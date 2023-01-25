Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KCBY
Oregon Men's basketball team takes the win against Colorado
EUGENE, Ore. — The first half of the PAC-12 Conference schedule left the conference with a log-jam at the 3rd spot in the PAC with 3 teams sitting at 6 - 3 in conference play. While the Oregon Men's team found themselves one game behind at 5 - 4.
Oregon commits see changes in final release of the Top 247
The final rankings for the 2023 recruiting class are in for the Top 247, and the Oregon Ducks have seen plenty of movement. Here is a recap of the big moves for the Ducks. Oregon saw one of its two 5-star commits in the 247Sports Ranking drop to a 4-star. Matayo Uiagalelei dropped from No. 17 overall to No. 47 overall. Oregon's other 5-star commit Jurrion Dickey landed at No. 18 overall and retained his 5-star status.
Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost
247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
KCBY
Oregon State Men's basketball starting second half of conference season strong
Although the Oregon State Men's basketball team only has eight wins this season the Beavers were thrilled to get their first Pac-12 Road win of the season this past weekend against Cal. But there is still lots of improvement to be made on this young Oregon State team going into...
KCBY
Oregon State softball senior on Collegiate Player of the Year Watchlist
CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State softball team is coming off one of their best seasons in program history, making it to the Women's College World Series for the first time since 2006. And although there were some major leaders from that World Series team that will not be...
KCBY
Chris Hampton appointed to Ducks' co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach
EUGENE, Ore. — Chris Hampton has been named as the Ducks' new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, according to a release from the University of Oregon. After spending the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tulane, helping guide the Green Wave to a 12-2 overall record in 2022 and a win over USC in the Cotton Bowl, Hampton made his way to Eugene.
lanecc.edu
Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
OF Owen Diodati on transferring to Oregon: 'This is the best decision I've ever made'
For the past two seasons in Eugene, Oregon's right fielders have highlighted the teams' offensive production. As a result, Aaron Zavala was a second-round selection by the Texas Rangers, and Anthony Hall was a fourth-round pick by the New York Yankees. Zavala hit nearly .400 (.392) in his final season...
kpic
Coach Rothenberger makes 700th career win
Over to Junction City, head coach Craig Rothenberger looks for his career 700th win with a tough Marist team in front of him. 3rd quarter inside out game his grandson Gunner Rothenberg gets it inside to Kaleb Burnett out to Jaxson Kister and he drills the triple, Tigers leading by 15.
KCBY
North Eugene takes the win over Churchill
High school hoops, North Eugene girls taking a trip to the Lancer dome to take on Churchill. 1st quarter Brooklyn Moody sneaks a pass to Morgan Statzer down low and she puts it up and in; Lancers leading by one. Moments later, Highlanders storm down the court. McKenzie Schpankyn shoots...
KCBY
Steve Prefontaine, celebrated and remembered on 72nd birthday
EUGENE, Ore. — Wednesday would have been Oregon sports legend Steve Prefontaine's 72-nd birthday. "Pre" was born on January 25, 1951 in Coos Bay. He went to the University of Oregon in 1969, winning seven NCAA titles and competing in the 1972 Summer Olympics. He was killed in a...
Dirtiest Cities in America-Who in Northwest Made The List?
Lists are sometimes like political polls. The results can depend on the responses, data, and other factors. But with this one, there's quite a bit of information that went into it. Portland, Seattle, Tacoma, Spokane all make 'Top' 150 list. According to a study released by LawnStarter.com, we have a...
klcc.org
Knight Campus Phase 2 has a shaky start in Eugene
The second phase of the University of Oregon’s Knight Campus is underway in Eugene. UO said the project will double the capacity for biomedical research and development. Artist renderings show the four-story 185,000 square foot building will have a skybridge across the millrace, connecting it to the first building on Franklin Boulevard. A timeline shows construction beginning this spring, with occupancy slated for winter, 2025.
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
KCBY
Oregon State University named partner of 'Live Better U' educational program
Oregon State University has been named a partner of Walmart's Live Better U education program in partnership with Guild Education, according to a press release. Frontline associates working at Walmart in Oregon and across the U.S. can earn college degrees and other certifications, with Walmart paying 100% of college tuition, taxes, books, and fees.
KCBY
Bethel School District sees high graduation rates in 2021-22 school year
EUGENE, Ore. — The Bethel School District has seen high rates of on-time student graduation, topping three major metro-area districts and state average, according to a press release from the District. Graduation rate data released Thursday, January 26, by the Oregon Department of Education showed that the Bethel School...
kqennewsradio.com
OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK
Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
KCBY
'No update at this time' on Lane Events Center, decision expected in summer
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County has a new timeline but still hasn't approved a baseball stadium for the Eugene Emeralds. In November 2020, the Lane County Board of Commissioners was presented with a tentative timeline to build a new stadium at the Lane Events Center. The Emeralds need a...
KCBY
Construction set to start for 12-story student housing building
EUGENE, Ore. — Construction is set to start next month for a 12-story apartment building near the University of Oregon. It's going up on 13th between Hilyard and Alder Street, less than two blocks away from the UO campus. Developer CRG says the building will have 302 beds for...
KCBY
Eugene City Council approves University land swap agreement
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene City Council voted 7-1 Monday to allow City Manager Sarah Medary to pursue an agreement to swap land with the University of Oregon for the University to build a new practice facility. Discussions first began in July to exchange City-owned land near Autzen Stadium...
