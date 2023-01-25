Read full article on original website
NFL Coach Suddenly FiredOnlyHomersDenver, CO
Denver homeless people taken to AID center instead of jailDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo super discusses growth, decline and potential school closuresSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Proposal reimagines Colfax Avenue in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard SemifinalistsBrittany AnasDenver, CO
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
NBA Analysis Network
Warriors Could Make Bold Win-Now Trade With Hornets
The Golden State Warriors have yet to find their footing in the 2022-23 season. The defending NBA champions have struggled mightily on the road this season, going 6-18 away from the Chase Center, which has led to a 23-24 record overall. The franchise is doing a delicate balancing act, trying...
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Proposed 4-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends Fred VanVleet To Clippers, John Collins To Pelicans
This trade gets the Pelicans and Clippers win-now players.
Detroit Pistons: Trade with the Trail Blazers could change the culture
The NBA trade deadline is approaching the Detroit Pistons have a big decision to make about Bojan Bogdanovic. Most of the reported offers have been underwhelming and the Pistons have held their position that they would be comfortable just keeping the sharpshooter if the right deal does not surface. Detroit...
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Confident Reaction After Learning The Bucks Played With A Completely Healthy Roster After 280 Days
Back in the 2020-21 NBA season, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks conquered the NBA by winning the 2021 championship. It was the only thing missing from Giannis' otherwise perfect resume. But since winning the NBA title, the Bucks have been bitten by the bad luck bug. Last season, the...
FOX Sports
Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing
Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
sportszion.com
“Rip to the legend Curry” Blazers’ PG Damian Lillard shocked Stephen Curry fans with death news of Warriors’ star
Any death news in the sports industry always causes a stir among fans, no matter how unwell or old the person is. Recently, Portland Trailblazers point guard, Sam Jones shared the similar heartbreaking news that shattered the media even more than we expected. A couple of days ago, the PG...
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
CBS Sports
Pat Riley says Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is greatest player in NBA history: 'He'll always be the guy'
LeBron James is closing in on the NBA's all-time scoring record, currently held by Kareem-Abdul Jabbar. At his current pace, James would be set to surpass Abdul-Jabbar's mark of 38,387 career points on Feb. 7 at home vs. the Thunder. For most, this record doesn't make a difference in the...
FOX Sports
Embiid and the 76ers face the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets (34-15, first in the Western Conference) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (31-16, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Joel Embiid leads Philadelphia into a matchup with Denver. He leads the NBA averaging 33.4 points per game. The 76ers have gone 18-7 at home. Philadelphia scores 114.6 points while outscoring...
NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news
The Milwaukee Bucks will be without one of their key contributors for at least two weeks. Bucks forward and fan favorite Bobby Portis sustained an MCL tear. NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news of Portis’ injury Wednesday afternoon. “Milwaukee Bucks’ key F/C Bobby Portis has suffered an MCL sprain in his right knee and Read more... The post NBA world reacts to terrible Milwaukee Bucks news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wisconsin football offers the son of NFL legend Brian Urlacher
On Monday afternoon, the Badgers got in on the son of an NFL legend. Wisconsin offered three-star safety Kennedy Urlacher out of Arizona. Urlacher is the son of Chicago Bears legend Brian Urlacher, who was NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2005, a four-time First-Team All-Pro selection, and one of the all-time greats at linebacker.
Clayton News Daily
Giannis Antetokounmpo (33 points), Bucks top ailing Nuggets
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds, Jrue Holiday had 20 points and the host Milwaukee Bucks beat the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. Pat Connaughton had 19 points and 12 rebounds and Khris Middleton added 10 points for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo, who turned it over nine...
