Winter storm postpones ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS — On Tuesday, the Huber Heights Police Department went to Facebook to let residents know the “Coffee With a Cop” event will be postponed due to the weather.

In the post, they say due to the pending inclement weather they will be postponing the event.

Originally the get-together was going to be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Huber Heights Church of God according to a release from Huber Heights.

Officials say police will update the public when they plan to host the next “Coffee With a Cop.”

