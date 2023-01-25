Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AZFamily
‘She made the best out of her situation’: Friends remembering teen found dead in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Life for 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers (Kam) wasn’t easy. Friends said she had to deal with a lot of adversity and lived much of her life in state care. Regardless, her they said she made the best out of her situation. Keith Plummer attended a...
Valley doctor working to recover after fall over the holidays
PHOENIX — A Valley doctor who's helped patients for 20 years is the one now being treated. Dr. Grayson Guzman has been hospitalized for a month after taking a fall during the holidays. Kara Guzman, his wife, says he wanted to fix some Christmas lights that had fallen at...
'It's hard to believe she's gone': Days after bodies of teen girls found in Mesa, friends are trying to cope
PHOENIX — It's been five days since 15-year-old Kamryn Meyers' body was found. Friends who knew her said they were shocked. "She was a really good person," Keith Plummer said. "It's hard to believe she's gone." Meyers and 17-year-old Sitlalli Avelar were reported missing on January 7 while living...
Police identify skeletal remains found in desert near Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. It contains images that might be disturbing to some. Authorities have identified the skeletal remains, found in a remote desert area in Buckeye earlier this month, as 35-year-old Juan Fierro. Buckeye police said the remains were...
12news.com
Friends remember teenagers whose bodies were found in Mesa
The bodies of 2 teens were found Saturday night in a Mesa facility water retention basin. Police are still investigating their deaths.
AZFamily
Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Robert Alexander, 57, was arrested and charged, accused of helping raise money for veterans. Instead, Scottsdale police said he pocketed the cash. Since his arrest back in August, Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars.
AZFamily
New film “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’Roll” based on Arizona band released
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new film centered on the Arizona-based band Pistoleros has been released! “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’ Roll” talks about two brothers, Mark and Lawrence Zubia, finding community in the 1990s Tempe music scene. The two face drug and alcohol addiction, and suicide, bringing heavy subjects to the forefront of the documentary. Film producer and COO of Fervor Records Jeff Freundlich came to Good Morning, Arizona to discuss the film.
AZFamily
Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
AZFamily
Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
AZFamily
Phoenix’s HALO Animal Rescue is working to get senior dogs into loving families
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday is “Change a Pet’s Life Day” and JCPenney is partnering across the U.S. with pet shelters, including Phoenix’s own HALO Animal Rescue, to make sure as many senior dogs in shelters find their “furever” home as possible. JCPenney is...
AZFamily
College baseball player accused of killing javelina with a bat in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a college baseball player is facing charges after hitting a javelina in the head with a baseball bat and killing it in Surprise last week. Police received a video of 20-year-old Roger Henry Alexander reportedly hitting the javelina in the head near Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue the night of Jan. 18. Court documents say the Snapchat video shows a car parked with its headlights on, blinding the javelina, when Alexander gets out. He then goes up to the wild animal and swings the bat full force at its head, knocking it over. The javelina begins seizing, and Alexander turns toward the camera smiling and laughing, court paperwork says. Police confirmed that the javelina died.
Phoenix New Times
The Departed: A Final Farewell to Notable Arizonans We Lost in 2022
From health complications to the heat, accidents, police shootings, and even lethal injections, the cause of deaths we chronicled at Phoenix New Times in 2022 were as varied, tragic, and memorable as the people who passed. A judge and mother, a beloved bar owner, a neighborhood activist, artists, an advocate...
AZFamily
Arizona’s Sea Life stingrays “painting” during feeding time for new Animal Art Gallery
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Sea Life just installed an all-new Animal Art Gallery exhibit, thanks to two amazing yet unusual painters. The gallery, located inside Arizona Mills in Tempe, is meant to be just as much for the animals as it is for visitors — and that’s because animal care specialists prep each canvas with paint, put them in waterproof bags and let the animals go to work! The stingrays don’t paint on their own, of course, but they are given some tasty incentives. Staff offer each ray some extra special treats on the bagged canvases for them to enjoy while they’re “painting!”
allaboutarizonanews.com
Two Missing Mesa Teenage Girls Found Dead in Water Retention Basin
Two weeks ago, two missing teenage girls were reported missing from their Mesa group home. On Wednesday, authorities announced their bodies have been discovered. The bodies of Kamryn Meyers, 15 and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found a few yards from each other in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa over the weekend.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Local man develops Rascal’s Foundation to help those in need with pet care bills
Twelve years ago, Neil Moore went to a shelter in Phoenix to pick up an older German Shepherd, but as fate would have it the dog wasn’t able to be shown and he instead met a Boxer Lab mix and fell in love at first sight and brought his new pet, Rascal, home.
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
'The story needs to be told': First Black students to integrate Chandler High to be honored
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Decades have passed since Willie Arbuckle walked through Chandler High School for the first time. “Looking back, I guess it was a momentous occasion,” Arbuckle said. Now, Arbuckle sees the history he was a part of in 1949. “It was totally historical changing, you know,...
fox10phoenix.com
Tiger cub found: Phoenix area experts shocked exotic pets were found in home
According to Phoenix Police officials, a tiger cub, along with baby snapping turtles and a baby American alligator, were found at a home in the Valley, and a man identified as 25-year-old Carlos Eduardo Castro Alcaraz was arrested in connection with the discovery. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak reports.
Car horn, firefighter's split-second decision save woman during medical episode in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. — For 17 years, Josh Milne has made it his mission to save lives. “Helping people is my favorite part of the job,” he said. As a firefighter and paramedic for Gilbert Fire and Rescue, he’s had plenty of opportunities to do so. On Tuesday...
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
Comments / 0