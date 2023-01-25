SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego settles a lawsuit with a surfer who was injured while trying to avoid a lifeguard watercraft. The City Council approved the $75,000 payout Tuesday, nearly nine year years after Michael Haytasingh of Monterey sued the city, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. He claimed the lifeguard on the watercraft violated the state law at the time by going faster than five miles per hour and being less than 100 feet away from him.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO