Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
City of Mesa Offers Resident’s Guide to Taking Care of Your NeighborhoodSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
4 Amazing Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Are Crimes Against African Americans Worth Law Enforcements Time: Teenagers Are Losing Their Lives!British NewsCoolidge, AZ
Famous Italian Restaurant in Gilbert That Offers Exceptional Dining ExperienceMadocGilbert, AZ
City of Mesa Offers Class in Water ConservationSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
Related
KTAR.com
Work up an appetite this weekend at Street Eats Food Truck Festival in Scottsdale
PHOENIX – Arizona’s largest food truck party returns to the Valley this weekend for two days of sampling, feasting and more. Street Eats Food Truck Festival runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick in Scottsdale, and features over 40 trucks, organizers said.
Phoenix New Times
A New Music Festival Is Coming to Metro Phoenix This Fall
A new music festival is coming to metro Phoenix. The inaugural Luna del Lago Festival will be held at Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant from Friday, November 3, to Sunday, November 5. The man behind the event is Brannon Kleinlein, owner of central Phoenix music venue Last Exit Live and...
themesatribune.com
Popular cigar shop expands into Mesa
It only took one puff from a premium cigar in a Beverly Hills restaurant in the ‘90s and Ron Hardin became a connoisseur. Now, as the majority owner of Maduro’s Fine Cigars East, Hardin said premium cigars sit in a completely different class from other smokers. And that’s...
Yahoo Sports
A long-awaited Mexican restaurant is opening inside this iconic Phoenix hotel on Grand Avenue
Owned by former NFL player and chef Lawrence "L.T." Smith and his fiancée Aseret Arroyo, the popular Chilté Tacos food stand is opening a brick-and-mortar restaurant at the Egyptian Motor Hotel on Grand Avenue on Feb. 3. "It felt like it was never gonna get here and now...
azbigmedia.com
Thompson Thrift breaks ground on 1M SF Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek
Thompson Thrift, a full-service nationally recognized real estate company, announced today that it has started construction on the first phase of the 1-million-square-foot Germann Commerce Center in Queen Creek, a thriving suburb southeast of Phoenix. "Queen Creek is one of the fastest-growing cities in Arizona and has emerged as a...
AZFamily
Grabbing lettuce with bare hands, unsafe food temps among Phoenix-area eatery health violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
Phoenix New Times
This West Valley Restaurant Serves Hot Chicken With a Twist
Chicken sandwiches, chicken tenders, chicken nuggets, and chicken wraps: chicken dishes have been taking over restaurant menus with new spots dedicated to the bird popping up across the Valley in rapid succession. In suburban Peoria, one chicken joint stands out among the crowd. As you enter Twist Hot Chicken, a...
AZFamily
Pioneer 3TV helicopter reporter’s final flight around the Phoenix sky
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — For residents who lived through or grown up in the Valley since the 1970s, Jerry Foster should be a familiar name. Though he wasn’t the first helicopter reporter for a television station — that goes to John D. Silva flying for Los Angeles station KTLA in 1958 — Foster was the helicopter reporter who inspired other news stations nationwide to have their own in-the-sky coverage.
AZFamily
Permanent bracelets now trending in 2023′s new trends
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - With every year comes new trends, and this one you’ve likely seen on social media. Many individuals are starting to get their bracelets, anklets and sometimes even rings welded permanently together for life. Some say it’s helpful to make sure you don’t lose your special accessories. “It’s a claspless bracelet that you don’t have to take off,” Jenny Melissa Rodriguez, owner and jewelry designer at Pure Life Jewelry, said. “We have gold-filled, sterling silver...I do offer solid 14K gold, but you can shower with them and go into the pool.”
realestatedaily-news.com
Valley Developer Purchases 24 Acres in Casa Grande, Plans to Build New Casa Grande Commerce Park
Land Advisors Organization facilitates $2.05 million deal, representing the buyer and the seller of the parcel, for planned speculative industrial development. Scottsdale, Ariz. (Jan. 26, 2023) –Dale Cavan, a Phoenix-based developer, closed on the purchase of a 24-acre parcel in Casa Grande, with plans to build a new commerce park that will feature a series of speculative buildings under 70,000 SF to accommodate industrial needs in the area. The buyer paid $2,057,851 for the land located at the SEC Thornton Road and Ash Avenue, which will become the Casa Grande Commerce Park.
enewschannels.com
A clutch and purse, made from the same leather that’s used in manufacturing official footballs, launched by SOUL CARRIER
(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) — NEWS: As Phoenix hotels and resorts prepare for the influx of guests attending the Professional Football Championship Game in February, fashion-conscious visitors who love football are sure to get excited about Soul Carrier’s new football leather handbag collection. A clutch and purse, made from the...
roselawgroupreporter.com
$12 Million Dollar Estate Home Sells in Paradise Valley
(PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz.) – Arizona’s Luxury Leader Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty is proud to announce the $12 million sale of 6659 East Indian Bend Road in Paradise Valley, Arizona. Luxury Agents Frank Aazami and Jean-Michel Edery of Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty represented the seller of this extraordinary estate that offered the highest level of luxury, security and privacy in the guard-gated Judson Estates of Paradise Valley, Arizona.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New stores: Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe’s to add to their location counts
The new year brings with it plenty of new grocery stores around the country. Both Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s recently announced new market locations. Phoenix-based Sprouts, which opened a new store in Nashville last Friday, plans to open a store in Surprise, Arizona, about 45 minutes from downtown Phoenix, on Feb. 3. The store will host grand opening events during its first weekend, with the first 200 shoppers receiving “Goodness it’s Free” goodie bags filled with product samples. There will also interactive, educational activities such as games, face painting and seasonal fruit taste-testing.
AZFamily
Gilbert dads create paint coating to keep scorpions, pests out of homes
Popular Mesa pizza shop, Phoenix sushi restaurant hit with health code violations. Mellow Mushroom in Mesa and Fuku Sushi in Phoenix are just some of the restaurants on this week's Dirty Dining list. Scottsdale man accused of running fake golf charity scam. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Arizona’s Family Investigates...
AZFamily
These 4 Arizona restaurants made Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona is no stranger to the foodie scene, and a handful of restaurants have been honored for their culinary creations. Four restaurants in the Grand Canyon State made Yelp’s annual list of the “Top 100 Places to Eat” in the country this year. Just making the Top 10 at No. 8 is Tumerico in Tucson. The restaurant features Latin-inspired vegan and vegetarian food with popular dishes like huevos rancheros and al pastor tacos. Yelpers also highlighted the breakfast burrito and the tasty salsa bar.
Taco Restaurant With Large Following Closes After 6 Months
The beginning of the calendar year can be hard on struggling restaurants. Small business owners, as they prepare for tax season, often look deeper at their monetary records at this point than any other year. What they find they might not like. This can lead to slashed hours or, in some cases, total closures. For one local restaurant, the decision was made to fully pull the plug on restaurant services. However, owners have found a way to work around closing the business to walk-in customers and continue serving the metro Phoenix community.
AZFamily
Phoenix’s HALO Animal Rescue is working to get senior dogs into loving families
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Tuesday is “Change a Pet’s Life Day” and JCPenney is partnering across the U.S. with pet shelters, including Phoenix’s own HALO Animal Rescue, to make sure as many senior dogs in shelters find their “furever” home as possible. JCPenney is...
thearizona100.com
All eyes to the sky for the Arizona Balloon Classic
Hot air balloon lovers are welcome to rise to the (literal) occasion at the 12th Annual Arizona Balloon Classic, Feb. 3-5 at Goodyear Ballpark near Phoenix. The event takes flight Friday evening with the first of two Desert Glow & Laser Shows, featuring a field filled with illuminated, tethered hot-air balloons glowing and swaying to the music. Early-morning ascensions begin on Saturday at 7:30 a.m. – considered peak flying time – followed by hot air balloon rides (both tethered and untethered) until 10:00 a.m., weather permitting.
KTAR.com
City of Mesa unveils new facility with 5 multi-sport fields
PHOENIX — The city of Mesa on Saturday celebrated the grand opening of a new facility featuring five multi-sport fields that will primarily be used for soccer. Kids took the pitch to begin playing after a brief program and a ceremonial goal kick to officially unveil Lehi Sports Park near Center Street and the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway.
fox10phoenix.com
Snow west of Phoenix has residents jumping for joy
While we’ve seen big snow totals up north, here’s something you might not expect. Snow in the Valley! It wasn't much, but the rare sight really excited residents. “Monday morning, January 23rd and we have snow falling in our home,” said Mary Sides, who lives in Buckeye.
Comments / 0