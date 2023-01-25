ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KOMO News

Deputies seek driver of 'likely-stolen' Hyundai in Spanaway drive-by shooting

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Deputies searching for suspect, likely-stolen Hyundai in Spanaway drive-by shooting. Deputies are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred in Pierce County on Thursday. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting happened at a home on the 18300 block of...
SPANAWAY, WA
KOMO News

$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store

SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Ave NW,...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man shot and killed in Federal Way backyard

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in the backyard of a Federal Way home Wednesday morning. The Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) first tweeted about the shooting on the 200 block of Southwest 305th Street around 8:10 a.m. The department said the man who was killed is approximately 45 years old.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
KOMO News

Mother and daughter arrested for Renton carjacking, could face kidnapping charges

RENTON, Wash. — A mother and daughter who were arrested Tuesday could face charges of robbery, attempted kidnapping, motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment. Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a recently-reported-stolen vehicle driving to a fast-food restaurant on the 3700 block of Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest in Mukilteo, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). The vehicle, which had come from Everett, was stolen during a carjacking in Renton on Monday night, SCSO said.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

RV camp returns to busy Ballard shopping area

SEATTLE — An RV camp has returned to Ballard in a busy shopping area weeks after the city cleared it. The city confirmed it last cleaned up the camp along Ballard Way near 14th Avenue in December, but some frustrated shoppers and business owners want a more permanent solution to help the homeless and clear their street.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle firefighters prepare for EV emergencies as sales surge

SEATTLE — With around 115,000 electric vehicles on Washington roads, firefighters are preparing for the unique challenges of dealing with the hazards from EV emergencies. On Thursday morning, crews from Seattle fire met with a team from General Motors that came to the city to train first responders on what to do in a roadside emergency with an EV.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
PUYALLUP, WA
KOMO News

Woman shot near church in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — A woman was shot near a church in Auburn late Wednesday night. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Street Northeast just before 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The area is located near the Victory Fellowship Church, which is east of the Fred Meyer and north of Auburn Memorial Stadium.
AUBURN, WA
KOMO News

Homicide investigation underway after shooting at Everett business park

EVERETT, Wash, — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a business park in Everett Tuesday morning. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers responded to the 600 block of Riverside Road around 4:30 a.m. after a 911 caller said they heard four or five gunshots in the parking lot.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Two dead following domestic murder-suicide in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police is investigating a “domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide” after finding two people dead on Tuesday. Authorities received a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. with reports of an unresponsive man with blood on his head inside a vehicle. The caller said they heard four or five gunshots in the parking lot.
EVERETT, WA
KOMO News

Pet of the week: Blaze the border collie

Blaze is a 1-year-old border collie available for adoption at Seattle Humane. Staff at Seattle Humane said Blaze is a lovely and affectionate dog working on becoming more confident. He was very fearful when he first arrived from Yakima in early January and is slowly becoming more confident on walks.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Safety concerns grow over encampment along I-5 express lanes in Seattle

SEATTLE — There is a new safety concern over a homeless encampment along the I-5 express lanes in Seattle. The encampment sits just north of the Ship Canal Bridge on Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) right-of-way property. Drivers and residents said people living in the encampments are crossing...
SEATTLE, WA

