flooding in several communities
Heavy rains continue to wallop Maui, triggering severe flooding in several communities
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School
Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i Police release weekly list of outstanding warrants
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Jan. 27, 2023. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
hawaiinewsnow.com
NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai
NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai
hawaiinewsnow.com
LIST: 5 public schools on Molokai will be closed Monday because of severe weather
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state is canceling class at five Molokai public schools Monday because of severe weather. Officials said flooding on the island has blocked roads and created unsafe conditions in some communities. The schools that will be closed are:. Kaunakakai Elementary. Kilohana Elementary. Mamaloa Elementary. Molokai Middle. Molokai...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos
Sunrise is coming to the weekends with Billy V and Annalisa Burgos
hawaiinewsnow.com
Annalisa Tries: Best dishes at Nami Kaze in Honolulu
Annalisa Tries: Best dishes at Nami Kaze in Honolulu

Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: A look at international airline flights to Hawaii
Business Report: A look at international airline flights to Hawaii
KITV.com
Camera atop Mauna Kea captures sky spiral after rocket launch
HONOLULU (AP) — A camera atop Hawaii’s tallest mountain has captured what looks like a spiral swirling through the night sky. Researchers believe it was from the launch of a military GPS satellite that lifted off earlier on a SpaceX rocket in Florida.
hawaiinewsnow.com
31-year-old man critically injured in early-morning Kona traffic collision
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash in North Kona left a man in his 30′s critically injured, said Hawaii Island Police. Traffic investigators with the Hawaii Island Police Department said the incident happened on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway, near the Henry Street intersection, around 2 a.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old...
KITV.com
"Junk science" caused wrongful conviction of Ian Schweitzer
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The public pressure to get a conviction combined with what some call “junk science” led to the wrongful conviction of Albert Ian Schweitzer. In the 1991 Dana Ireland case, there was testimony about a bite mark match.
KITV.com
Missing Oahu Woman Found Dead
WAIKELE, Hawaii (KITV4)- Honolulu Police confirmed Saturday afternoon that the body of missing woman, Johnalynn Ilae, was found in the Waikele area. Homicide detectives are on the scene at a Lumiauau Street townhouse complex, .3 miles from where the woman's car was found on Friday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After signs are hacked, state warns changing roadwork message boards is illegal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Transportation is warning the public that changing an official roadwork message board is illegal. This comes after two signs were hacked both Tuesday and Wednesday night. DOT said going forward, contractors will change road sign passwords and upgrade security. Anyone caught changing a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Early-morning crash in Makiki leaves 1 person dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash in Makiki early Saturday. The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect and Alapai streets. The Honolulu Fire Department said two SUVs were involved and that one slammed into a tree, apparently after losing control. The driver...
Washington Examiner
Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu
HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HNN Sunrise to expand with weekend morning news shows
HNN Sunrise to expand with weekend morning news shows

Residents call for more action after tour boat gets too close to dolphins at remote Oahu beach. Federal officials are investigating a tour boat that came close to dolphins off West Oahu. Rainbow Warriors baseball gets set to open the season against Wright State.
NWS: Hawaii needs to prepare for more rainy weather
Genki Kino, Honolulu National Weather Service forecaster, said, “it's not only going to be Maui County; it's going to be area wide. You know, starting tonight through tomorrow, the potential for flash flooding is very high. I would say for pretty much anywhere across the state, especially windward areas.”
Thousands already cited for expired safety checks
"Unlike the registration, there's no penalty unless they get caught," said Alan Nakamura, owner of Kaimuki Auto Repair
