New Orleans, LA

OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
PHOENIX, AZ
Action News Jax

Lillard has season-high 60 points, Blazers beat Jazz 134-124

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — No offense to the Utah Jazz, but Damian Lillard said scoring 60 points against them was fairly simple. Not easy, just simple. Lillard had a season-high 60 points, hitting nine 3-pointers, and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Jazz 134-124 on Wednesday night.
PORTLAND, OR
sportszion.com

Who is Kyrie Irving wife? Dating history revealed

A seven-time All-Star and three-time member of the All-NBA Team who won an NBA championship with the Cavaliers in 2016 is none other than Kyrie Irving, an American professional basketball player who currently plays as a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets of the NBA. Kyrie Irving, the superstar basketball...
CALIFORNIA STATE
OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
KARE 11

Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

NEW ORLEANS — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FOX Sports

Clippers extend win streak to 4 with 138-100 rout of Spurs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 35 points, Kawhi Leonard added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers extended their winning streak to a season-high four games with a 138-100 rout of the reeling San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. It was the fifth time this season George has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Pelicans face the Wizards on 6-game losing streak

Washington Wizards (22-26, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (26-23, fourth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans heads into the matchup with Washington after losing six straight games. The Pelicans are 17-8 in home games. New Orleans is 11-19 against opponents over .500. The Wizards...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Golden State faces Toronto on 4-game home skid

Toronto Raptors (22-27, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-24, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State hosts Toronto looking to end its four-game home skid. The Warriors have gone 18-6 in home games. Golden State is 9- when it has fewer turnovers than its...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Memphis takes on Minnesota on 3-game slide

Memphis Grizzlies (31-16, second in the Western Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (25-25, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis is looking to break its three-game skid with a victory against Minnesota. The Timberwolves have gone 16-16 against Western Conference teams. Minnesota is 3-4 in games decided by less than...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Orlando plays Miami, looks to end road skid

Orlando Magic (19-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (27-22, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hits the road against Miami looking to stop its three-game road losing streak. The Heat are 5-2 in division play. Miami ranks second in the league giving up only 108.2...
ORLANDO, FL

