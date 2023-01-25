NY Renews Coalition’s Proposal to Fund New York’s Landmark Climate Law Could Unlock $$ for Ithaca Green New Deal

Read full article on original website
Fact or fiction: Here’s what NY Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to do with gas stoves
Gov. Kathy Hochul has no plans to ban gas stoves in existing buildings, just new ones beginning in 2025. Ongoing confusion over different paths for the future of fossil fuels is fueling New York's culture war over gas stoves. [ more › ]
globalconstructionreview.com
New York raises penalty for negligent site deaths to $500,000
A new law came into effect this month in New York State that raises the maximum fine levied on contractors who cause death or serious injury by negligence from $10,000 to $500,000. The legislation is known as “Carlos’ Law” after Carlos Moncayo, a 22-year-old Ecuadorian immigrant who died at a...
nystateofpolitics.com
Anti-smoking advocates hope Hochul's tax plan will save lives
Cigarette taxes would increase by $1 and flavored tobacco products like menthol cigarettes would be banned under a proposal backed by Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State agenda this year. It's being cheered by anti-smoking advocates as a potentially life-saving policy. Convenience stores, however, argue the move...
Join the Empire State Fellows Program and get $85,000: A life-changing opportunity for New Yorkers
It always feels good to work for thousands, especially when you are jobless and have a family to take care of. In New York, there is no shortage of relief programs or payments. These are meant to benefit people in one way or the other.
pv-magazine-usa.com
OYA Renewables’ projects selected in N.Y. underserved community program
OYA Renewables, a New York-based solar developer, announced that two new community solar projects with 13 MW of power capacity have been selected as part of the first round of the Expanded Solar For All (E-SFA) program, a community solar program for underserved New Yorkers. The awarded solar projects, OYA...
Are the Amish Planning a Mass Exodus From New York?
A family member who lives in an Upstate New York community where there are several Amish families recently asked me if I knew that many of the Amish in New York are planning a mass exodus as soon as this spring. When I asked why the Amish wanted to leave...
The Brand New Way to Pay for E-ZPass in New York
E-ZPass was introduced in New York to eliminate cash payments for tolls, but a new option was just announced for drivers who miss the option to pay with physical money. Last year marked the end of toll booths in New York. When the Mid-Hudson Bridge eliminated their kiosks in February of 2022 (below), it was one of the last bridges in the state to make the transition. While it left many wondering about the fate of toll booth workers, it also put pressure on commuters who have been putting off the transition to cashless tolling. Has New York reversed its course?
These Malls In New York State Are Absolutely Ginormous
You could get lost inside one of these massive malls!
Need a New Fridge or Furnace? This New York Program Can Help
From time to time there is a special program that can really help some people who are in need of assistance. New York has several programs available that can step in and provide a helping hand for people all over the Empire State when they run into tough times. Some...
New York State now has 66 licensed cannabis retailers
New York marijuana regulators on Wednesday approved dozens of conditional adult-use dispensary licenses in a session during which members also discussed adopting bylaws for how the board runs meetings and makes decisions. The Cannabis Control Board – which now includes newly appointed member Dr. Jennifer Gilbert Jenkins – approved 30...
In State of the City, Adams vows to expand job training, reduce emissions from for-hire cars, and more
Adams delivered a State of the City address on Thursday that sought to make the case to New Yorkers that the city is on the right track Adams delivered a State of the City address on Thursday that sought to make the case to New Yorkers that the city is on the right track in what has been an uneven recovery from the pandemic. [ more › ]
Report: New York poised to lead on tobacco policy
According to the American Lung Association's 21st-annual "State of Tobacco Control" report, released on Wednesday, New York State is in a position to solidify its leadership role on tobacco control policies.
New York witnesses describe five circular-shaped objects that 'ignited' moving away
A New York witness at Ava reported watching five, circular-shaped objects that quickly changed direction and seemed to ignite at 5:15 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
tbrnewsmedia.com
Elected officials say Hochul is misguided with affordable housing proposal
Local elected officials held a press conference Friday, Jan. 20, to make it clear that they don’t agree with Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) New York Housing Compact proposal. Republican state senators and assemblymembers, county legislators and town supervisors from Suffolk County gathered at the Perry B. Duryea State Office Building in Hauppauge with a message for Hochul. The elected members speaking at the press conference said zoning, land use and development matters are best left to local elected officials.
mynbc5.com
Two more adult-use cannabis dispensaries licensed in Northern New York
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Two more dispensaries are now licensed to sell adult-use cannabis in New York's North Country. The State Cannabis Control Board approved 30 licenses on Wednesday, bringing the total number across the state to 66. North Country Roots and The Highest Peak LLC were among those granted...
New York contractor stole millions in Hurricane Sandy funds; Bought properties, luxury cars, feds say
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Long Island contractor is accused of stealing millions from Hurricane Sandy victims and using the funds on personal purchases, notably a number of luxury cars, according to an indictment. Alexander Almaraz, 55, allegedly stole $2.5 million from at least 20 victims after Superstorm Sandy...
Will New York Be The Next State To Get Digital Driver's Licenses?
Will New York be the next state to issue digital driver's licenses to residents?
nystateofpolitics.com
Lawmakers, advocates urge Hochul to sign Grieving Families Act
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul has until Jan. 30 to sign legislation to expand New York state's wrongful death statute. The Grieving Families Act would be the first changes to the laws in more than 150 years. "There's only a handful of states in the union that follow...
wbfo.org
Report advises against installing wind turbines in Lake Erie — for now
After nearly two years of studying the issue, the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has determined that “now is not the right time to prioritize” installing wind turbines in Lake Erie or Lake Ontario, according to a report released late last month. Wind turbines...
Gov. Kathy Hochul facing uphill budget battle after fellow Democrats nixed judge pick
ALBANY — All eyes will be on Gov. Kathy Hochul next week to see if she can bounce back in state budget negotiations after losing to the same left-leaning legislative leaders in a bruising fight over her pick to lead New York’s highest court. “This is the key fight,” former Gov. George Pataki told The Post about how Hochul might reassert her power over fellow Democratic lawmakers after a state Senate committee rejected her nomination of Hector LaSalle for chief judge. “She needs meaningful bail reform,” Pataki said. Hochul talked tough about combating crime during her Jan. 10 State of the...
