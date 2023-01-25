ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportszion.com

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bossip

Larsa Pippen Trolls Scottie Pippen In IG Post WIth Marcus Jordan

Larsa Pippen is seemingly trolling her ex-hubby Scottie Pippen in an Instagram post with her special friend Marcus Jordan. Last September Larsa, 48, was spotted in Miami getting cozy on what seemed to be a double date but the dinner wasn’t what turned heads—it was who she was with. The Real Housewife of Miami was sitting directly beside Marcus Jordan the 32-year-old son of Michael Jordan who has a storied history with his former teammate/Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
PHOENIX, AZ
Larry Brown Sports

Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out

Joel Embiid on Wednesday night busted out an old-school WWE celebration during the Philadelphia 76ers’ win over the Brooklyn Nets, and Kevin Durant did not appreciate it. Embiid was fouled midway through the third quarter while making a layup to put the Sixers up 93-77. He celebrated by doing several crotch chops toward the crowd.... The post Joel Embiid had savage response to Kevin Durant calling him out appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Fred VanVleet makes eye-opening move ahead of trade deadline, free agency

The Toronto Raptors are arguably the most interesting team ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline if they decide to sell. Fred VanVleet is just one of a handful of core players who could be changing uniforms ahead of the deadline or once the offseason arrives. While it’s uncertain what happens to any of their players with Masai Ujiri calling the shots, VanVleet has made a move in preparation for the changes to come.
Larry Brown Sports

Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration

Steph Curry was ejected late in his Golden State Warriors’ 122-120 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night over a mouthpiece toss. Curry’s Warriors were leading 116-114 when teammate Jordan Poole jacked up a 30-foot 3-point attempt. Curry wanted the ball and was upset over Poole’s shot. After the shot attempt, Curry was frustrated... The post Steph Curry ejected after throwing mouthpiece in frustration appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

San Antonio faces Los Angeles, looks to break 3-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (14-34, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -12.5; over/under is 233. BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three in a row. The Clippers are 16-15 against...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

