Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More
People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
The End of Snow Days?
In recent years it hasn’t been so true, but not so long ago, Central New Yorkers could count on the first month of the new year bringing lots of snow. On average, Januarys used to produce the most snowfall of the winter months. Take 2010, for example. Our region was experiencing a snowy cycle that began in late December 2009, and though it was felt in many parts of the United States, my hometown of Fulton made national news. On January 6, ABC’s World News Tonight reported on our five feet of snow from a nonstop storm that had begun nine days earlier. For a glimpse of what our city looked like city, check out this YouTube clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8o8B2px2W8.
ithaca.com
Bed bug infestation at INHS-owned 210 Hancock St.
Big bad bed bugs have infiltrated an Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) owned property at 210 Hancock St. in Ithaca, says a building resident that wishes to remain anonymous. The building at 210 Hancock St. is largely Section 8 subsidized housing, and dealt with a previous bed bug infestation in...
Iconic Baker Who Created Best Donuts in Central New York Loses Cancer Battle
An iconic baker who's created the best donuts in Central New York has passed away after a short cancer battle. Tom Dunn kept the 80-year tradition of offering the best pastries at Dunn's Bakery alive in Canastota. The bakery closed in April 2020 due to COVID. The doors remained shut after Tom was diagnosed with stage 4 small cell lung cancer.
Green Lakes holds Frosty Forest for parkgoers
TOWN OF MANLIUS – With some welcome snow cover to coincide with the festivities, Green Lakes State Park welcomed in people of all ages Jan. 21 for its annual Frosty Forest. […]
Dinner at Laci’s shocked our wallets, but not our taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As I sat eating my dinner at Laci’s, a quote from the opening scene of “10 Things I Hate About You” popped into my head: “I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?”
Endwell Blighted Buildings: “Yes, They’re Coming Down!”
A Broome County businessman is moving forward with a redevelopment plan that will start with removing several abandoned structures in Endwell. Tim Connolly is preparing to remove five or six buildings along East Main Street and Scarborough Drive. Connolly wants to demolish the structure to create a "big, wide open...
tompkinsweekly.com
After a century in Ithaca, Bishop’s Carpet One will close its doors
Whether it was a snow shovel, hardware equipment, or flooring and tile, for 100 years the Ithaca community has simply gone to Bishop’s Carpet One. On Jan. 31, the store located at 363 Elmira Rd. will be closing its doors for good. Owner Dave Pirko said the decision has...
tompkinsweekly.com
Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau open new offices in West End
Moving from your home can be stressful and challenging, whether the new home is for your family or for your organization. Although that was true at times for the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce and the Ithaca/Tompkins Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), their ribbon-cutting and open house on Jan. 18 was a sweet celebration of one expansive family back under one roof. Both organizations play integral roles with local business and tourism partners, especially during the past nearly three years as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in our lives.
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
Heavy snowfall causes canceled morning classes
On Monday morning, classes were canceled at Binghamton University until noon due to excessive snowfall. At 5:21 a.m., BU students received a B-ALERT notifying them of the cancellation of classes on Monday. Binghamton experienced four to six inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service, accumulating overnight and persisting lightly throughout the morning, prompting unsafe travel. The B-ALERT stated that faculty would notify students if they were to be holding classes remotely throughout the morning. OCCT buses were set to begin running at 10 a.m.
wxhc.com
Marathon Central Schools Listed as Susceptible to Fiscal Stress by NY Comptroller
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System found Marathon Central Schools as susceptible to fiscal stress for the school year ending on June 30th, 2022. The fiscal stress monitoring system is built to identify possible issues a school district, county, city, town and village may face...
Another sloppy, slippery winter storm headed for Upstate New York
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We should be used to this by now: Another mix of snow and rain is likely this week for Upstate New York in what has been a warm and wet winter. This storm will come in phases, starting as snow Wednesday and then switching to sleet and rain overnight as temperatures rise, the National Weather Service said. Then we’re back to a little snow on Thursday as cold air sweeps in.
wxhc.com
Homer Fire Quickly Puts Out Kitchen Fire
The Homer Fire Department just before 1 pm yesterday, was dispatched to a kitchen fire on Route 90 in the Town of Homer. Mutual aid was called automatically for this type of call, with Preble and Cortlandville fire departments being called in to assist. A quick response from firefighters helped...
tompkinsweekly.com
Photo Brief: New COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XBB 1.5 circulating in Tompkins County
Tompkins County Whole Health is alerting the community of the newly circulating COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XBB.1.5 and providing guidance on reducing risk. The newest COVID-19 Omicron subvariant is highly contagious and its spread has been noted across New York State. Currently, of all COVID-19 cases in NYS that have been sequenced, 55% have been XBB.1.5. While Tompkins County remains in a “Low Community Spread” level per Center for Disease Control standards, caution is advised for our community, particularly for those most vulnerable to severe illness.
localsyr.com
Two restaurants fail health inspection: January 8 – January 14
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of January 8 to January 14. Caramelcorn Shoppe had 5 violations, one in critical condition. Critical violation: Foods not protected from contamination by other sources. The inspector found the Black...
tompkinsweekly.com
Renewal is key as winter continues
It’s a girl! At 2:12 am on January 13th, Lillian Hazel Sigler, our newly minted daughter entered the world. Why am I telling you this? First, I’m telling everyone! It’s either cute or insufferable depending on who you talk to. It also has me feeling something the country and Tompkins County desperately needs, renewal.
Travel Advisory issued for Cortland County
Cortland County Sheriff Mark Helms has issued a Travel Advisory for the county from 2 p.m. today, January 25th, until 8 a.m. on Thursday.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
tompkinsweekly.com
Skaley remembered as a Varna community advocate
James Edward (Jim) Skaley is remembered as an activist in a variety of ways, including for the environment, the planning process within the county and, especially, his home community of Varna. “He was always advocating for his home community of Varna,” said Town of Dryden Planning Director Ray Burger. “He...
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?
Residents of Syracuse, New York, are reporting mysterious booms that have been occurring in the city. B. Seidman, a resident of the Cedar Point area, stated that he heard a loud bang out of nowhere at 5:30 PM on January 23rd, 2023. He expressed concern over the strange occurrence.
Comments / 0