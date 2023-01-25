ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recent industrial incident at the LG&E Mill Creek plant has caused the death of a man. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died from his injuries on Monday at 11:45 p.m. LG&E confirmed that Sallengs was a contractor from the Wood Group.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3 people killed in house fire in Jennings County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called into a home on North County Road in North Vernon. When officials arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., the house was...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Police: 3 dead in Jennings County house fire

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police say three people died in a house fire early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened at 5:30 a.m. in the Northern Columbia Township area. That’s about 30 miles northeast of Seymour. Police did not provide an exact address. Firefighters and police have...
JENNINGS COUNTY, IN
signsofthetimes.com

Woman Killed After Denny’s Sign Falls on Car

Strong winds are being blamed for toppling a Denny’s sign that fell on a car, killing one woman and injuring two others. The sign in Elizabethtown, KY was captured on surveillance video as it fell 80 feet, the WLKY news station reports. “The sign actually hit the back seat,...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man dies in Irish Hill neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening. Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Arrest of southern Indiana bakery employee for theft leads to 2 drug arrests

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bakery employee faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their employer. According to court documents, Brittany Colglazier was arrested last week. The owner of H&R Bakery in Salem, Indiana, reported to police that about $12,000 was stolen. The next day, the owner...
SALEM, IN
Wave 3

Murder suspect arraigned, held on $1M bond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged in connection to a woman’s shooting death from a shooting in Louisville has made his first court appearance. Brendan Bell, 21, was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence after a January 24 shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane. When Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman dies at hospital after shooting on Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after a shooting on Breckenridge Lane. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was taken to the University of Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY

