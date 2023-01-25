Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Man dies in Washington County, KY crash; police say snow may be factor
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ky. — A man is dead after a crash in Washington County, Kentucky, and police say they believe snow may have contributed. Police said the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday on Highway 555, south of the Mayes Creek intersection. They said a man lost control of...
Wave 3
Man dies from LG&E Mill Creek plant industrial incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A recent industrial incident at the LG&E Mill Creek plant has caused the death of a man. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died from his injuries on Monday at 11:45 p.m. LG&E confirmed that Sallengs was a contractor from the Wood Group.
Wave 3
Bardstown Police Department donates confiscated grow lamps to Nelson County High School
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bardstown Police Department is hoping to turn a drug bust into new curriculum. Their narcotics unit conducted a search warrant on someone growing marijuana indoors, with BPD confiscating several growing lights. Now, since there’s been a conviction, the department is donating the lights to a local high school.
Wave 3
3 people killed in house fire in Jennings County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called into a home on North County Road in North Vernon. When officials arrived at the scene around 5:30 a.m., the house was...
Wave 3
‘Love you bro’: Family shares about man killed in ‘industrial incident’ at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of the man who died after an “industrial incident” at the LG&E power plant is sharing who he was. The accident happened at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an...
WISH-TV
Police: 3 dead in Jennings County house fire
JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Police say three people died in a house fire early Tuesday morning. Police say it happened at 5:30 a.m. in the Northern Columbia Township area. That’s about 30 miles northeast of Seymour. Police did not provide an exact address. Firefighters and police have...
LMPD: Up to 3 people sent to hospital after vehicle crashes into building in Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Valley Station Thursday according to officials. Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) said a truck swiped another car which sent the truck crashing through the window of a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway.
signsofthetimes.com
Woman Killed After Denny’s Sign Falls on Car
Strong winds are being blamed for toppling a Denny’s sign that fell on a car, killing one woman and injuring two others. The sign in Elizabethtown, KY was captured on surveillance video as it fell 80 feet, the WLKY news station reports. “The sign actually hit the back seat,...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man dies in Irish Hill neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening. Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When...
WLKY.com
Man killed in industrial incident at LG&E plant off Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man has died after an accident at an LG&E facility Monday night, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's office. The coroner's report said that 41-year-old Michael Sallengs died in an "industrial incident." It happened a little before midnight, around 11:30 p.m., at the LG&E Mill...
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Man arrested, charged with DUI after car crashes into Penn Station on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after sideswiping a vehicle and crashing into a Penn Station restaurant. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded on a reported vehicle vs. a building in the 10800 block of Dixie Highway around 6:40 p.m.
wdrb.com
Coroner: Man killed in 'industrial accident' at LG&E Mill Creek Plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died while working at a Louisville Gas & Electric facility late Monday night, according to the Jefferson County coroner's office. Michael Sallengs, 41, was killed around 11:45 p.m. at the Mill Creek plant at 14660 Dixie Highway, the office said. The cause of death...
WLKY.com
Funeral arrangements made for 6-year-olds, mother killed in Bullitt County house fire
LEBANON JUNCTION, Ky. — Funeral arrangements have been made for the 6-year-olds and mother killed in a Bullitt County house fire last week. Services for all of them are being handled by Throwbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction. Raegan Maraman's funeral is on Thursday at 11 a.m., with Haisley...
Wave 3
Jennings County Sheriff’s Office confirms 3 poeple killed in Indiana house fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three people were killed in a house fire that broke out early Tuesday morning in northern Columbia Township. The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to respond to a home that was fully engulfed around 5:30 a.m. Investigators with the JCSO called the...
41-year-old man killed in 'industrial incident' at LG&E power plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead after an "industrial incident" at the LG&E power plant on Dixie Highway on Monday. Michael Sallengs, 41, died from injuries he sustained in an industrial accident at the Mill Creek Generation Station, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. According to an LG&E...
wdrb.com
Arrest of southern Indiana bakery employee for theft leads to 2 drug arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bakery employee faces multiple charges after allegedly stealing thousands of dollars from their employer. According to court documents, Brittany Colglazier was arrested last week. The owner of H&R Bakery in Salem, Indiana, reported to police that about $12,000 was stolen. The next day, the owner...
Wave 3
Murder suspect arraigned, held on $1M bond
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged in connection to a woman’s shooting death from a shooting in Louisville has made his first court appearance. Brendan Bell, 21, was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence after a January 24 shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane. When Louisville...
wdrb.com
Celebration of Life scheduled for 3 Lebanon Junction fire victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Celebration of Life will be held next week for three Lebanon Junction fire victims. Eryn Toogood, her 6-year-old daughter Haisley Heath and 6-year-old Raegan Maraman, all died in a fire on Jan. 19. The Celebration of Life will be from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Feb....
wdrb.com
'Grandmaster Jay' sentenced for pointing rifle at officers during Breonna Taylor protest
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- John Johnson, a militia leader who goes by the name "Grandmaster Jay," was sentenced Thursday in Jefferson Circuit Court to one year in prison for pointing a rifle at five police officers during the Breonna Taylor protests in 2020. Johnson is already serving seven years and...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman dies at hospital after shooting on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was killed Tuesday afternoon after a shooting on Breckenridge Lane. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane. Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was taken to the University of Louisville...
