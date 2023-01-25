Read full article on original website
Loyola Marymount 79, Portland 60
PORTLAND (11-12) Nduka 5-7 2-3 12, Sjolund 1-8 0-1 2, Wood 4-9 7-8 15, Gorosito 2-5 0-0 5, Robertson 2-8 0-1 6, Applewhite 3-8 2-3 8, Meadows 2-6 1-1 5, Vucinic 2-2 0-0 4, Perry 0-1 0-0 0, Lemke 1-1 1-1 3. Totals 22-55 13-18 60.
Oregon 75, Colorado 69
COLORADO (12-10) da Silva 8-14 4-4 23, Lovering 1-2 0-0 2, Clifford 7-11 0-0 17, Hadley 1-5 0-0 2, Simpson 2-13 4-4 8, O'Brien 2-8 0-0 5, Hammond 2-8 3-4 7, Gabbidon 0-3 2-2 2, Wright 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 24-65 13-14 69.
Utah 63, Oregon St. 44
UTAH (15-7) Be.Carlson 3-4 0-0 6, Br.Carlson 3-7 5-6 12, Anthony 3-4 1-2 7, Madsen 4-11 3-4 13, Worster 4-8 3-3 12, Stefanovic 2-7 0-0 6, Keita 2-3 0-0 4, Exacte 1-7 0-0 3, Holt 0-2 0-0 0, Tarlac 0-0 0-0 0, Brenchley 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 12-15 63.
No. 6 Arizona 63, Washington St. 58
ARIZONA (18-3) A.Tubelis 9-16 0-2 18, Ballo 0-3 1-2 1, Kriisa 5-11 0-0 15, Ramey 2-9 0-0 5, Henderson 1-6 2-2 5, Larsson 5-8 0-0 10, Boswell 4-5 0-0 9. Totals 26-58 3-6 63.
Boise State Falls In Nail Biter Plus A Recap Of The Mountain West Week
Last week, Boise State beat Nevada to stand atop the conference. This week they were tasked to go to the Pit and challenge New Mexico. The Broncos struggled all night from three and seemed to get no calls all night. With a couple of seconds left in the game, Leon Rice found his team down three with the ball, and he drew up one of the best plays of the whole season. The ball found Tyson Degenhart, and he made it, sending the game into overtime. The overtime period started by Mo Sylla committing two questionable offensive fouls, and Boise State never got back up. The game ended with Udeze Morris hitting the game winning shot with two seconds to send The Pit into a frenzy.
Cleveland 113, Houston 95
CLEVELAND (113) E.Mobley 6-17 9-10 21, Okoro 2-5 0-1 5, Allen 6-10 2-2 14, Garland 9-16 3-3 26, LeVert 4-10 2-2 12, Diakite 0-2 0-0 0, Osman 4-10 1-1 10, Stevens 2-3 0-0 5, Wade 5-8 1-3 15, Neto 0-0 0-0 0, Rubio 2-7 0-0 5. Totals 40-88 18-22 113.
Detroit 130, Brooklyn 122
DETROIT (130) Bey 10-19 0-0 25, Bogdanovic 4-15 3-4 11, Duren 7-8 3-3 17, Burks 6-9 5-6 20, Ivey 5-12 5-5 16, Livers 1-5 0-0 2, Stewart 3-6 5-5 11, Diallo 6-9 0-0 12, Hayes 6-12 2-3 16. Totals 48-95 23-26 130.
Memphis 99, SMU 84
SMU (7-14) Odigie 6-11 2-2 14, Williamson 3-6 2-6 8, Nutall 2-9 0-1 5, Phelps 5-15 7-8 20, Smith 4-7 3-4 13, Ambrose-Hylton 0-1 0-0 0, Todorovic 0-6 2-2 2, Wright 3-7 2-2 11, Lanier 2-8 5-6 9, Njie 0-0 0-0 0, McBride 0-0 0-2 0, Agunanne 1-1 0-0 2, Foster 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-71 23-33 84.
Runnin' Hoops Preview: Runnin' Utes vs Oregon State Beavers
Editor’s Note: This piece was written by Andrew Crowley (@RunninHoops) The Runnin’ Utes begin the back half of their league schedule with a familiar foe—a team they played just five games ago, Oregon St. The Utes will take on Oregon State at 9 p.m. (MT) on Thursday, Jan. 2, which will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.
