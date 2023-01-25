ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkms.org

Grandmaster Jay pleads guilty, gets one year added to sentence

The founder of a Black militia that participated in some of the 2020 racial justice protests over the police killing of Breonna Taylor has pleaded guilty to five federal counts of wanton endangerment. John F. Johnson, AKA Grandmaster Jay, pleaded guilty Thursday for pointing an assault rifle at five police...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Murder suspect arraigned, held on $1M bond

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man charged in connection to a woman’s shooting death from a shooting in Louisville has made his first court appearance. Brendan Bell, 21, was arrested and charged with murder-domestic violence after a January 24 shooting in the 3300 block of Breckenridge Lane. When Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Elizabethtown Man Faces Charges After Strangulation

An Elizabethtown man was arrested for a violent incident that occurred after his mother found alleged steroid needles in his bathroom. Michael L. Nisbett, 25, was charged with strangulation, assault, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief in connection to the incident which occurred on January 22. An arrest...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
WLKY.com

21-year-old man charged with murdering woman on Breckenridge Lane

A man has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a woman Tuesday night near the Klondike neighborhood. Brendan Bell, 21, has been charged with murder, domestic violence and receiving stolen property. The charges are connected to a woman who was shot in the 3300 block of Breckenridge...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Teen Shot In Attempted Robbery

A teenager was taken to the hospital after he was shot during an attempted armed robbery Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. at the McDonald’s on Preston Highway and Indian Trail in Louisville. Louisville Metro spokesman Aaron Ellis said early investigation revealed an unknown suspect in a car tried to rob...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man dies in Irish Hill neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Irish Hill neighborhood on Thursday evening. Calls came in shortly before 4 p.m. on reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Cooper Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. When...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WBIR

Suspect identified in bank robbery

The man accused of robbing CBBC Bank in Louisville is identified as Richard Desmond. Police said he used a motorcycle to escape with an undisclosed amount of money.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sellersburg man arrested after woman found shot in her arm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect is now in custody after a woman was shot in southern Indiana. Clark County deputies were called to an address on West Saint Joe Road in Sellersburg for a shooting report on Monday at about 9 p.m. Deputies found a woman with a gunshot...
SELLERSBURG, IN
Wave 3

Police: 14-year-old charged in hit-and-run killing 18-year-old in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the death of an 18-year-old in a west Louisville hit-and-run on Wednesday. The juvenile male was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident, theft by unlawful taking and no driver’s license in connection to the incident at Louis Coleman Jr. Drive and Dumesnil Street, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix Hill

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Monday night. Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd. near East Chestnut St., according to an LMPD press release. Officers on...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy