Set The Bar Project's GoFundMe for NAMI San Diego
A San Diego man is on a mission to break the world record for pull ups, and along the way, he's trying to raise money for Nami San Diego. NAMI San Diego, a non-profit organization, provides education, support services and advocacy to improve the quality of life for everyone affected by mental illness.
Teen Girl Blasts YMCA Trans Policy After Seeing a Transgender Woman Shower
A teen in San Diego is speaking out against a YMCA’s transgender inclusion policy after she encountered a naked transgender woman while showering in the women’s locker room at a San Diego location. Earlier this month, 17-year-old Rebecca Phillips was showering at the Santee facility after her swim...
kusi.com
Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem
CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
Tensions high as transgender locker room debate hits Santee City Council
Over 100 people filled the Santee city council room just before 6 p.m. Wednesday quickly turning the council chamber into standing room only.
UPDATE: Police release sketch of would-be kidnapper at Carmel Mountain Ranch school
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it is looking for a man who tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl waiting for her mother to pick her up from school in Carmel Mountain Ranch. Now, many parents like Annie Hodges are thinking twice before letting their children walk alone.
multihousingnews.com
San Diego Affordable Community Breaks Ground
Completion of the 147-unit project is slated for the last quarter of next year. USA Properties Fund has broken ground on 8181 Allison, a 147-unit affordable community in La Mesa, Calif. Completion is slated for the last quarter of 2024. The City of La Mesa, KeyBank, California Housing Finance Agency...
Major Breakthrough In Preventing Dementia Discovered By UC San Diego
The researchers findings are particularly positive for women who are at higher risk for developing dementia than men.
Transgender woman shares her side of story amid locker room controversy
A transgender woman at the center of controversy over an incident at a YMCA stood before the Santee City Council and community members to tell her side of the story.
eastcountymagazine.org
500 GATHER AT SANTEE YMCA OVER LOCKER ROOM CONTROVERSY
Photo, left: Conservative activist Carl DeMaio speaks at rally. January 23, 2023 (Santee) -- On a rain-soaked, muddy field at the Santee YMCA, around 500 peaceful rally goers and counter protesters turned out on January 18th. Organizers staged a rally supporting women and girls’ rights over concerns regarding a transgender person in the women’s locker room, while counter protesters turned out in support of transgender rights.
Girls create lifelong friendship through blood disorders, highlight need for donations
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two girls in San Diego are the bedrock of each other's support system: Kamila Saradpon and Ella Martinez were diagnosed with similar blood disorders at a young age, greatly affecting their red blood cells. As a result, they have to get blood transfusions every month for the rest of their lives.
KPBS
Trans women tells her side of the story in Santee
Two weeks ago, a young woman spoke at a Santee city council meeting, about feeling "terrified" when she realized she was in the YMCA locker room at the same time as a transgender woman, whom she repeatedly mis-gendered. Her remarks were picked up by right-wing media outlets, and she appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight.
Irvine police pursuit ends in San Diego County
A cross-county police pursuit that started in Irvine ended Thursday afternoon near Solana Beach.
Holocaust survivors discuss importance of upcoming exhibit
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — 95-year-old Ben Midler and I have a few things in common. We both love In-N-Out, and sharing stories. “When people listen to a witness, they become witnesses,” Midler said. I sat with him for lunch to hear his story, on surviving the Holocaust. “The...
iheart.com
San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law
SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego settles a lawsuit with a surfer who was injured while trying to avoid a lifeguard watercraft. The City Council approved the $75,000 payout Tuesday, nearly nine year years after Michael Haytasingh of Monterey sued the city, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. He claimed the lifeguard on the watercraft violated the state law at the time by going faster than five miles per hour and being less than 100 feet away from him.
NBC San Diego
Manhunt Underway After 9-Year-Old Poway Unified Student Reports Kidnap Attempt
Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
chulavistatoday.com
Local nonprofit seeks volunteers to advocate for San Diego County foster youth
Voices for Children is holding its inaugural “Your Voice, Their Future” campaign to recruit volunteers to advocate for San Diego County youth living in foster care. Founded in 1980, Voices for Children is a local nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supports Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers who speak up for the needs and well-being of children. The recruitment campaign runs through May 1 to recruit enough CASA volunteers to serve 100 foster youth.
San Diego Unified students are missing school at alarming rates
Tens of thousands of San Diego Unified students have missed so many school days they’re now considered chronically absent, which poses a threat to their learning and to the district’s financial resources. This year’s chronic absenteeism rate among students has more than doubled since the year prior to...
Spellcasters and an Affair: More from the Millete Hearing
Testimony could wrap up Wednesday in the hearing for Larry Millete
eastcountymagazine.org
FALSE ALARM REPORTING SCHOOL SCHOOTER TRIGGERS HEAVY POLICE RESPONSE AT LEMON GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
January 24, 2023 (La Mesa) – Neighbors near Lemon Avenue Elementary School reporting seeing 15-20 police cars and a SWAT team late this afternoon. The La Mesa Police Department sent a Nixle warning of police activity near Lemon Ave. and Glen, but at 4:19 posted this message on Facebook: “La Mesa PD received a call of an active shooter at Lemon Avenue Elementary. It was a FALSE ALARM. Officers are still on scene but there are no injuries and no active threat to the community.”
San Diego residents voice frustrations about condition of Guy Street
San Diego city officials say that this section of Guy Street is what's known as an "unimproved" road.
