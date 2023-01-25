ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Searching for answers for ECU hoops

By David Friedman Columnist
The Perquimans Weekly
 2 days ago

There are a few things this week worth mentioning, none more so than Jeff Charles having broadcast his 1,000th ECU basketball game the other day.

Charles has been reminding Pirate Nation to “paint it purple” for three decades and that apparently includes detailing what is now over 1,000 East Carolina University basketball games.

As someone who has worked many basketball games, both as a journalist and from behind a microphone, I can tell you that 1,000 games is a lot of work. I hope that for his sake, the basketball has been fun.

Almost everyone reading this knows that I am a diehard UNC fan and have been far as long as I can remember. Still, back in 1990 my family and I moved to Bertie County and my first trip to Greenville came soon after.

My first live ECU game was during that remarkable 1991 football season that ended with a Jeff Blake comeback in the Peach Bowl and N.C. State heartbreak. I caught feelings for the Pirates.

I try to be a faithful man. I don’t love East Carolina University more than I love the University of North Carolina, but I still love the Pirates. I even rooted for them against my beloved Tar Heels several times when friend and current Arkansas Football assistant Brian Overton was working for Ruffin McNeil. I cannot root against a friend when a victory for him provides him the opportunity to remain employed near his family.

My love for the Pirates and their fans is another reason I sincerely wish the folks in charge had figured out a way to give Jeff Charles and ECU more wins during his 1,000 games.

Unless I am stealing stats from unpaid interns from the Dan Le Batard show with Stugotz like I did in last week’s column, I do my own research. Because of this I did not take the time to count up all of the basketball wins that Jeff Charles has broadcast, but I do know that in his 30-plus seasons of covering East Carolina basketball, he has witnessed seven winning seasons.

There is no sport that Jeff Charles broadcasts in which seven out of 30 is considered successful. I’m legitimately curious as to the reason for the lack of success.

Obviously, the program has to contend with more prominent schools within the state for top-tier local talent. However, because the other schools are so prominent, they only take the best of top tier talent. Was/is there really not enough leftover talent in this state to regularly compete in the AAC or Conference USA?

Is it a lack of resources and interest that prevents ECU from being more successful in basketball? That is why after a decade plus of trying to get my high school to start a soccer program, Bertie High School still doesn’t have a soccer team. I know those can be two large roadblocks to success.

I have supported several of the basketball coaching hires and clearly they haven’t worked out. I truly do not know what the answer is to basketball success in Greenville. If you have an idea, please email me and share.

The Perquimans Weekly

Hertford, NC
