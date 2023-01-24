Read full article on original website
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
USA's Biggest Lottery Winnerhard and smartChicopee, MA
Gordon Parks Celebration at the Valley Photo CenterD. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Call for Images - Gordon Parks "From the Heart"D. John McCarthySpringfield, MA
Don't Miss S'mores, Skating & Snowman-Building at Sturbridge's 2023 Winter Outing!Dianna CarneySturbridge, MA
Hardest college to get into in every state
It is conventional wisdom that having a college education can be an enormous advantage in terms of furthering your career. With a college degree, you're likely to make more money, get improved health and retirement benefits, and may find better career opportunities. Going to a selective school is considered by many to be an even greater leg up, affording you chances others simply may not have, such as higher lifetime earnings and important networking opportunities. Because tuition prices keep rising, however, holding a degree from...
How the wokeness it pushes could destroy higher education
“Get woke, go broke.” It’s a phrase people coined to describe the failure of Hollywood’s recent politics-drenched efforts at blockbuster films, from which viewers stayed away in droves. But now it applies to another field: higher education. College and graduate degrees were comparatively rare before about 1970. People could be quite successful without them, and there was little stigma attached to their absence. That changed as the baby boomers and the GI Bill hit colleges. By the 1970s, college became an essential ticket to entry in the managerial and professional classes (and even to military promotions). Where higher ed had once been...
Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be disciplined than their white classmates
A Yale study shows Black boys are more likely to be punished than their white classmates for the same behavior. WSHU’s Molly Ingram spoke with the study’s author Jayanti Owens, assistant professor of organizational behavior at the Yale School of Management, about her research that shows Black boys are more likely to be punished for acting out at school compared to their white classmates.
A ChatGPT bot passed a Wharton business school exam, but a professor says he would've only graded the effort a B or B-minus
Wharton professor Christian Terwiesch tested ChatGPT with questions from his final exam in operations management.
Harvard professor says he gets thank-you notes from prisoners, some of which are secretly using smartphones to take his free computer-science class
A Georgia inmate told The Marshall Project he uses a phone to teach incarcerated people in other states computer science with a Harvard course online.
How a ‘weed out’ class led to a renowned professor’s dismissal
Learn how students taking an organic chemistry class with a renowned professor made a petition that led to the teacher’s dismissal on the latest episode of “Something Offbeat.”
Law Schools Where Starting Salaries For Graduates Exceed Their Student Debt
In today’s world, the vast majority of students attending law school have been saddled with seemingly insurmountable six-figure debt loads. Many law students are under the mistaken impression that they’ll be able to pay off that debt quickly; after all, they believe their starting salaries after graduation will be in line with the now-standard starting salary of up to $215,000 at Biglaw firms across the country (depending on office location). Unfortunately, these high-salary positions account for only a small percentage of entry-level jobs for recent law school graduates. The vast majority of law school graduates will be left wondering how they’ll ever be able to pay down their debt in a timely fashion, if at all. What’s a prospective law student to do?
Yale’s new partnership carries out intentions of connecting HBCUs and PWIs
Yale, the prestigious private ivy-league university, has taken a step towards more significant change as it recently announced a new program in collaboration with the nation’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The Pennington Fellowship stemmed from the input and recommendations of the President’s Committee on Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging at Yale. It was created in collaboration with four HBCUs across the country.
College Degrees to Consider for Your Teen
When it comes to choosing a college degree can be a daunting task for any teenager. Learning to become independent as a teen gets older is hard enough! There are so many options out there, and it can be tough to know where to start. While it's important to follow your passions and choose a degree that aligns with your interests and goals, it's also helpful to consider which degrees are in high demand and have strong earning potential. Here are some college degrees to consider for your teen.
Alarmed by AI Chatbots, Universities Start Revamping How They Teach
While grading essays for his world religions course last month, Antony Aumann, a professor of philosophy at Northern Michigan University, read what he said was easily “the best paper in the class.” It explored the morality of burqa bans with clean paragraphs, fitting examples and rigorous arguments.
ChatGPT passed a Wharton MBA exam, and academics are taking note
While researching the capabilities of OpenAI's artificial intelligence-enhanced text generator, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School found that the company's GPT-3 chatbot was able to pass a final exam for the school's Master of Business Administration program, NBC News reports. Professor Christian Terwiesch, who authored a research paper on the matter, said that the chatbot passed the exam with a score between a B- and B. He said the score is proof of the bot's "remarkable ability to automate some of the skills of highly compensated knowledge workers in general and specifically the knowledge workers in the jobs held by...
