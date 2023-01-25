ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

ithaca.com

Tompkins County Encouraging Residents to Comment on NYSEG Rate Case

Tompkins County is sharing the following information from the New York State Department of Public Service regarding public forums on the topic of alleged delayed or erroneous billing, delayed or inaccurate meter reading, and customer service problems affecting customers of New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG) and/or Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation (RG&E).
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira

ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
ELMIRA, NY
ithaca.com

City and County Begin Encampment Cleanup

During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Settling Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign

Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
ITHACA, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Skaley remembered as a Varna community advocate

James Edward (Jim) Skaley is remembered as an activist in a variety of ways, including for the environment, the planning process within the county and, especially, his home community of Varna. “He was always advocating for his home community of Varna,” said Town of Dryden Planning Director Ray Burger. “He...
DRYDEN, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Tioga County Deed Transfers

On Jan. 13, 2023, property located at 3489 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from John and Lisa Conklin to Joshua and Starr Colvin for $355,000. On Jan. 13, 2023, property located at 395 Crumtown Rd., Town of Spencer, from Paul Kaarttinen to Wayne Davenport for $35,000. On Jan. 13, 2023,...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Outstanding Southern Tier Snow Plow Names

In my opinion, one of the most under-appreciated workers are our snowplow workers. They go to work when everyone else is asked to stay home. Without them, it's hard for us to get where we need to go. It could even be more difficult this winter with the NYS DOT...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
CNY News

New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More

People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Morgan Messenger

Bath Hotel/Motel fund requests due by Feb. 28

The deadline to apply for a request for the Town of Bath’s Hotel Motel funds for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 is Tuesday, February 28. Applications need to be completed and returned by that date, said Town of Bath Clerk, Sharron Corrick. The hotel/motel occupancy tax helps fund organizations that promote...
BATH, NY
tompkinsweekly.com

Photo Brief: New COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XBB 1.5 circulating in Tompkins County

Tompkins County Whole Health is alerting the community of the newly circulating COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XBB.1.5 and providing guidance on reducing risk. The newest COVID-19 Omicron subvariant is highly contagious and its spread has been noted across New York State. Currently, of all COVID-19 cases in NYS that have been sequenced, 55% have been XBB.1.5. While Tompkins County remains in a “Low Community Spread” level per Center for Disease Control standards, caution is advised for our community, particularly for those most vulnerable to severe illness.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Cornell Daily Sun

Curtains are Set to Close on the Ithaca Mall Regal Cinema

Regal Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 is set to turn off its projectors in the coming weeks after its parent company Cineworld announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, according to a report by Business Insider. On Jan. 17, Cineworld detailed its plan to reject the leases of...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Construction-Based Trade School Coming to Binghamton's East Side

Opportunities for area residents to get into various construction trades will be coming to the city of Binghamton's East Side in the near future, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham Monday morning. 89 Robinson Street in the City of Binghamton will become the new site of a construction...
BINGHAMTON, NY
ithaca.com

Bed bug infestation at INHS-owned 210 Hancock St.

Big bad bed bugs have infiltrated an Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) owned property at 210 Hancock St. in Ithaca, says a building resident that wishes to remain anonymous. The building at 210 Hancock St. is largely Section 8 subsidized housing, and dealt with a previous bed bug infestation in...
ithaca.com

Newfield CSD Board President Asked To Resign

During the Newfield Central School District Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, Melissa Rynone, a member of the board, called for the resignation of board president Christina Ward over breaking rules about correspondence outside of meetings. According to Rynone, on Saturday, Jan. 7, Ward sent an email to...
NEWFIELD, NY
14850.com

Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday

The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
ITHACA, NY

