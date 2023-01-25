Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tompkinsweekly.com
Groton girls basketball looks to break playoff drought
Over the past decade, the Groton girls basketball team has consistently missed out on postseason play. Last season was another low point for the Indians, finishing 5-11 and dead last in the IAC North Small Division. This time around, Groton is on track to right the ship and finally put...
tompkinsweekly.com
Renewal is key as winter continues
It’s a girl! At 2:12 am on January 13th, Lillian Hazel Sigler, our newly minted daughter entered the world. Why am I telling you this? First, I’m telling everyone! It’s either cute or insufferable depending on who you talk to. It also has me feeling something the country and Tompkins County desperately needs, renewal.
tompkinsweekly.com
Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau open new offices in West End
Moving from your home can be stressful and challenging, whether the new home is for your family or for your organization. Although that was true at times for the Tompkins County Chamber of Commerce and the Ithaca/Tompkins Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB), their ribbon-cutting and open house on Jan. 18 was a sweet celebration of one expansive family back under one roof. Both organizations play integral roles with local business and tourism partners, especially during the past nearly three years as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc in our lives.
tompkinsweekly.com
Sock collection project continues to grow and warm those in need
It’s a simple phrase that Beth Hickman, a Jacksonville Community United Methodist Church member, believes in as she continues her mission to ensure everyone has a pair of warm socks. While many people recognize the importance of a cozy winter coat or blanket, socks are frequently overlooked despite being...
tompkinsweekly.com
Skaley remembered as a Varna community advocate
James Edward (Jim) Skaley is remembered as an activist in a variety of ways, including for the environment, the planning process within the county and, especially, his home community of Varna. “He was always advocating for his home community of Varna,” said Town of Dryden Planning Director Ray Burger. “He...
tompkinsweekly.com
NY Renews Coalition’s Proposal to Fund New York’s Landmark Climate Law Could Unlock $$ for Ithaca Green New Deal
New York’s hard-fought climate law was a big win for the climate justice movement. The landmark Climate and Community Protection Act (CLCPA or Climate Act) passed in 2019 set ambitious targets for both emission reductions and environmental justice, including a mandate for 40% emissions reduction by 2030. It’s already...
Comments / 0