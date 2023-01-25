Read full article on original website
cortlandvoice.com
McGraw boys basketball recognized in latest state rankings
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. The McGraw varsity boys basketball team received recognition in the New York State Sportswriters Association’s state rankings for a second-straight week. The Eagles (9-3)...
tompkinsweekly.com
Lansing indoor track and field boasts young talent
Youth has been the name of the game for the Lansing indoor track and field teams this season. The majority of both the boys and girls teams are made up of underclassmen. In fact, the boys team stands out by having as many eighth graders as upperclassmen (just two juniors). As the regular season soon comes to a close, head coach Matt Scheffler has been thoroughly impressed with the Bobcats’ performances.
cbs19news
Coaches Reunite: Coach Mox faces off against her college coach at Syracuse
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- Start the buses because UVA women's basketball hits the road again for another ACC test. This time at Syracuse for their first unranked road game since December 7th. The road to Syracuse will also lead to a familiar face on the opposite side on the court....
Syracuse recruit Elijah Moore ‘a little in awe’ after being flown in for whirlwind visit
Syracuse, N.Y. -- If Elijah Moore ends up picking Syracuse University as his college basketball destination this Saturday, he’s already got a jump start on the trash talk. Moore, ranked as the No. 97 recruit in the Class of 2024 in the 247 Sports composite rankings, took a final look at the JMA Dome on Tuesday night when, after finishing a high school game, he was whisked up to Central New York on a private jet by SU booster Adam Weitsman.
Jim Boeheim Tries to Storm Out of Press Conference, Bangs Knee on Table
VIDEO: Jim Boeheim ends press conference after bad question.
Syracuse basketball lost to North Carolina and overzealous ACC officials (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team certainly created its own problems that tipped Tuesday night’s game in favor of the North Carolina Tar Heels in a 72-68 loss at the JMA Wireless Dome. It doesn’t excuse the officiating disaster the Orange also had to...
UNC-Syracuse: Hubert Davis Postgame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — North Carolina fought right to the end to overcome Syracuse in a scrappy 72-68 win on Tuesday night at the JMA Wireless Dome. Pete Nance played the entirety of the contest and was the team's leading scorer with 21 points. Armando Bacot and Caleb Love contributed 18 and 15 points, respectively. UNC shot 44.8 percent from the field (26-for-58), 37.5 percent from 3-point range (6-for-16), and 60.9 percent from the free throw line (14-for-23). The victory moves the Tar Heels to 15-6 on the season and 7-3 in the ACC.
Adam Weitsman says he’s paying $1 million to Syracuse players, and that’s just a start
Syracuse, N.Y. — Adam Weitsman, Syracuse University’s most high-profile athletics booster, says he will put more than $1 million in the pockets of SU athletes and is offering at least $1 million more to top basketball recruits. The payments could help Syracuse hold onto its best players and...
syr.edu
Blizzard Predicted for JMA Wireless Dome on Jan. 30
Monday’s men’s basketball game against Virginia will have a very Blizzard-like feel, with the entire student section dressed in white. Otto’s Army, the Syracuse University’s student section, is partnering with the Forever Orange Student Alumni Council on this special effort to spotlight the importance of giving back.
cortlandvoice.com
School closings and delays: January 23, 2023
The following schools have a two hour delay for the following school districts(update 6:20am):
As vehicle crashes kill more Syracuse residents, Mayor Walsh makes safer streets a priority
Syracuse, N.Y. – It’s not just guns wreaking havoc on Syracuse streets. Cars also are killing and maiming people, and the numbers are rising. Deaths from vehicle crashes on local Syracuse streets have increased more than 70% in the past five years, according to data provided by the Syracuse Metropolitan Transportation Council. The city averaged nine deaths a year for the five years ending in 2021, up from five in 2016. Crashes with serious injuries increased 12% over the same period.
14850.com
Ithaca and some other area schools closed on Wednesday
The Ithaca City School District is closed Wednesday “out of an abundance of caution for the safety of all students and staff,” along with some, but not all, other area school districts. Dryden will dismiss early. Also closed Wednesday:. Newark Valley Central School District. Watkins Glen Central School...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Vintage snowmobiles to be featured at Great Eastern Whiteout in Fulton
FULTON — No matter how cold it is or how much snow is on the ground, there will be Arctic conditions in Fulton on Feb. 11. That’s the date of the 23rd Great Eastern Whiteout vintage snowmobile show, showcasing Arctic Cat as the featured model.
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The Creature
Residents in North Syracuse, NY, have reported sightings of a giant creature they believe to be a Bobcat. One North Syracuse Pine Ridge area neighbor states, "I might be crazy, but I saw a huge creature that my best guess is a Bobcat. Is it possible in N. Syracuse?" One neighbor humorously responded about big foot, "Bigfoot maybe?? He's rumored to be seen on Church Street near East Taft intersection."
whcuradio.com
Winter weather advisory Wednesday in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The National Weather Service out of Binghamton has issued a winter weather advisory for Ithaca. It runs from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m Wednesday. Snow showers will give way to sleet in the afternoon, with a small amount of ice possible. Total accumulation of sleet and snow is estimated between 2 and 4 inches. A blustery day will see wind gusts as high as 45 mph in the afternoon and into the evening. Snow and freezing rain are also likely Wednesday evening as temperatures drop. Additional snow accumulation of up to an inch is possible.
Kucko’s Camera: Carpenter Falls boardwalk
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko brought his camera out to Cayuga County for a look at the new ADA-compliant boardwalk at Carpenter Falls.
How Much Snow Will We Get Out of This Storm?
It's round three of this week's winter weather that's finally pushing through the Mohawk Valley after a very mild start to the winter season. Now, another storm is passing through the Northeast and here's what it means for our area. This storm system is named Kassadra and is coming up...
newyorkupstate.com
Another sloppy, slippery winter storm headed for Upstate New York
Syracuse, N.Y. -- We should be used to this by now: Another mix of snow and rain is likely this week for Upstate New York in what has been a warm and wet winter. This storm will come in phases, starting as snow Wednesday and then switching to sleet and rain overnight as temperatures rise, the National Weather Service said. Then we’re back to a little snow on Thursday as cold air sweeps in.
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow Plows
Syracuse residents are increasingly frustrated with the increasing number of cars parked on the street during winter. This dangerous behavior not only endangers residents' safety but also hinders snow plows' ability to clear the roads effectively.
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
