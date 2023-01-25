ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
FOX Sports

Dallas plays Phoenix after Doncic's 41-point showing

Dallas Mavericks (25-24, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (25-24, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas takes on the Phoenix Suns after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Mavericks' 127-126 loss to the Washington Wizards. The Suns are 19-13 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix is...
PHOENIX, AZ
OnlyHomers

League To Announce Use of Robot Umpires

Major League Baseball is expected to soon announce that robot umpires will be coming to the top level of Minor League Baseball this season, according to ESPN. The league will announce that all 30 AAA ballparks will use the technology that will allow balls and strikes to be called electronically using a computer strike zone called The Automatic Balls and Strikes system instead of having a human umpire making the calls. The change will likely also e coming to the major league in coming seasons.
WausauPilot

Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Three takeaways as Indiana Pacers lose to Orlando Magic thanks to nonexistent defense

The Indiana Pacers had a chance to get back to .500 on Wednesday night in Orlando. They were taking on the Magic and trying to build on an impressive win from Tuesday night. Instead, they played one of the worst defensive games they have played all season. The Magic, who entered the night ranked 25th in the NBA with a 111.3 offensive rating, scored 126 points and mostly made it look easy. Indiana had a few short bursts of defensive success, but not nearly enough.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Gameday: Mavericks Hope to Play Spoiler to Suns' Homestand Success

The Phoenix Suns are officially back on track and will look for their fifth win in a row tonight as they face off against the Dallas Mavericks at 8 PM MST. After losing nine out of ten games, the Suns have come back to beat the Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets in consecutive outings. They look to end their five game homestand going undefeated.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Orlando plays Miami, looks to end road skid

Orlando Magic (19-29, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (27-22, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Orlando hits the road against Miami looking to stop its three-game road losing streak. The Heat are 5-2 in division play. Miami ranks second in the league giving up only 108.2...
ORLANDO, FL
Yardbarker

Sixers fend off Nets in tense matchup, win sixth straight

Tyrese Maxey scored 27 points, Joel Embiid added 26 points and 10 rebounds and the host Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Brooklyn Nets 137-133 on Wednesday. Embiid was just 6 of 18 from the field but hit all 13 free throws. James Harden contributed 23 points, De'Anthony Melton had 19 points...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

