ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huber Heights, OH

Winter storm postpones ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event in Huber Heights

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yBVsS_0kQPWdHZ00

HUBER HEIGHTS — On Tuesday, the Huber Heights Police Department went to Facebook to let residents know the “Coffee With a Cop” event will be postponed due to the weather.

In the post, they say due to the pending inclement weather they will be postponing the event.

>> CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST CLOSINGS AND DELAYS LIST <<

Originally the get-together was going to be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Huber Heights Church of God according to a release from Huber Heights.

Officials say police will update the public when they plan to host the next “Coffee With a Cop.”

>>8 Things You Never Knew About Coffee

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Family of girl severely injured in suspected drunk driving crash raising money for service dog

DAYTON — In a split second, a Dayton family said a suspected drunk driver changed their lives forever. Dylan and Kristen White were on their way home from picking their kids up after celebrating their wedding anniversary when their minivan was hit by a suspected drunk driver on I-675. The crash killed their 4-week-old daughter, Faye, and severely injured their daughter, Emma.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

SNOW TOTALS: How much did your neighborhood get?

MIAMI VALLEY — A winter storm brought some measurable snowfall to parts of the Miami Valley. Here are some of the snow totals reported to the National Weather Service as of Wednesday morning:. >> Snow emergencies issued for area counties; What does it mean?. BUTLER COUNTY:. Middletown: 1.3 inches.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Springboro pizza restaurant to close tonight

Heroes Pizza House, a Springboro restaurant, is closing tonight according to an announcement posted today on its Facebook page. “Come out tonight and have a drink and toast farewell to Heroes Pizza House,” the post said. “Tonight is our last night and we would love to see your smiling faces!”
SPRINGBORO, OH
WHIO Dayton

Potty mouth: Area FedEx driver fired for urinating on wall of business, threatening woman; report

DAYTON — A FedEx driver was reportedly fired after threatening a woman who tried to stop him from urinating inside of a Dayton business. Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, a FedEx delivery truck pulled into the garage of Lewis & Michael Moving & Storage on Watterson Street. According to a Dayton Police incident report, the delivery driver got out of the truck and went to an interior wall of the warehouse and started urinating on it.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

CBCB Bar & Grill Shared Details on Winter Restaurant Week

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Miami Valley Restaurant Association is dishing out the deals with their 2023 Winter restaurant week! With unique menus from 32 local restaurants, get a delicious meal for a great deal during Winter Restaurant Week. Owner of Cold Beer & Cheeseburgers Bar and Grill, Michelle Brad...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

One shot, injured in Olive Garden parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was shot in his car while parked near an Olive Garden in Butler Township police said. Officers were called to the parking lot at approximately 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Butler Township Police Department, a man told officers he had been shot by the suspect […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

All lanes reopen on south I-75 in Camp Washington after vehicle fire

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The disabled vehicle blocking lanes on south I-75 near Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police are blocking multiple lanes on the interstate in Camp Washington, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, the three left lanes...
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

FAMILY BLAMES CELL PHONE CHARGER FOR FIRE

(Richmond, IN)--Here’s an update on a fire that Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News reported Wednesday morning on Arbor Drive in Richmond. Family members now indicate that the fire broke out in a girl’s bedroom at around 6 a.m. The girl was sleeping in her bed and woke up to see flames. A total of five girls were in the house. All five were able to escape and firefighters were able to contain the fire mostly to one bedroom. Family members claim that a faulty cell phone charger started the fire.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

Level 1 Snow Emergency issued for Auglaize, Mercer, Logan counties

LOGAN COUNTY — UPDATE @ 9:28 p.m.: Logan County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency. UPDATE @ 8:11 p.m.: Mercer County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency for all unincorporated areas of the county, the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office announced at 8 p.m. The alert includes all state routes, county and township roads in the affected areas, Sheriff Jeff Grey’s office said.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on State Route 28 in Miami Township

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking traffic on State Route 28 in Miami Township has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Crews are at the scene of a crash blocking traffic on State Route 28, Thursday afternoon. According to the Ohio Department of...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

New Gas Station at Former Dayton Grocery Store Denied; Training New Nurses

Dayton Says No to Gas Station at Former Grocery Store Location (WYSO) - Dayton’s Board of Zoning Appeals denied a permit application for the construction of a gas station where the old GroceryLane used to be in North Dayton. Community members there opposed the project. Alejandro Figueroa was at the meeting this week.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
109K+
Followers
153K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy