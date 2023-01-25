ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
sportszion.com

“Congratulations Son!” LeBron James applauds Bronny James getting picked for McDonald’s All-American game rosters

Lebron James’ eldest son, Bronny, has finally followed the path his father created after getting named in the McDonald’s All-American today. McDonald’s All-American Game is one of the most prestigious achievements for a high school basketball player. It was given to all American and Canadian boys and girls who had excelled on their hardwood performance. 20 years ago, the young Lebron was also named in this accomplishment.
sportszion.com

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Kyle Kuzma has 33 points, Wizards beat Rockets 108-103

HOUSTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored 20 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter to help the Washington Wizards rally for a 108-103 victory over the Houston Rockets Wednesday night. The Wizards trailed by as many 19 points and were down by 10 to open the fourth quarter...
HOUSTON, TX
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 138, San Antonio 100

Percentages: FG .451, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (McDermott 3-7, Roby 2-2, Bates-Diop 2-5, Branham 1-2, Collins 0-1, Jones 0-1, Dieng 0-2, K.Johnson 0-2, Wesley 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Collins). Turnovers: 12 (S.Johnson 5, Collins 2, Jones 2, McDermott, Poeltl, Wesley). Steals: 2...
FOX Sports

San Antonio faces Los Angeles, looks to break 3-game slide

San Antonio Spurs (14-34, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (26-24, fifth in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Clippers -12.5; over/under is 233. BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio heads into the matchup against Los Angeles after losing three in a row. The Clippers are 16-15 against...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Islanders bring 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings (20-18-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (23-22-5, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Islanders -160, Red Wings +136; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders aim to stop their six-game losing streak when they take on the Detroit...
DETROIT, MI

