Kendall Jenner Wore a Purse as a Dress and Still Looked Chic
Why hold a purse when you can wear one? Kendall Jenner arrived at the Atlantis The Royal opening celebration in Dubai on Jan. 21 dressed in an avant-garde Schiaparelli dress. Designed by Daniel Roseberry, the chocolate-brown satin slip featured a thigh-high leg slit and a figure-hugging silhouette. More importantly, however, the gold hardware at the neckline made it seem as though the model was wearing a handbag around her neck.
Valentino Model Kristen McMenamy Falls Out of Shoes on Runway & Her Empowering Reaction Goes Viral
Valentino’s spring 2023 “Valentino Le Club Couture” show featured numerous viral moments — including a viral runway fall from runway star Kristen McMenamy McMenamy hit the runway at the show in a nightclub next to the Seine River in Paris on Wednesday night, with an audience including Anne Hathaway, Doja Cat, Dove Cameron and Law Roach. For the occasion, the veteran model wore a silver dress embroidered designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, crafted from swirls coated in pearls and crystals. However, McMenamy’s greatest runway statement occurred from falling forward from her shoes — a set of black satin stiletto-heeled pumps — which she...
Model Kristen McMenamy falls wearing sky-high heels at Valentino fashion show
Valentino’s spring fashion show included a look from the fall. American supermodel Model Kristen McMenamy, 58, took a tumble on the Valentino runway during their spring 2023 haute couture show in Paris earlier this week. After a viral clip of McMenamy falling to the ground made the rounds on Twitter, the luxury brand was blasted for making the catwalk queen strut in what some onlookers claimed were ill-fitting heels. “She was probably shaking. It’s embarrassing to mess up not only at work but especially in front of so many people who are watching you closely,” one added. “I don’t understand how literal VALENTINO...
Sienna Miller Wore Three Diamond Necklaces to Gucci’s Couture Week Party
Lou Doillon was easy to spot at the Ritz in Paris on Tuesday night. Attending the lavish dinner Gucci hosted in honor of its Hortus Deliciarum high jewelry collection, the singer and actress topped her pantsuit with a wide-brimmed, two-toned hat that was visible across the crowded cocktail party. She described her look, accessorized with wrist ruffs and a handbag shaped like a strawberry, as a melange of Elizabeth I, Jade Jagger and Right Bank Parisian chic, with a soupçon of magician.More from WWDLùchen Couture Spring 2023Rahul Mishra Couture Spring 2023Schiaparelli Couture Spring 2023 Doillon said she’s working on a new album...
Chelsea Clinton Wore Two Mismatched Heels — and Oprah Noticed
Fashion mistakes can happen to anyone — even renowned sharp dresser Chelsea Clinton. However, unlike Clinton, the average person’s sartorial errors don’t get called out by Oprah. Such was the case on Thursday afternoon when Clinton took to Twitter to share a snapshot of her footwear for Maryland governor Wes Moore’s inauguration, which she rushed to travel to: a set of black suede pumps. Though the two may look identical from their neutral color and texture at first glance, Clinton’s photo proved one was an almond-toed style, while the second featured a sharper pointed toe in a faintly darker black. Getting ready...
womansday.com
At 64, Jamie Lee Curtis Stuns in Plunging Blazer and Lace, Shuts Down Red Carpet
Jamie Lee Curtis, 64, stunned in a plunging blazer and lace pants on the red carpet at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Fans were obsessed with the spicy look. The actress isn’t shying away from bold looks in her 60s, and we are in full support. While...
Kylie Jenner dragged for wearing ‘disgusting’ Givenchy noose necklace
It’s hard to keep up with Kylie Jenner’s controversial outfit choices at Paris Fashion Week. Mere hours after shocking social media by showing up at Monday’s Schiaparelli Haute Couture show wearing an uncannily realistic lion head dress, the makeup mogul started another online uproar by stepping out in Givenchy’s controversial noose-inspired necklace. Jenner paired the problematic piece of jewelry — which debuted in Givenchy’s spring 2022 collection in October 2021 to a wave of criticism — with a clingy electric blue dress and glittering pink boots from the same fashion house. “Even if you took out the racial history of a noose, there’s the suicidal...
Taraji P. Henson Blooms in Floral Dress & Gladiator Sandals on Bali Vacation
Taraji P. Henson is continuing to enjoy her vacation in Bali, Indonesia. After meditating in a paradisiac scenery, the actress shared another moment of her trip on Instagram. This time, Henson watched a traditional performance of “Ramayana,” inspired by an ancient story popular in South and Southeast Asia. For the occasion, Henson was wrapped up in a boxy gray dress with a whimsical print made up of florals and geometric shapes in a contrasting hue. The garment featured wide sleeves and a squared-off neckline. As for her hair, the “Empire” star wore her braided hair up in a towering updo sat on...
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Queen Camilla’s jazzy leopard print shirt and bold gold earrings proves the senior royal is eager to make a statement
Queen Camilla traveled to Wiltshire and Bath for a busy day of engagements and her outfit was a blend of elegant and eye-catching…
Vogue
Getting Ready With The White Lotus’s Simona Tabasco For Her First Haute Couture Show
It’s no secret that The White Lotus season two has become the hit TV series of the moment. Aside from its twisting plot and breathtaking cinematography, the show’s cast has made quite the splash on the front row at fashion week – from Sabrina Impacciatore at JW Anderson, to Adam DiMarco at Prada. By way of Giambattista Valli, Simona Tabasco, who plays the chaotic yet endearing Lucia Greco on the show, made her first-ever appearance at haute couture fashion week. “I’ve never been to a couture show before and I am happy to have been invited by Giambattista Valli,” Tabasco tells Vogue. “His creations remind me of the sweetest dreams that we could ever have – it’s always an explosion of colours!”
Tiffany Haddish Goes Sartorially Hard & Soft in Delicate Mesh Top With Studded Pants & Combat Boots for Jason Lee Show Launch Party
Tiffany Haddish arrived to “The Jason Lee Show” launch party at Eden in Los Angeles on Tuesday to support Hollywood Unlocked’s CEO and founder’s eponymous show. Guests included Tamar Braxton, Deon Taylor, Joseph Sikora, Jhonni Blaze, and Tokyo Stylez. Haddish wore a casual outfit to the launch. The comedian paired an Off-White mesh tie-dye cropped top with leather pants designed with studs down the legs and zippers at the pockets. For accessories, she opted for an embellished unicorn necklace, stacked diamond earrings, and a medium leather tote by Helena Farrar. She wore her blond hair in a short curly pixie-styled cut...
Gigi Hadid Bravely Poses on Suspended Construction Beam in Cargo Pants & Metallic Stilettos for Maybelline
Gigi Hadid gave construction style a sharp finish during her latest appearance. The supermodel was spotted on the set of a Maybelline commercial in New York City on Jan. 17, while posing on a construction beam suspended by a crane. Hadid appeared on the streets of Manhattan in a black cropped denim vest. The sleeveless piece featured a wide collar and buttons along the side. She complemented the lightweight separate with a sparkling silver long-sleeve top and tan cargo pants. The baggy bottoms had large pockets on the side and pleats near the hem. To amp up her look, the 27-year-old media...
Jennifer Lopez's Plunging Blazer Is a Twist on the Traditional Pantsuit
No one loves a plunging moment like Jennifer Lopez. Ahead of the "Shotgun Wedding" premiere on Amazon Prime on Jan. 26, the triple threat shared glamorous throwback photos of herself on a set wearing a chic yet unconventional David Koma pantsuit and stacks of gold jewelry. Presumably styled by her...
Sarah Michelle Gellar Upgrades Pearl-Embellished Bustier With Linen Trousers & 6-Inch Louboutins at SiriusXM Studios
Sarah Michelle Gellar gave her winter wardrobe a sharp finish while visiting the SiriusXM Studios in New York City on Jan. 23. The Emmy Award-winning actress has been making rounds to promote her new show, “Wolf Pack.” Gellar plays Kristin Ramsey in the Paramount+ spinoff drama series, which officially premieres on Jan. 26. The “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” star gave a sophisticated style moment a chic upgrade for the occasion. Gellar wore a tweed blazer by Elisabetta Franchi that featured sharp lapels and pearl-embellished square pockets. Underneath, she wore a plunging pearl-embellished bustier top and high-waist linen trousers from Pinko. To place more...
In Style
Apple Martin Is Following in Gwyneth Paltrow's Chanel-Clad Footsteps
Apple Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow have a lot more in common than just their looks. It appears Martin has developed her mother's passion for fashion and inherited her front row seat at Fashion Week, to boot. The daughter of Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin attended the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2023 show in Paris on Monday. Not only was she a spitting image of her famous mother, but the moment also confirmed one Karl Lagerfeld's predictions.
Kate Hudson Dons Chic Netted Halter Dress While Posing For 'British Vogue'
Kate Hudson seems to love rocking pieces with halter necklines, and they flatter her sculpted figure, effortlessly! The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress, 43, just donned a black, curve-hugging gown for her latest British Vogue photoshoot, an...
Some Of Allbirds’ Bestselling Shoes And Sneakers Are On Sale
Known for comfortable sneakers and a small environmental footprint, Allbirds is offering up to 40% off some of its most popular styles.
Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid join the best 2023 shoe trend: Effortlessly chic
Katie Holmes and Gigi Hadid are always looking stylish! The two stars are known for wearing chic and casual ensembles, and while celebrities are usually spending lots of money to put together the best fashion looks, both Katie and Gigi are showing their best fashion moments in the...
Elle Macpherson Radiates Positivity and Beauty in Her Latest Instagram Post
The former SI Swimsuit model showed off her signature grin.
