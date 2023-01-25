MEO clears land for future affordable rentals

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hawai’i has a crisis that centers on the need for affordable housing. Gov. Josh Green is making this his priority.

In Maui, Maui Economic Opportunity along with the Maui Police Department has cleared a section of land it owns near the intersection of Kahekili Highway and Waiehu Beach Road.

MEO intents to establish a 100 percent rental housing project for Maui residents who are low-income.

MEO said that they had given notice to trespassers in 2021 to vacate the area — these persons had come forward to claim ownership of the land.

According to MEO, the Second Circuit Court for the State of Hawai‘i affirmed MEO’s claim of a “possessory and title interest” in the property. This chain of title dates back to King Lunalilo.

After no movement occurred with the first no trespass notice, MEO said they served another notice on Oct. 17, 2022.

MEO said that MPD’s help was utilized as a last resort. They have been working with the trespassers to find local shelter options and to help them relocate. MEO is also working with the Maui Humane Society to care for the animals that were living on the property.

MEO sated, “MEO is intimately aware of the crisis situation, as well, working daily with Mauians in need of rental assistance.”

The affordable rental housing is a garden-style rental community that will consist of 120 one, two and three bedroom units. They will be available for the lowest-income residents of Maui who earn 30-60 percent of the area’s median income.

This means that families who make 30 percent of the median income will pay $569 a month in rent for a one-bedroom while those making 60 percent will pay $789 for a three-bedroom.