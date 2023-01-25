Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Restaurant Chain Opening New Location in TownGreyson FDallas, TX
Arizona Deputies Pile On Schizophrenic Man, Leaving Him To Die. What Makes It Justified?Chibuzo NwachukuPhoenix, AZ
Bacon-Wrapped Burrito Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix in for a big drop: Goldman Sachs forecasts more than 25% home price declineEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your NeighborhoodSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
themesatribune.com
Popular cigar shop expands into Mesa
It only took one puff from a premium cigar in a Beverly Hills restaurant in the ‘90s and Ron Hardin became a connoisseur. Now, as the majority owner of Maduro’s Fine Cigars East, Hardin said premium cigars sit in a completely different class from other smokers. And that’s...
The 'Best Dinosaur Experience In North America' Is Coming To Arizona
Tickets are already on sale.
phoenixwithkids.net
Reigning Grace Ranch in Scottsdale
Reigning Grace Ranch in Scottsdale offers over 10 different programs for ages 5 to adults – all with the theme of learning with horses and other animals!. This ranch is a working horse ranch, with almost 90 horses of various breeds. Some are rescues, some are retired from shows or racing. Just like each horse comes with a unique story and personality, Reigning Grace Ranch believes that each person has a unique story as well.
AZFamily
Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
AZFamily
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations
Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars. Gov. Hobbs expanding program that ships migrants out of state. Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 6:21 PM MST. |. According to a new contract obtained by Arizona's...
NASDAQ
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Find Out:...
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
azbigmedia.com
3 Arizona restaurants make Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat list
Yelp, the company that connects people with great local businesses, today announced its 10th annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, celebrating the must-visit restaurants across the United States. Each year, Yelp analyzes the millions of reviews on its platform and considers suggestions from its community of users to name the best local eateries, including food trucks, cafes and delis. And three Arizona restaurants earned spots on the Yelp Top 100 Places to Eat in the United States list.
themesatribune.com
Kota Benson leaving his mark on Mesa basketball program
Basketball has always been a big part of Kota Benson’s life. After transferring to Mesa High School prior to his junior year, Benson helped his team become a top ten contender in the state for the 6A Conference. Basketball is more than just a game to Benson, it’s about...
azbigmedia.com
Thompson Thrift breaks ground on 1M SF Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that it has started construction on the first phase of the 1-million-square-foot Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek, a thriving suburb southeast of Phoenix. "Queen Creek is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona and has emerged as a...
azednews.com
Two East Valley community colleges provide free training for Gilbert residents
MESA, Ariz. – Jan. 20, 2022 – Gilbert residents and business owners looking to hone their professional skills through online training programs are encouraged to apply for scholarships for programs being offered at Chandler-Gilbert Community College (CGCC) and Mesa Community College (MCC). The scholarships are part of the...
KTAR.com
Desert Diamond Arena, former home of Arizona Coyotes, had record revenue year in 2022
PHOENIX — The former Glendale home of the Arizona Coyotes said it had a record-breaking revenue year in 2022. Desert Diamond Arena, renamed from Gila River Arena in August, hosted over 50 live events in the venue’s 19th year. “We couldn’t be more excited about this news and...
AZFamily
Barrett-Jackson auction underway; law enforcement, fire officials staying diligent
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Hundreds of people are making plans to come to the Valley, from the Barret-Jackson auction to the Super Bowl LVII coming to Glendale in February!. Law enforcement and fire officials are working around the clock to diligently stay ahead of the influx of people to keep everyone safe. Capt. Dave Folio said that a variety of emergency units are on standby around the events to ensure that regardless of the incident, officials are prepared. “We’ll move this equipment right into the WM Phoenix Open and will have a full Phoenix fire department,” he said.
KTAR.com
Work up an appetite this weekend at Street Eats Food Truck Festival in Scottsdale
PHOENIX – Arizona’s largest food truck party returns to the Valley this weekend for two days of sampling, feasting and more. Street Eats Food Truck Festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, and features over 40 trucks, organizers said.
AZFamily
Secrets for Phoenix homeowners wanting to rent out their homes for Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Millions of dollars will be poured into the Phoenix metro area, all courtesy of the Super Bowl. Some homeowners are looking to get on a piece of the action. Erin Spradlin, author and real estate consultant, said that this is the opportunity to a lifetime for...
Valley doctor working to recover after fall over the holidays
PHOENIX — A Valley doctor who's helped patients for 20 years is the one now being treated. Dr. Grayson Guzman has been hospitalized for a month after taking a fall during the holidays. Kara Guzman, his wife, says he wanted to fix some Christmas lights that had fallen at...
Police identify skeletal remains found in desert near Buckeye
BUCKEYE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. It contains images that might be disturbing to some. Authorities have identified the skeletal remains, found in a remote desert area in Buckeye earlier this month, as 35-year-old Juan Fierro. Buckeye police said the remains were...
Former Valley high school and UA assistant football coach dies
TUCSON, Ariz. — Former Valley high school and UA assistant football coach Greg Patrick has died. Patrick was on the UA staff for two seasons (2019 and 2020) under former head coach Kevin Sumlin. He was hired as a defensive analyst and briefly promoted to defensive line coach in his 1st season when Sumlin fired Iona Uiagalelei.
AZFamily
College baseball player accused of killing javelina with a bat in Surprise
SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police say a college baseball player is facing charges after hitting a javelina in the head with a baseball bat and killing it in Surprise last week. Police received a video of 20-year-old Roger Henry Alexander reportedly hitting the javelina in the head near Waddell Road and Bullard Avenue the night of Jan. 18. Court documents say the Snapchat video shows a car parked with its headlights on, blinding the javelina, when Alexander gets out. He then goes up to the wild animal and swings the bat full force at its head, knocking it over. The javelina begins seizing, and Alexander turns toward the camera smiling and laughing, court paperwork says. Police confirmed that the javelina died.
Comments / 0