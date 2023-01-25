Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Endwell Blighted Buildings: “Yes, They’re Coming Down!”
A Broome County businessman is moving forward with a redevelopment plan that will start with removing several abandoned structures in Endwell. Tim Connolly is preparing to remove five or six buildings along East Main Street and Scarborough Drive. Connolly wants to demolish the structure to create a "big, wide open...
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Encouraging Residents to Comment on NYSEG Rate Case
Tompkins County is sharing the following information from the New York State Department of Public Service regarding public forums on the topic of alleged delayed or erroneous billing, delayed or inaccurate meter reading, and customer service problems affecting customers of New York State Electric & Gas Corporation (NYSEG) and/or Rochester Gas & Electric Corporation (RG&E).
Safety or concern? 50 Flock Safety cameras installed throughout Elmira
ELMIRA N.Y. (WETM) – Ahead of its biweekly meeting, the Elmira City Council gathered to discuss the agenda, which includes a controversial topic regarding the public’s safety. Although few residents attended, some questioned the Flock Safety cameras being installed in the city and the concern for residents’ privacy, including 1st District Councilman Nick Grasso. “Elmira […]
ithaca.com
City and County Begin Encampment Cleanup
During a January 17 meeting of the Tompkins County Legislature, City of Ithaca Alderperson George McGonigal spoke about the topic of cleaning up encampment sites along the inlet near Cecil B. Malone Drive. According to McGonigal, while one area is being cleaned, there are many acres more that aren’t designated to be cleaned.
ithaca.com
Settling Ithaca and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign
Every locality in the United States has a story, generally rife with tragedy and double-dealing, about the indigenous population that lived in that place. Ten generations ago, the Cayuga people inhabited the land that is now Ithaca, and the Sullivan-Clinton Campaign is an important chapter in the history of those people and the European settlement of our community. It’s a narrative that is only recently being re-examined with the aims of filtering out 200 years of Euroamerican triumphalism, and including the perspective of the Cayuga People.
tompkinsweekly.com
Skaley remembered as a Varna community advocate
James Edward (Jim) Skaley is remembered as an activist in a variety of ways, including for the environment, the planning process within the county and, especially, his home community of Varna. “He was always advocating for his home community of Varna,” said Town of Dryden Planning Director Ray Burger. “He...
93-Unit Apartment Complex in Village of Owego to Open Soon
People could be moving into several dozen new apartments in Tioga County in the next few weeks. The 93-unit Owego Square complex is located off Route 434 on the south side of the village. The site is just east of the Court Street bridge. The project is being developed by...
owegopennysaver.com
Tioga County Deed Transfers
On Jan. 13, 2023, property located at 3489 Pennsylvania Ave., Town of Owego, from John and Lisa Conklin to Joshua and Starr Colvin for $355,000. On Jan. 13, 2023, property located at 395 Crumtown Rd., Town of Spencer, from Paul Kaarttinen to Wayne Davenport for $35,000. On Jan. 13, 2023,...
Outstanding Southern Tier Snow Plow Names
In my opinion, one of the most under-appreciated workers are our snowplow workers. They go to work when everyone else is asked to stay home. Without them, it's hard for us to get where we need to go. It could even be more difficult this winter with the NYS DOT...
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County officials warn of ‘tranq’ drug
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Tompkins County are warning people of a new flesh-eating drug. Legislator Rich John says it’s called “tranq.” He says it’s a combination of opiates and horse tranquilizer. He adds it can cause people to lose their limbs. Officials are...
New Johnson City Cake Shop Will Feature Desserts and More
People seeking some sweet treats in Johnson City can look forward to visiting a business that's setting up operations on Main Street in the village. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory has been working for months to prepare the site at 265 Main Street. Gabriella LoPiccolo-Gregory with a tray of sugar cookies on January...
Morgan Messenger
Bath Hotel/Motel fund requests due by Feb. 28
The deadline to apply for a request for the Town of Bath’s Hotel Motel funds for Fiscal Year 2023-2024 is Tuesday, February 28. Applications need to be completed and returned by that date, said Town of Bath Clerk, Sharron Corrick. The hotel/motel occupancy tax helps fund organizations that promote...
Steuben Legislature votes to increase tax income limit for seniors, people with disabilities
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Officials voted to pass two laws that, together, raise the income limit threshold for seniors and those with disabilities to be exempt from some property taxes. The Steuben County Legislature voted in its Jan. 23, 2023 meeting to pass Local Laws 8 and 9 for 2022. These laws will […]
tompkinsweekly.com
Photo Brief: New COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XBB 1.5 circulating in Tompkins County
Tompkins County Whole Health is alerting the community of the newly circulating COVID-19 subvariant Omicron XBB.1.5 and providing guidance on reducing risk. The newest COVID-19 Omicron subvariant is highly contagious and its spread has been noted across New York State. Currently, of all COVID-19 cases in NYS that have been sequenced, 55% have been XBB.1.5. While Tompkins County remains in a “Low Community Spread” level per Center for Disease Control standards, caution is advised for our community, particularly for those most vulnerable to severe illness.
Cornell Daily Sun
Curtains are Set to Close on the Ithaca Mall Regal Cinema
Regal Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 is set to turn off its projectors in the coming weeks after its parent company Cineworld announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September, according to a report by Business Insider. On Jan. 17, Cineworld detailed its plan to reject the leases of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Community Members Call for Removal of SROs from Binghamton City Schools at the Board of Education Meeting
TENSIONS WERE HIGH IN TONIGHTS Binghamton city SCHOOLs BOARD of Education MEETING, held at colombus school on hawley street in binghamton. SEVERAL MEMBERS OF THE COMMUNITY SPOKE OUT AGAINST HAVING SCHOOL RESOURCE OFFICERs in City of BINGHAMTON SCHOOLS. "YOU CAN ASK THE MAJORITY OF BROWN AND BLACK STUDENTS AND THOSE...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Construction-Based Trade School Coming to Binghamton's East Side
Opportunities for area residents to get into various construction trades will be coming to the city of Binghamton's East Side in the near future, according to an announcement from Mayor Jared Kraham Monday morning. 89 Robinson Street in the City of Binghamton will become the new site of a construction...
ithaca.com
Bed bug infestation at INHS-owned 210 Hancock St.
Big bad bed bugs have infiltrated an Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) owned property at 210 Hancock St. in Ithaca, says a building resident that wishes to remain anonymous. The building at 210 Hancock St. is largely Section 8 subsidized housing, and dealt with a previous bed bug infestation in...
ithaca.com
Newfield CSD Board President Asked To Resign
During the Newfield Central School District Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Jan. 19, Melissa Rynone, a member of the board, called for the resignation of board president Christina Ward over breaking rules about correspondence outside of meetings. According to Rynone, on Saturday, Jan. 7, Ward sent an email to...
14850.com
Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday
The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
Comments / 0