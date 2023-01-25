Read full article on original website
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.San HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Two places in San Antonio offering free tacos tomorrow. Find out how to get yoursAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Couple from Texas who had been together since middle school and were expecting a child were shot and killedSan HeraldSan Antonio, TX
Anthony Davis returns as the Lakers defeat the Spurs in the season series.FYF Sports Debates PodcastLos Angeles, CA
Chief Taco Officer: Is this the best role in Texas?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Doc Rivers was so mad at son-in-law Seth Curry after 32-point performance during Nets-76ers
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets, but it was a close call thanks to a dominant performance from Seth Curry. Curry, the younger brother of four-time NBA champion Stephen Curry, had 32 points (11-20 FG, 7-10 3P) during the loss against Philadelphia. This was a notable performance for Curry for several reasons.
Charles Barkley Says If Michael Jordan Was A Plumber He Wouldn't Be Considered Good-Looking: "Every Man Who Got $500 Million..."
Charles Barkley claimed that Michael Jordan's massive net worth made him a good-looking guy, said if MJ was a plumber things would have been different.
Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Shooters To The Los Angeles Lakers
With the Lakers making their first move of trade season yesterday, a big swing could net them 3 players to solidify their push for contention.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
sportszion.com
Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed
A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
Anonymous Coach Has Brutally Honest Admission On Bronny James
Earlier this week, On3 Sports spoke with several coaches about the recruitment of Bronny James. "Simply put, Bronny is special, and he possesses the same greatness we see from LeBron," one coach said. Unfortunately, not all of the responses about LeBron James' eldest son have been positive. At ...
Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead
In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Russell Westbrook was delightfully flabbergasted to receive a rare compliment from a reporter
Nine-time NBA All-Star guard Russell Westbrook hasn’t always had the best relationship with reporters. He has had plenty of heated exchanges with the media while in press conferences during his time in the league. It often seems that he would rather be doing literally anything else than talk to sportswriters.
Russell Westbrook And Dennis Schroder Got Into A Verbal Altercation During Lakers vs. Clippers
Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder got into a spat after a play during the Lakers loss to the Clippers.
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan
Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream
Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former NBA Champion Matt Barnes spits on fiancee's ex-husband after he threatened to shoot him
Matt Barnes and David Patterson Jr. got into a heated altercation at the 49ers vs. Cowboys game last weekend.
FOX Sports
Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing
Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out
Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
"Referees had never seen a football player come in and play basketball" - Darryl Dawkins on holding the record for most fouls in a season
The late Darryl Dawkins once had another witty yet sensible answer to why he holds the NBA record for most personal fouls committed in a season
Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency
The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration
Steph Curry was ejected late in his Golden State Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night over a mouthpiece toss. Curry’s Warriors were leading 116-114 when teammate Jordan Poole jacked up a 30-foot 3-point attempt. Curry wanted the ball and was upset over Poole’s shot. After the shot attempt, Curry was frustrated... The post Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
San Antonio faces Los Angeles, looks to break 3-game slide
San Antonio Spurs (14-34, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -12.5; over/under is 233. BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three in a row. The Clippers are 16-15 against...
Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach
Stephen A. Smith put on the shooting clinic of his life to earn his college basketball scholarship. The post Stephen A. Smith Earned a Basketball Scholarship on the Spot by Drilling 17 Straight Threes in Front of the Coach appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
