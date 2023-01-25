Blackhawks Postgame Show – Blackhawks vs Canucks: Canucks beat Blackhawks in coach Tocchet’s debut
Kevin Powell recaps the Blackhawks 5-2 loss against the Vancouver Canucks. Kevin and Troy Murray talk about goaltender Petr Mrazek’s all-out effort and the team’s need to win more face-offs. Later on, hear postgame thoughts from head coach Luke Richardson.
The Blackhawks continue their road trip Thursday, January 26th to face the Calgary Flames. WGN Radio's coverage starts at 7:30pm with Kevin Powell's pregame show and then Joe Brand with Troy Murray on the call at 8:00pm.
