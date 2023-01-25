ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Mesa, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

San Diego Channel

Set The Bar Project's GoFundMe for NAMI San Diego

A San Diego man is on a mission to break the world record for pull ups, and along the way, he's trying to raise money for Nami San Diego. NAMI San Diego, a non-profit organization, provides education, support services and advocacy to improve the quality of life for everyone affected by mental illness.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Chula Vista gym faces closure due to homeless problem

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A boxing promoter in Chula Vista was fighting for the survival of his business in the first month of 2023 after the homeless set up shop in his business’ backyard. Lorenzo Morales said he’d been evicted from his boxing gym and was asked to...
CHULA VISTA, CA
multihousingnews.com

San Diego Affordable Community Breaks Ground

Completion of the 147-unit project is slated for the last quarter of next year. USA Properties Fund has broken ground on 8181 Allison, a 147-unit affordable community in La Mesa, Calif. Completion is slated for the last quarter of 2024. The City of La Mesa, KeyBank, California Housing Finance Agency...
LA MESA, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

500 GATHER AT SANTEE YMCA OVER LOCKER ROOM CONTROVERSY

Photo, left: Conservative activist Carl DeMaio speaks at rally. January 23, 2023 (Santee) -- On a rain-soaked, muddy field at the Santee YMCA, around 500 peaceful rally goers and counter protesters turned out on January 18th. Organizers staged a rally supporting women and girls’ rights over concerns regarding a transgender person in the women’s locker room, while counter protesters turned out in support of transgender rights.
SANTEE, CA
KPBS

Trans women tells her side of the story in Santee

Two weeks ago, a young woman spoke at a Santee city council meeting, about feeling "terrified" when she realized she was in the YMCA locker room at the same time as a transgender woman, whom she repeatedly mis-gendered. Her remarks were picked up by right-wing media outlets, and she appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight.
SANTEE, CA
San Diego Channel

Holocaust survivors discuss importance of upcoming exhibit

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — 95-year-old Ben Midler and I have a few things in common. We both love In-N-Out, and sharing stories. “When people listen to a witness, they become witnesses,” Midler said. I sat with him for lunch to hear his story, on surviving the Holocaust. “The...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law

SAN DIEGO - The City of San Diego settles a lawsuit with a surfer who was injured while trying to avoid a lifeguard watercraft. The City Council approved the $75,000 payout Tuesday, nearly nine year years after Michael Haytasingh of Monterey sued the city, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. He claimed the lifeguard on the watercraft violated the state law at the time by going faster than five miles per hour and being less than 100 feet away from him.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Manhunt Underway After 9-Year-Old Poway Unified Student Reports Kidnap Attempt

Authorities were on the lookout Wednesday for a man who reportedly tried to kidnap a 9-year-old girl this week in a Carmel Mountain Ranch-area neighborhood. The child was at Shoal Creek Drive and Stoney Gate Place at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, waiting for her mother to pick her up after school, when the would-be abductor approached her and told her to follow him, according to the San Diego Police Department.
POWAY, CA
chulavistatoday.com

Local nonprofit seeks volunteers to advocate for San Diego County foster youth

Voices for Children is holding its inaugural “Your Voice, Their Future” campaign to recruit volunteers to advocate for San Diego County youth living in foster care. Founded in 1980, Voices for Children is a local nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and supports Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) volunteers who speak up for the needs and well-being of children. The recruitment campaign runs through May 1 to recruit enough CASA volunteers to serve 100 foster youth.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

FALSE ALARM REPORTING SCHOOL SCHOOTER TRIGGERS HEAVY POLICE RESPONSE AT LEMON GROVE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

January 24, 2023 (La Mesa) – Neighbors near Lemon Avenue Elementary School reporting seeing 15-20 police cars and a SWAT team late this afternoon. The La Mesa Police Department sent a Nixle warning of police activity near Lemon Ave. and Glen, but at 4:19 posted this message on Facebook: “La Mesa PD received a call of an active shooter at Lemon Avenue Elementary. It was a FALSE ALARM. Officers are still on scene but there are no injuries and no active threat to the community.”
LA MESA, CA

