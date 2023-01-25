Read full article on original website
Bobcats win Ted Kato Invitational
This was the performance Coach Charlie Crabb’s Superior Bobcats wrestlers have been building for and looking for all season. Their talent and depth was on full display this past Saturday as the Cats used championship efforts and strength up and down the lineup to win the team title at the Ted Kato Invitational event in Thompson Falls. With individual champions in three weight categories and runner-up finishes from three others, the Bobcats amassed 154.5 team points to easily outdistance second place Fort Benton, which had 114.0 points. Host team Thompson Falls also crowned a pair of individual weight class champions, while Plains/Hot Springs...
Noxon ousts Hot Springs in rivalry game
Rivalry games are something special for sure. Despite the score, the “BIG GAME” is a big thing, especially to fans of small town Montana basketball. So it wouldn’t get any more rivalry-big in these parts than Noxon and Hot Springs, two schools who once a year bang heads with each other on the six-player football fields, usually with a playoff seed at stake. That being said, what about two rivalry games, with the same two teams in the same week? That’s what transpired in the far reaches of Sanders County this past week when, due to a Montana snowstorm, their normally scheduled game was...
COLUMN: Winter sports heat up
This is why some folks put up the outdoor Christmas lights years ago and never took them down. Time flies when you are having fun. So it goes with the current high school sports season. Seems like the refs just tossed up the first jump ball and now it's already time to think about playoffs. The first wrestlers locked up in competition just yesterday. Yup, just like the holidays, these sports season speed on by faster every year, or so it seems to those of us who never get asked to show an ID to prove we are more than 21. Less than two months...
Tanner Clay Ellis
Tanner Clay Ellis of Hot Springs left to ride that rainbow unexpectedly on Jan. 8, 2023 at the age of 67. He was born in Anchorage, Alaska on Nov. 4, 1955, to Don and Ada Ellis. He grew up on the family ranch near Cascade, Montana then moved to Livingston in 1966 where he graduated from Park senior High school in 1974. In his early years, Tanner worked as a guide for Black Otter Guide service in Livingston under his mentors and close friends, Duane and Ruth Neal, leading pack trips into the Absarokee Beartooth wilderness and surrounding areas. He...
March for Life held in Thompson Falls
In conjunction with the National Right to Life March in Washington D.C., residents of Sanders County participated and marched along Thompson Falls' Main Street. The anti-abortion march was organized with the help of the local Knights of Columbus Council member Jim Krogman, Steve Snell and several local churches. They have been involved with the march over the last 20 plus years. The march was the first since the U.S. Supreme Court voted last year to overturn Roe v. Wade, handing abortion rights decisions to state governments. Jim Hantz, pastor of Open Door Baptist Church in Thompson Falls, said about the ruling, “This has...
Montana Memories: Visiting Gold Creek
Traveling the back roads of Montana over the last 40 years has taught me many things about the lives of the early pioneers of Montana. Their hardships — their victories and their defeats, etching out a place in our history books. Over the next few weeks, a series of stories and photos will show those victories and defeats of those strong enough to help build Montana. This week, our story starts in a small settlement we now know as Gold Creek. Nestled along interstate I-90, just 68 miles east of Missoula. What we find today is the old electrical substation...
Isabelle “Izzy” Welch
Isabelle Welch, 89, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2023, at the BeeHive Assisted Living with her family by her side. She was born Aug. 22, 1933 in Kalispell, to Walt and Genevieve Rau. They lived at Lost Prairie and Kalispell until 1944 when Isabelle’s parents purchased a ranch and moved to Hot Springs. While attending Hot Springs High School Izzy met John Welch, the love of her life. She graduated in 1951 and a few days after turning 18, she and John were married. A year later John joined the Navy and Isabelle moved to Washington DC for...
Robert (Bob, Bobby) Lee McGee
Robert (Bob, Bobby) Lee McGee, 74, of St. Regis, passed away Jan. 1, 2023. Although Bob was born May 19, 1948 in Oregon, he grew up in Montana. He was widely-skilled and hardworking, logging the Montana mountains alongside his dad, working road construction all over western Montana, and as a certified blaster, his favorite part was “blowing shit up!” He eventually moved to Greenriver, Wyoming, where he worked at and retired from the FMC Mine. He and his wife, Mary, later settled in St. Regis, a longtime dream come true for them. In his younger years, you could often find him on...
Eggflation: St. Regis farm sees boost in egg sales
During the past year, seemingly every facet of life has been negatively impacted by rising consumer costs. People are feeling the pinch at the pump, in the department stores, rising insurance rates, their nest eggs, and now the most recent painful price hike even includes – Eggflation. You might want to hold off on that omelet you wanted for breakfast. The cost of a dozen large eggs has doubled to what you paid this time last year. In some states, it’s even tripled. According to the U.S. Consumer Price Index, in November of 2021 the average price for eggs was...
Kenton Pies
Kenton T. Pies passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 at the age of 90. He is survived by his wife Barbara, daughters Trevi Pies and Kolette (Doug) McDonald, granddaughter Mikayla McDonald, grandson Dylan McDonald, two sister-in-laws and numerous neices and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Bea Pies, and all his brothers, Bill, Jim Jr., and Dick. Kenton was born (Thomas Robert) in Illinois. He loved to tell stories about growing us in rural Wisconsin where dinner was often squirrel or turtle. Kenton went on to attend art college, and then the...
Study looks at elk population in Lower Clark Fork
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has its Region 1 headquarters in Kalispell. The region encompasses Northwest Montana and has magnificent resources for recreation that make many areas jealous. Fishing might be the most popular but hunting is a close second if that’s the case. A large portion of the region is in public ownership with Forest Service and state lands, and millions of acres are open to hunting and other outdoor recreation activities. There are also hundreds of thousands of acres of private land open to hunting and other recreation, including corporate timberland and land enrolled in the Block Management...
Clark Fork Valley Hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
The world and Sanders County welcomed little Miss Remi Nicole Lee, born Jan. 3, 2023 at 1:06 p.m. at the Clark Fork Valley Hospital. She came into the world at 6 pounds and 14 ounces and 19.75 inches long. She is the daughter of Jillian and Parker Lee, residents of Plains. Also present was Sherri Cambell, a very proud first-time grandmother.
Chris Allen selected as Plains' interim mayor
The Plains Town Council meeting last week had a different feeling without longtime Mayor Dan Rowan’s leadership. Rowan has moved on to help shape the future of Sanders County government as a newly elected County Commissioner. Change is inevitable and Tuesday’s Plains Town Council meeting was all about change. Council president Chris Allen opened the meeting reading the last mayor’s report from Rowan. The report touched on the new sewer lagoon odor caused by colder winter temperatures. As warmer weather arrives, bacteria grow, and odors will subside. The next item on Rowan's report covered the replacement of the public library’s...
Bill looks to cut Huckleberry red tape
Just try to get a huckleberry picker to divulge the location of their patch. Cort Jensen, chief attorney for the Montana Department of Agriculture, said no one is going to spill the beans on huckleberries — and by comparison, he’s regulated hemp. “People are far more willing to tell me where their marijuana field is than their huckleberry growing patch,” Jensen said. Jensen offered testimony Tuesday in support of the bill, one of four the committee heard that aim to reduce regulations in the state, or “red tape,” an initiative of the Governor’s Office. At the House Agriculture Committee meeting, Lt. Gov. Kristen Juras...
Local nurses honored as DAISY Award recipients
Alyssa Zeallor, RN, and Rachel Leggitt, RN, both acute care nurses at Clark Fork Valley Hospital, were surprised and honored with The DAISY Award For Extraordinary Nurses at a reception held at the hospital in Plains on Dec. 14. Co-workers and surprise guests, including some of their family members, attended the event that recognized both deserving nurses as part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day. Homemade cinnamon rolls were presented to the honorees for them to share with their departments which continues a DAISY Award tradition. Lisa Eberhardt, RN, BSN, Chief Nursing Officer presented...
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN (AP) — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the night his friend Joe Tash was killed, he had spent the night in the town of Trout Creek because he had to work early in the morning. Tash and others had gone out to a campsite where they had been living, and where the shooting occurred, Raugust said. Raugust contacted the Montana Innocence...
Report: Just 16% of Montanans smoke, but tobacco leading cause of death, disease
More than 16 percent of Montanans smoke, and tobacco is the leading cause of death and disease in the state, the American Lung Association said this week in a news release encouraging people to quit. The association also noted tobacco use has been declining in Montana for decades. “Each year, quitting smoking is listed as one of the top New Year’s resolutions,” said Carrie Nyseen, senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association, in a statement. “While quitting smoking is extremely difficult, it is possible. In fact, it typically takes a person eight to 10 attempts to quit smoking for good,...
Legislative update from Rep. Loge
We have completed our second week of the 68th Montana legislative session. We were sworn in on Jan. 2 and were already hearing bills in committees on Jan. 3. This is the quickest start I have seen in now my fourth term in office. This quick start is a result of the governor asking all the agencies to go through and review anywhere there was red tape that could be adjusted or removed. These bills were pre drafted and entered so we could hit the floor running. Many of these bills have already passed on the respective committees and body floors,...
68th Montana Legislature gets underway
The 68th session of the Montana Legislature kicks off Monday, and a daunting to-do list awaits. With a Republican supermajority being sworn in, GOP legislators are tossing in proposals to amend the Montana Constitution — 48 unintroduced bills so far on that topic alone. But Republicans said there’s some duplication, and passing them won’t be a slam dunk because a large caucus can also mean a lack of cohesion. Plus, President of the Senate Jason Ellsworth, R-Hamilton, said Montanans should remember the legislature can’t singlehandedly have its way with the 1972 Montana Constitution. Rather, if 100 lawmakers agree on an amendment, it advances to...
Sanders County swears in new county officials
Sanders County’s courtroom was standing-room only during the swearing in ceremony for newly elected county officials. Newly elected District 1 Commissioner Dan Rowan replaced outgoing Claude Burlingame, with John Holland replacing District 2 Commissioner Glen Magera. County Attorney Naomi Leisz, Clerk & Recorder/Assessor Nichol Scribner, and Judge Douglas Dryden each retained their positions. Acting Sanders County Coroner Pat Barber will take over the position after winning the elections this past November. During the swearing-in ceremony, retiring Sanders County Sheriff Tom Rummel was honored and awarded his service weapon. When asked what Rummel was planning for his retirement, he said,” anything...
