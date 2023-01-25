ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
thecomeback.com

Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Zach Wilson

Aaron Rodgers has taken a liking to Zach Wilson. While their circumstances couldn’t be more different and there is ongoing speculation that suggests Rodgers could succeed Wilson as the New York Jets starting quarterback in 2023, it’s clear that the future Hall of Famer sees something in the second-year pro out of BYU.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate

The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
BET

Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
thecomeback.com

NFL world blasts Jets horrible coaching move

It was clear that the New York Jets were in need of a new offensive coordinator heading into the offseason, but it’s safe to say that fans aren’t too happy with the choice the team made. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the...
WXIA 11 Alive

Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?

NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Game Haus

List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents

The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
thecomeback.com

Stephen A. Smith makes bold Aaron Rodgers, Jets declaration

One of the hotter discussions in the NFL right now is the future of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, may not be long for Green Bay anymore. His up-in-the-air status has many wondering if he’s going to be traded or leave football entirely. An idea that’s floated around sounds eerily familiar to Green Bay Packers fans: trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith kind of likes the idea a whole lot.
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy