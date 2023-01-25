Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Endwell Blighted Buildings: “Yes, They’re Coming Down!”
A Broome County businessman is moving forward with a redevelopment plan that will start with removing several abandoned structures in Endwell. Tim Connolly is preparing to remove five or six buildings along East Main Street and Scarborough Drive. Connolly wants to demolish the structure to create a "big, wide open...
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to public
(ITHACA, NY) A draft plan for the capital improvement of Cass Park totaling $27,992,850 is now in the hands of the Ithaca community. The City of Ithaca, Ithaca Youth Bureau and their consultants Barton & Loguidice published the draft capital plan for Cass Park, located at 701 Taughannock Blvd, Ithaca, on the city website to get the public’s comment on the proposed plans. The project assesses and prioritizes the capital needs of the park to be improved over the next ten years, making the park accessible to all of Tompkins County.
BorgWarner to close Ithaca plant by end of 2024
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — BorgWarner automotive manufacturer will be closing their valvetrain production facility and valvetrain research technical center located on Warren Rd, Ithaca, NY, a BorgWarner spokesperson confirmed to NewsChannel 9. According to the company, the closure will take place in 2024 and all activities will be consolidated into existing BorgWarner facilities by the […]
tompkinsweekly.com
Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau open new offices in West End
Moving from your home can be stressful and challenging, whether the new home is for your family or for your organization. Although that was true at times for the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce and the Ithaca/Tompkins Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), their ribbon-cutting and open house on Jan. 18 was a sweet celebration of one expansive family back under one roof. Both organizations play integral roles with local business and tourism partners, especially during the past nearly three years as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in our lives.
ithaca.com
Settling Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign
Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
With Cornell student help, Dryden mulls neighborhood makeover
DRYDEN, N.Y.—The north end of the village of Dryden has a lot of potential, yet it leaves a lot to be desired. Tompkins Cortland Community College (TC3) brings thousands of students and hundreds of staff into the area, yet it’s physically and socially disconnected from the adjacent area.
localsyr.com
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 8 – January 14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 8 to January 14. Caramelcorn Shoppe had 5 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources. The inspector found the Black...
Tears of a Clown: Ronald McDonald Still at Closed Endwell Eatery
More than a week after the Endwell McDonald's restaurant suddenly shut down its grills, the company's cartoon mascot remains alone inside, looking over a once-busy Playland. There's been no word from McDonald's Corporation on the decision to close the operation on East Main Street, which was located directly across from a Burger King restaurant.
Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
Dinner at Laci’s shocked our wallets, but not our taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As I sat eating my dinner at Laci’s, a quote from the opening scene of “10 Things I Hate About You” popped into my head: “I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?”
tompkinsweekly.com
Renewal is key as winter continues
It’s a girl! At 2:12 am on January 13th, Lillian Hazel Sigler, our newly minted daughter entered the world. Why am I telling you this? First, I’m telling everyone! It’s either cute or insufferable depending on who you talk to. It also has me feeling something the country and Tompkins County desperately needs, renewal.
Cornell Daily Sun
Curtains are Set to Close on the Ithaca Mall Regal Cinema
Regal Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 is set to turn off its projectors in the coming weeks after its parent company Cineworld announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, according to a report by Business Insider. On Jan. 17, Cineworld detailed its plan to reject the leases of...
New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More
People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
93-Unit Apartment Complex in Village of Owego to Open Soon
People could be moving into several dozen new apartments in Tioga County in the next few weeks. The 93-unit Owego Square complex is located off Route 434 on the south side of the village. The site is just east of the Court Street bridge. The project is being developed by...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
ithaca.com
Bed bug infestation at INHS-owned 210 Hancock St.
Big bad bed bugs have infiltrated an Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) owned property at 210 Hancock St. in Ithaca, says a building resident that wishes to remain anonymous. The building at 210 Hancock St. is largely Section 8 subsidized housing, and dealt with a previous bed bug infestation in...
guthrie.org
Guthrie Welcomes New Providers
The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:. J. Manuel Arreguin, MD, MS, MBA, FACOG joins Guthrie as Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology, with clinical interests in pelvic reconstruction surgery, robotic surgery, and minimally invasive gynecology. Dr. Arreguin completed his education and residency at UCLA School of Medicine in Los Angeles, CA and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is currently welcoming new patients in Sayre. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Arreguin, please call 866-488-4743.
ithaca.com
City and County Begin Encampment Cleanup
During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?
Residents of Syracuse, New York, are reporting mysterious booms that have been occurring in the city. B. Seidman, a resident of the Cedar Point area, stated that he heard a loud bang out of nowhere at 5:30 PM on January 23rd, 2023. He expressed concern over the strange occurrence.
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Jan. 9, 2023 through Jan. 15, 2023 there were 85 calls for service, seven Motor Vehicle Accidents, and 16 traffic tickets were issued. The department also reported the following arrests. Robert M. Anderson, age 36 of Lisle, N.Y., was arrested...
Comments / 2