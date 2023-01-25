ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Payson, AZ

12 News

Police identify skeletal remains found in desert near Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. It contains images that might be disturbing to some. Authorities have identified the skeletal remains, found in a remote desert area in Buckeye earlier this month, as 35-year-old Juan Fierro. Buckeye police said the remains were...
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Robert Alexander, 57, was arrested and charged, accused of helping raise money for veterans. Instead, Scottsdale police said he pocketed the cash. Since his arrest back in August, Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

New film “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’Roll” based on Arizona band released

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A new film centered on the Arizona-based band Pistoleros has been released! “Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock n’ Roll” talks about two brothers, Mark and Lawrence Zubia, finding community in the 1990s Tempe music scene. The two face drug and alcohol addiction, and suicide, bringing heavy subjects to the forefront of the documentary. Film producer and COO of Fervor Records Jeff Freundlich came to Good Morning, Arizona to discuss the film.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes

Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Family remembers young parents found shot to death inside their Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A young couple with bright futures, that’s how Cameron Brown’s mom describes her son and his fiancée, Asya Ribble. After meeting in elementary school and dating for about seven years, Brown and Ribble had two kids together. On Sunday, the couple was found shot and killed inside their home. “There was another lady that came out with a kid, probably about 6 or 7,” a neighbor told Arizona’s Family.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

College baseball player accused of killing javelina with a bat in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a college baseball player is facing charges after hitting a javelina in the head with a baseball bat and killing it in Surprise last week. Police received a video of 20-year-old Roger Henry Alexander reportedly hitting the javelina in the head near Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue the night of Jan. 18. Court documents say the Snapchat video shows a car parked with its headlights on, blinding the javelina, when Alexander gets out. He then goes up to the wild animal and swings the bat full force at its head, knocking it over. The javelina begins seizing, and Alexander turns toward the camera smiling and laughing, court paperwork says. Police confirmed that the javelina died.
SURPRISE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

The Departed: A Final Farewell to Notable Arizonans We Lost in 2022

From health complications to the heat, accidents, police shootings, and even lethal injections, the cause of deaths we chronicled at Phoenix New Times in 2022 were as varied, tragic, and memorable as the people who passed. A judge and mother, a beloved bar owner, a neighborhood activist, artists, an advocate...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona’s Sea Life stingrays “painting” during feeding time for new Animal Art Gallery

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s Sea Life just installed an all-new Animal Art Gallery exhibit, thanks to two amazing yet unusual painters. The gallery, located inside Arizona Mills in Tempe, is meant to be just as much for the animals as it is for visitors — and that’s because animal care specialists prep each canvas with paint, put them in waterproof bags and let the animals go to work! The stingrays don’t paint on their own, of course, but they are given some tasty incentives. Staff offer each ray some extra special treats on the bagged canvases for them to enjoy while they’re “painting!”
TEMPE, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Two Missing Mesa Teenage Girls Found Dead in Water Retention Basin

Two weeks ago, two missing teenage girls were reported missing from their Mesa group home. On Wednesday, authorities announced their bodies have been discovered. The bodies of Kamryn Meyers, 15 and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found a few yards from each other in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa over the weekend.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy

While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
PHOENIX, AZ

