Read full article on original website
Related
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
Aaron Judge Reveals What Derek Jeter Told Him After Re-Signing With Yankees
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter was a surprise attendee for the Yankees' announcement that Aaron Judge would be their first captain since his retirement. While we know the two had to talk about it, we didn't know what was said until recently. Appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon this ...
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers sends clear message to Zach Wilson
Aaron Rodgers has taken a liking to Zach Wilson. While their circumstances couldn’t be more different and there is ongoing speculation that suggests Rodgers could succeed Wilson as the New York Jets starting quarterback in 2023, it’s clear that the future Hall of Famer sees something in the second-year pro out of BYU.
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
BET
Damar Hamlin Responds To Rumors That He Secretly Died From The COVID Vaccine
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin nearly died earlier this month aftering a tackle that resulted in cardiac arrest. Thankfully, he is now recovering, but almost like clockwork, conspiracy theorists are spreading rumors that the 24-year-old is dead from the vaccine and that there is a body-double posing as him. On...
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing
After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
thecomeback.com
NFL world blasts Jets horrible coaching move
It was clear that the New York Jets were in need of a new offensive coordinator heading into the offseason, but it’s safe to say that fans aren’t too happy with the choice the team made. According to a report from NFL insider Adam Schefter of ESPN, the...
Former NFL Defensive End Jessie Lemonier Dies at 25
The Liberty University alum also played for the Chargers.
Giants' Multistep Plan to Crush the Off-season Roster Building Process Before Draft
New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and his staff have a lot of work to bring the roster up to speed. Here are a few steps they might take to accomplish that.
WXIA 11 Alive
Shohei to New York? Could the Mets have interest in trading for Ohtani?
NEW YORK — The New York Mets have had a big offseason. They signed big name free agents like Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo and Jose Quintana. They also signed All-Star closer Edwin Diaz so he and the trumpets can return to Citi Field. They almost signed Carlos Correa who ended up going back to the Minnesota Twins after questions from his physical. The Mets also signed Kodai Senga, a six-time Japan Series champion who will be making his stateside debut in 2023. So do the Mets really need someone else?
Twins Trading For Michael A. Taylor Could Be Good News For Yankees
Minnesota added another outfielder this week, making a trade with a club like the Yankees even more likely
Aaron Rodgers to Patriots? NFL Insider Proposes ‘Belichickian’ Move
Aaron Rodgers reportedly could be traded this offseason. Could he really wind up in New England?
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
Veteran NFL Quarterback Considering Transitioning To Coaching Career
Former Texas Tech and California quarterback has enjoyed six seasons in the NFL, albeit without seeing much action on the field. Doing a tour of New York teams, Webb has spent time with the Jets, Giants, and Bills. And according to a report today from Adam Schefter, the 28-year-old is ...
List of 2023 Dallas Cowboys Free Agents
The offseason is quickly approaching for all 32 teams, and most are already looking ahead at in-house and outside talent to improve their team. Here is a full list of 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agents, just ahead of the offseason and the beginning of the free agency period, beginning on March 15.
thecomeback.com
Stephen A. Smith makes bold Aaron Rodgers, Jets declaration
One of the hotter discussions in the NFL right now is the future of Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer, may not be long for Green Bay anymore. His up-in-the-air status has many wondering if he’s going to be traded or leave football entirely. An idea that’s floated around sounds eerily familiar to Green Bay Packers fans: trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith kind of likes the idea a whole lot.
Comments / 0