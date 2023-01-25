Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four...
Look: NBA World Reacts To Charles Barkley's Announcement
NBA analyst Charles Barkley is never afraid to speak his mind on issues he has with NBA players and he had just about all of them in his crosshairs recently. Appearing on SiriusXM NBA Radio, Barkley went off on how much he dislikes NBA teams that engage in load management and believes that owners ...
FOX Sports
Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103
HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
Quick hits: Illini defense smothers Ohio State in 69-60 win
CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood thinks that his long, athletic Illinois team can be one of the best defensive teams in the country. On Tuesday, the Illini defense certainly looked capable of fulfilling Underwood's expectations. Illinois dominated an Ohio State team that came in ranked top-10 nationally in offensive efficiency,...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Basketball World Reacts To Emoni Bates' Performance Tonight
Emoni Bates just put together one of the greatest halves in recent college basketball memory. The former Memphis transfer scored 29 straight points for Eastern Michigan to close out the first half of tonight's matchup against Toledo. Bates' outscored the rest of his Eastern Michigan teammates 29-6. ...
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders' impact on Colorado is only just beginning
Not long after cornerback Cormani McClain flipped his commitment from Miami to Colorado, Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders asked the question that immediately popped into my brain. Who in the world would he throw at in practice: McClain or fellow cornerback Travis Hunter? For Sanders, the answer at one point or...
FOX Sports
2023 NFL Draft rankings: Initial draft board of top 50 prospects
With a few notably skilled exceptions, the bulk of the best players in the 2023 NFL play in the trenches. With name, image and likeness rule changes and the transfer portal providing players more options than in the past, there are fewer underclassmen in this draft than in past years. There were 100 underclassmen granted special eligibility by the league in 2020 and 128 in 2021. This year only features 82. That said, the quality of this year's additions is high. Among these rankings of my top 50 prospects available, 37 of them are underclassmen.
Lady Vols to host UConn in rivalry rematch
The last time the Lady Vols played UConn in Knoxville in 2021, about 3,500 fans scattered across an arena intended to hold at least five times that many and did their best to make noise. On Thursday evening, at least 12,000 people will be in the seats. Tennessee, 16-6, and...
FOX Sports
Jimmie Johnson readjusts to Cup car in testing at Phoenix
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Jimmie Johnson relished the chance to get back into a NASCAR Cup Series car even if it likely won't help him much when he attempts to qualify for the Daytona 500 in three weeks. Johnson turned some laps Tuesday in a Cup car at Phoenix Raceway,...
FOX Sports
No. 13 Xavier shows fight, road toughness in win over UConn
Sean Miller looked at his team inside a silent Gampel Pavilion at 10:30 on Wednesday morning. He was ready to deliver a message. "We’ve done well, but the sign of a great team is what you can do away from home," Miller said at the conclusion of his team’s shootaround. "Now is your chance to do it. We didn’t come here to play UConn. We came here to fight like hell for a victory."
FOX Sports
New York visits Brooklyn after Irving's 40-point outing
New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the New York Knicks after Kyrie Irving scored 40 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 130-122 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The Nets are 5-4 in division matchups. Brooklyn...
FOX Sports
Harden-Hayes leads UNC Wilmington against Monmouth
Monmouth Hawks (1-19, 0-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-6, 6-3 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -16.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 31 points in UNC Wilmington's 62-51 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Seahawks have gone 7-2...
FOX Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis' historic run puts Indiana back in NCAA Tourney picture
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing like someone who knows there are only a few games remaining before his college basketball chapter comes to an end. The Hoosiers’ senior big man has been on a historic tear of late. On Wednesday night, his 21-point, 25-rebound, six-block outing — including the go-ahead basket with 43 seconds remaining — led the Hoosiers to a 61-57 victory over Minnesota.
League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires
Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
FOX Sports
Toronto Six forward Daryl Watts lands PHF record salary
TORONTO (AP) — Darryl Watts thought she’d retired from hockey after a stellar NCAA career. At Boston College, Watts became the first freshman to win the Patty Kazmaier Award as the top player in women’s Division I hockey. She recently finished her career at Wisconsin, ranking second all-time in NCAA scoring with 297 points in 172 games.
