KOMO News
Deputies seek driver of 'likely-stolen' Hyundai in Spanaway drive-by shooting
SPANAWAY, Wash. — Deputies searching for suspect, likely-stolen Hyundai in Spanaway drive-by shooting. Deputies are searching for a suspect in a drive-by shooting that occurred in Pierce County on Thursday. According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department (PCSD), the shooting happened at a home on the 18300 block of...
KOMO News
$100,000 in losses after break-in at Seattle wedding dress store
SEATTLE, Wash. — A Seattle fashion designer who specializes in custom wedding dresses showed up to her shop Thursday morning to find the lock drilled out and the business ransacked. About two dozen dresses and most of the electronics were stolen from Leiren Designs at 8309 15th Ave NW,...
KOMO News
Man shot and killed in Federal Way backyard
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A man was shot and killed in the backyard of a Federal Way home Wednesday morning. The Federal Way Police Department (FWPD) first tweeted about the shooting on the 200 block of Southwest 305th Street around 8:10 a.m. The department said the man who was killed is approximately 45 years old.
KOMO News
Seattle grad student hit and killed by police car in South Lake Union was in the crosswalk
SEATTLE — A 23-year-old woman hit and killed by a Seattle police patrol vehicle Monday night in the South Lake Union neighborhood was in the crosswalk when she was hit, police said. The King County Medical Examiner and Northeastern University officials confirmed the woman's identity as Jaahnavi Kandula and...
KOMO News
Mother and daughter arrested for Renton carjacking, could face kidnapping charges
RENTON, Wash. — A mother and daughter who were arrested Tuesday could face charges of robbery, attempted kidnapping, motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment. Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted a recently-reported-stolen vehicle driving to a fast-food restaurant on the 3700 block of Harbour Pointe Boulevard Southwest in Mukilteo, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office (SCSO). The vehicle, which had come from Everett, was stolen during a carjacking in Renton on Monday night, SCSO said.
KOMO News
Bicyclist severely injured after being struck by postal truck in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A postal worker struck a male bicyclist in Snohomish County on Wednesday evening at Woods Creek Rd and Ingraham in Monroe around 8:07 p.m. The man was wearing a helmet during the incident, according to officials. He was taken to Providence hospital by Snohomish County Regional Fire and Rescue with significant injuries.
KOMO News
RV camp returns to busy Ballard shopping area
SEATTLE — An RV camp has returned to Ballard in a busy shopping area weeks after the city cleared it. The city confirmed it last cleaned up the camp along Ballard Way near 14th Avenue in December, but some frustrated shoppers and business owners want a more permanent solution to help the homeless and clear their street.
KOMO News
Passengers walk away with minor injuries after car crashes into tree in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — Three people walked away from a car crash with minor injuries in Tacoma, according to police. Police say the crash happened because of speeding on a ramp from northbound I-5 to S 72nd St in Tacoma. The ramp was blocked for a period of time due to the car versus tree collision.
KOMO News
Seattle firefighters prepare for EV emergencies as sales surge
SEATTLE — With around 115,000 electric vehicles on Washington roads, firefighters are preparing for the unique challenges of dealing with the hazards from EV emergencies. On Thursday morning, crews from Seattle fire met with a team from General Motors that came to the city to train first responders on what to do in a roadside emergency with an EV.
KOMO News
Man dies following double shooting in Seattle's Beacon Hill, 2nd man now a suspect
SEATTLE, Wash. — A 29-year-old man who was shot near Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood late Tuesday night has died. The man was one of two people who were being treated for life threatening injuries following the shooting. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to the 1900...
KOMO News
Family of South Hill woman run over by her own vehicle question circumstances of her death
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Family members are raising questions surrounding the death of a woman who died after she was run over by her own vehicle on the morning of Jan. 10. Imelda Rodriguez Ramel, 55, was identified by family as the woman who died in the incident that happened on the 7800 block of 165th Street Court E in South Hill.
KOMO News
Man who shot 2 Puyallup officers during standoff identified
PUYALLUP, Wash. — Officials with the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office have identified Muelu Salanoa Jr. as the 37-year-old man who shot two Puyallup officers in an hours long standoff on Tuesday. The incident was described as a domestic-violence incident in which an ex-boyfriend showed up at the...
KOMO News
Woman shot near church in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — A woman was shot near a church in Auburn late Wednesday night. According to the Auburn Police Department, officers responded to the 600 block of 8th Street Northeast just before 11:15 p.m. for a report of a shooting. The area is located near the Victory Fellowship Church, which is east of the Fred Meyer and north of Auburn Memorial Stadium.
KOMO News
Homicide investigation underway after shooting at Everett business park
EVERETT, Wash, — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the parking lot of a business park in Everett Tuesday morning. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers responded to the 600 block of Riverside Road around 4:30 a.m. after a 911 caller said they heard four or five gunshots in the parking lot.
KOMO News
Man accused of shooting two Puyallup officers held on more than $2 million bail
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A judge at the Pierce County Courthouse in Tacoma ordered that a man accused of shooting two Puyallup police officers during an hours-long standoff Tuesday, be held on more than $2 million bail. Thirty-Seven-year-old, Muelu Salanoa Jr. is facing attempted murder charges for what police say...
KOMO News
'We need action': Inslee reacts to family's encampment house near I-5 on-ramp in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Drivers who enter I-5 at Seattle's Mercer Street on-ramp pass by a growing homeless encampment that is obscured behind trees and repurposed 'welcome to South Lake Union' banners. Inside the camp, Kandice and Mark, who asked to be identified only by their first names, are busy...
KOMO News
Two dead following domestic murder-suicide in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — Everett police is investigating a “domestic incident that resulted in a murder-suicide” after finding two people dead on Tuesday. Authorities received a 911 call just before 4:30 a.m. with reports of an unresponsive man with blood on his head inside a vehicle. The caller said they heard four or five gunshots in the parking lot.
KOMO News
Seattle police begin sending automated texts, emails to 911 callers to seek feedback
SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department (SPD) began a new process Thursday to follow up with 911 callers and crime victims in the city. The process involves sending fully automated text messages and emails seeking feedback and aims to “improve services to the community." The department said once...
KOMO News
Pet of the week: Blaze the border collie
Blaze is a 1-year-old border collie available for adoption at Seattle Humane. Staff at Seattle Humane said Blaze is a lovely and affectionate dog working on becoming more confident. He was very fearful when he first arrived from Yakima in early January and is slowly becoming more confident on walks.
KOMO News
Safety concerns grow over encampment along I-5 express lanes in Seattle
SEATTLE — There is a new safety concern over a homeless encampment along the I-5 express lanes in Seattle. The encampment sits just north of the Ship Canal Bridge on Washington State Department of Transportation's (WSDOT) right-of-way property. Drivers and residents said people living in the encampments are crossing...
