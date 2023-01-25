Read full article on original website
Santa Barbara Independent
Nate Mendoza Announced as Santa Barbara High School Football Coach
Former Dos Pueblos coach Nate Mendoza will make a return to the sidelines and take over as head football coach at Santa Barbara High School, replacing JT Stone, who announced his departure after eight seasons as the Dons’ head coach last season. At Dos Pueblos, Mendoza led the Chargers...
Santa Barbara Independent
San Marcos Athletic Director Abe Jahadmy Retires
San Marcos High School Athletic Director Abe Jahadhmy retired on Friday, January 20, concluding his 35 years of coaching at the school. “Coach Jahadhmy has done an absolutely fantastic job as the Athletic Director,” said San Marcos Principal Dare Holdren. “He’s always had the best interests of students at heart. Jahadhmy served as a mentor and role model to multiple generations of students. He is also one of the most trustworthy, kindhearted people you will ever meet. I will miss him dearly and thank him for his years of service.”
Santa Barbara Independent
In Memoriam | Anthony Cunningham: 1955-2023
Anthony Cunningham is remembered as a legendary figure in Santa Barbara, one who was deeply rooted in the African-American community. He was born in Santa Barbara on January 19, 1955, to Mabel and Sam Cunningham Sr. His sudden passing has taken away a community voice of wisdom and understanding, a voice that his friends and family respected and loved. He was a family man with his wife, Melinda; children Anthony Lewis (Shakari), Natasha, Maryeia, Cheroke, Elijah, and Kianna; and grandchildren Judah, Solomon, and Kace. He was the younger brother of the late Sam Cunningham Jr. and is survived by two younger brothers, Bruce Cunningham and Randall Cunningham.
Santa Barbara Independent
UC Regents Express Frustration with UCSB Chancellor Yang over Munger Hall
Enrollment at UC Santa Barbara has been increasing and student housing has been slow to keep up. The delays in moving forward on UCSB’s Munger Hall project — the proposed nine-story mega-dorm capable of housing 3,500 students — had many University of California Regents expressing their frustration with the slow-going housing developments on UCSB’s campus during their January 18 board meeting.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ryan Bealer
Ryan Joseph Bealer age 33 passed away peacefully after a long fight with brain cancer on December 10th, 2022. Ryan was born in Glendora CA on March 30th, 1989 to Steven Bealer and the late Pamela (Giles) Bealer and grew up from the age of four in his beloved Santa Barbara CA.
Santa Barbara Independent
Abel Reyes
Abel Reyes of Santa Barbara passed away on Dec. 26, 2022, at Lompoc Valley Hospital. Born on April 11, 1966, Abel was a Santa Barbara native, and attended local schools, including Santa Barbara High School. Before his passing, Abel worked for San Roque Pet Hospital and Advance Veterinary Specialists of Santa Barbara for many years. He had lots of good memories from his job and spoke fondly of it.
smhsbreeze.com
Meet Mr. Velasco, SMHS Graduate and history teacher.
Below is a transcript of an interview a Breeze staff member conducted with Mr. Velasco:. I had a lot of great coaches and teachers in high school who planted the seed in me to pursue teaching. I love learning and I took an elective here in my senior year at SMHS called Introduction to Education. It was a class where a group of upper classmen go to freshman and sophomore classes and mentor and tutor students in their classes. I had a group of sophomores that I mentored and helped them in their world history class. I really enjoyed the experience of tutoring students not that much younger than me and thought teaching would be a cool career to do.
Santa Barbara Independent
Jazz as Festival Roadshow, at UC Santa Barbara’s Campbell Hall
This just in: the hot ticket item that is Sunday, January 29th’s Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour concert just got a little hotter. The touring project, the Campbell Hall show of which is the first major jazz show of the year in town, is an all-star, cross-generational aggregate, including stellar veteran vocalists DeeDee Bridgewater and Kurt Elling.
Santa Barbara Independent
Edward Joseph (Bud) Pfeiler
Edward Joseph (Bud) Pfeiler went peacefully to heaven on January 19, 2023 in his home in Santa Barbara, CA at the age of 102, surrounded by the love of his family. Bud was born on August 11, 1920 in Oxnard, CA and was the son of Emil and Nellie Pfeiler. He grew up with his 6 brothers and sisters, sharing many adventures on the Rice Rd. family ranch. In 1939 he met the love of his life, Ardna Mae Isham, and they married on February 3, 1942.
Ventura County Reporter
News In Brief: Week of January 26, 2023
The chief financial officer for the city of Oxnard is leaving her position after less than two years on the job. City officials said Betsy George announced her “retirement from the public sector” in a news release but gave no further details about her decision to leave the city effective Jan. 19.
Santa Barbara Independent
Adriana Marie Quintero
Adriana Marie Quintero was born on Wednesday June 27, 1990 in Santa Barbara California at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital to her loving parents her mother Dionne Marie Reyes of Santa Barbara California, and father Cesar Hector Quintero of Baja California. Her birth was received with an abundance of excitement and joy. She was a baby born during the Painted Cave Fire of Santa Barbara, a memorable event for our community. She was her maternal grandparent’s first granddaughter and her parents’ first child.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ross Albert Muñoz
Rosario Albert Muñoz (Ross) was born in Santa Barbara on April 8, 1938 at St. Francis Hospital to Manuel and Irene (León) Muñoz. Beloved husband, father, grandfather peacefully took the hand of the Lord after an extended illness on Sunday, January 15th at his home. The eldest of twelve children, he attended Lincoln Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High (class of ’53), and “The High School”—Santa Barbara High School (class of ‘56). An excellent athlete, he joined teams at the Downtown Boy’s Club in baseball, football, and his favorite, track and field. He continued his loyalty and love for his alma mater for the remainder of his life attending sons’, daughters’, and grandkids’ various sporting events wearing olive and gold and adhering to the motto: Once a Don, Always a Don.
Santa Barbara Independent
Daisy Ryan of Bell’s Nominated for James Beard Award
If the James Beard Awards are the Academy Awards of the culinary world, then we may soon have an epicurean Oscar winner in our midst. This week, the James Beard Foundation (JBF) announced that Daisy Ryan, the chef and co-owner of Bell’s in Los Alamos, was a semifinalist in the “Best Chef: California” category. She was one of 20 chefs from the Golden State to get the nod. The finalists will be announced on March 29 and the winners will be feted on June 5 during the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in the Lyric Opera in Chicago.
Santa Barbara Independent
Three Santa Barbara County Schools Awarded for Their Exemplary Arts Education
The California Department of Education has recognized three Santa Barbara County schools with its 2023 California Exemplary Arts Education Award, the County Education Office announced this Thursday. The award recognizes schools that offer at least three arts disciplines (dance, media arts, music, theater, and/or visual arts) during the regular school day and also ensure that all student populations have access to arts instruction.
Santa Barbara Independent
Patricia L. Plein
Patricia Plein, age 71, long time resident of Santa Barbara, died January 8, 2023. Born as Waultraudt Maria Behrendt near Heidelberg, Germany on June 7, 1951 to German mother Eva Behrendt and an American father. She was adopted by Lauretta (Tompkins) Pray and Philip Pray along with a non biological brother.
Santa Barbara Independent
Learn to Walk the Right Way at The Training Room
Read all of the entries in our “Self-Care in Santa Barbara, 2023 Edition” cover here. You can’t make time go backward nor can you undo damage from past injuries, but thankfully with Dr. Mark Brisby and The Training Room, you can make sure you’re exercising with intent and efficiency to keep your body in action as long as possible.
rhslegend.com
Righetti’s Best Dressed: Makainah Gonzales
Santa Maria CA- Varsity Cheerleader Makainah Gonzales: A Style Icon. At Righetti High School, Makainah Gonzales is a student that consistently comes to school dressed in the most stylish and trendy clothes. January 17,2023 Makainah was seen wearing an outfit that pretty much screams “ICON”.Even though she only used the extremely basic color scheme of cream and white for her outfit, she managed to make it look like something you may find on Pinterest while looking for outfit ideas.
Yoga instructor with Down Syndrome reopens yoga classes in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jessica Parsons is a yoga teacher with Down Syndrome in Santa Barbara. She is considered the first female yoga instructor with down Syndrome in the United States. After shutting down her classes for two years due to COVID-19, Parsons is finally back to teaching yoga. Parsons comes from a family of The post Yoga instructor with Down Syndrome reopens yoga classes in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
NBC Los Angeles
We're Already Dreaming of Lompoc's Luscious Sweet Pea Season
FLOWER FANS, how close do you have to be to a sizable spray of sweet pea flowers to detect that singular, oh-so-delicate scent? Some people might charmingly argue that you don't have to be too close at all, given the sweet pea's powerfully pretty fragrance. But here's a slight twist to that question: How close must you be, in terms of time, to feel a sweet pea blossom's particular magic? Because many bloom buffs around California begin to wonder when Lompoc's famous stretches of incredible bloomage will begin to make their annual showing as soon as a new year begins. True, the sweet pea is just one spectacular specimen that grows in the lovely city come springtime, but it is one of the stars, along with larkspur, stock, and a few other major varieties. They're all flowers that draw visitors to the area in the spring and early summer, and while these flower fields aren't made for strolling, a handy site, with a map, tells you where you can view the colorful vistas.
Noozhawk
El Capitán State Beach Bear
Dan McCaslin is the author of Stone Anchors in Antiquity and has written extensively about the local backcountry. His latest book, Autobiography in the Anthropocene, is available at Lulu.com. He serves as an archaeological site steward for the U.S. Forest Service in Los Padres National Forest. He welcomes reader ideas for future Noozhawk columns, and can be reached at cazmania3@gmail.com. The opinions expressed are his own.
