Winter storm postpones ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS — On Tuesday, the Huber Heights Police Department went to Facebook to let residents know the “Coffee With a Cop” event will be postponed due to the weather.
In the post, they say due to the pending inclement weather they will be postponing the event.
Originally the get-together was going to be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Huber Heights Church of God according to a release from Huber Heights.
Officials say police will update the public when they plan to host the next “Coffee With a Cop.”
