Jacksonville, NY

CNY News

New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More

People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Oswego County Today

The End of Snow Days?

In recent years it hasn’t been so true, but not so long ago, Central New Yorkers could count on the first month of the new year bringing lots of snow. On average, Januarys used to produce the most snowfall of the winter months. Take 2010, for example. Our region was experiencing a snowy cycle that began in late December 2009, and though it was felt in many parts of the United States, my hometown of Fulton made national news. On January 6, ABC’s World News Tonight reported on our five feet of snow from a nonstop storm that had begun nine days earlier. For a glimpse of what our city looked like city, check out this YouTube clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8o8B2px2W8.
FULTON, NY
ithaca.com

Bed bug infestation at INHS-owned 210 Hancock St.

Big bad bed bugs have infiltrated an Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) owned property at 210 Hancock St. in Ithaca, says a building resident that wishes to remain anonymous. The building at 210 Hancock St. is largely Section 8 subsidized housing, and dealt with a previous bed bug infestation in...
tompkinsweekly.com

Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau open new offices in West End

Moving from your home can be stressful and challenging, whether the new home is for your family or for your organization. Although that was true at times for the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce and the Ithaca/Tompkins Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), their ribbon-cutting and open house on Jan. 18 was a sweet celebration of one expansive family back under one roof. Both organizations play integral roles with local business and tourism partners, especially during the past nearly three years as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in our lives.
ITHACA, NY
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

Heavy snowfall causes canceled morning classes

On Monday morning, classes were canceled at Binghamton University until noon due to excessive snowfall. At 5:21 a.m., BU students received a B-ALERT notifying them of the cancellation of classes on Monday. Binghamton experienced four to six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, accumulating overnight and persisting lightly throughout the morning, prompting unsafe travel. The B-ALERT stated that faculty would notify students if they were to be holding classes remotely throughout the morning. OCCT buses were set to begin running at 10 a.m.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Another sloppy, slippery winter storm headed for Upstate New York

Syracuse, N.Y. -- We should be used to this by now: Another mix of snow and rain is likely this week for Upstate New York in what has been a warm and wet winter. This storm will come in phases, starting as snow Wednesday and then switching to sleet and rain overnight as temperatures rise, the National Weather Service said. Then we’re back to a little snow on Thursday as cold air sweeps in.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Homer Fire Quickly Puts Out Kitchen Fire

The Homer Fire Department just before 1 pm yesterday, was dispatched to a kitchen fire on Route 90 in the Town of Homer. Mutual aid was called automatically for this type of call, with Preble and Cortlandville fire departments being called in to assist. A quick response from firefighters helped...
HOMER, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Photo Brief: New COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XBB 1.5 circulating in Tompkins County

Tompkins County Whole Health is alerting the community of the newly circulating COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XBB.1.5 and providing guidance on reducing risk. The newest COVID-19 Omicron subvariant is highly contagious and its spread has been noted across New York State. Currently, of all COVID-19 cases in NYS that have been sequenced, 55% have been XBB.1.5. While Tompkins County remains in a “Low Community Spread” level per Center for Disease Control standards, caution is advised for our community, particularly for those most vulnerable to severe illness.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 8 – January 14

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 8 to January 14. Caramelcorn Shoppe had 5 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources. The inspector found the Black...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Renewal is key as winter continues

It’s a girl! At 2:12 am on January 13th, Lillian Hazel Sigler, our newly minted daughter entered the world. Why am I telling you this? First, I’m telling everyone! It’s either cute or insufferable depending on who you talk to. It also has me feeling something the country and Tompkins County desperately needs, renewal.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Skaley remembered as a Varna community advocate

James Edward (Jim) Skaley is remembered as an activist in a variety of ways, including for the environment, the planning process within the county and, especially, his home community of Varna. “He was always advocating for his home community of Varna,” said Town of Dryden Planning Director Ray Burger. “He...
DRYDEN, NY

