Last week, Boise State beat Nevada to stand atop the conference. This week they were tasked to go to the Pit and challenge New Mexico. The Broncos struggled all night from three and seemed to get no calls all night. With a couple of seconds left in the game, Leon Rice found his team down three with the ball, and he drew up one of the best plays of the whole season. The ball found Tyson Degenhart, and he made it, sending the game into overtime. The overtime period started by Mo Sylla committing two questionable offensive fouls, and Boise State never got back up. The game ended with Udeze Morris hitting the game winning shot with two seconds to send The Pit into a frenzy.

BOISE, ID ・ 8 HOURS AGO