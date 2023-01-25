ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

92.7 WOBM

The Top Candy Store In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed

Food is one of New Jersey's favorite topics. We love cooking, grilling, eating, and dining out. And we have a legendary sweet tooth the size of our state. So, it stands to reason that in the Garden State, we have some amazing, award-winning sweet shops and candy shops all over the state, and we really do love them all.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

“More Meat Please!” This Sizzlin’ Brazilian Steakhouse Is Making Its Way to NJ! Here’s Where.

You hear that? It's the sound of hot, juicy, sizzling meats carving their way onto your plate. Fogo de Chão, a popular, upscale Brazilian steakhouse where as long as you want them to keep slicing meat onto your plate, they will, is making its way to New Jersey! The restaurant is set to open its first New Jersey location, with two more locations already selected, according to NJ.com.
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

3 NJ Restaurants Make It On Yelp's 2023 Top 100 U.S. Restaurants List

Nationwide — Three New Jersey restaurants have made Yelp' Top 100 Restaurants in 2023. The restaurants are Jessica's Cafe in Plainfield, Kenko Sushi in Lincoln Park and Nichola Anthony's Family Kitchen in West Orange. This year's list is the 10th anniversary of rating the most popular restaurants according to Yelp users. On the list, Jessica's Cafe was Ranked No. 40 Jessica’s provides its guests with authentic wood-fired pizzas, and a rotating menu utilizing locally sourced vendors to create meals “all inspired by Italian and French cooking techniques." The restaurant, under the direction of Chef Armen Saqe, stormed onto the scene in June 2019 with a soft...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Netflix Studios Officially To Be Built In The Heart Of New Jersey

Is New Jersey about to become the new California? It certainly is looking that way! Yay, Jersey!. If you've been following this story for the last year, then you probably are aware of the talks that were going on for quite a while about putting a movie studio smack dab in the middle of the Garden State. How crazy would it be to have people touring parts of the Garden State like they currently do out in Los Angeles to take a glimpse inside the glamorous world of filmmaking? It certainly wouldn't hurt the economy here in NJ, that's for sure!
NEW JERSEY STATE
92.7 WOBM

Explore this Magnificent New Jersey Castle that Once Housed a Cult

I bet you didn't know there's a castle in New Jersey. I'm sure you don't know its wild history. You don't have to travel to Europe to see a beautiful castle. New Jersey is home to a breathtaking one that you can explore! I wish I knew about this place sooner because I would've loved to live out my princess dreams here as a kid.
VERONA, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ Festival of Ballooning celebrates 40 years this summer

READINGTON — This year marks the 40th anniversary of the New Jersey Festival of Ballooning, the largest summertime hot air balloon and music festival in North America. The three-day event returns to Solberg Airport in the Central Jersey township of Readington from July 28-30, where the skies will be filled with up to 100 gigantic, colorful hot air balloons, along with headlining concerts by Grammy-award-winning artists, attractions, fireworks, food, and more.
READINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Famous Brazilian restaurant has sights on another NJ mall site

BRIDGEWATER — A famous Brazilian steakhouse is expanding its footprint with another New Jersey location. Fogo de Chão applied to the Bridgewater Township to transfer ownership of the Ruby Tuesday liquor license to the chain, according to MyCentralJersey.com. Ruby Tuesday closed its location at Towne Center in 2018 and the site has been vacant ever since then.
BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, MI
newjerseyisntboring.com

Top 10 New Jersey Events for January 27 – 29, 2023

Are you fully embracing 2023? It may be coldish – but there’s still plenty to do! Let’s leave the house to explore what NJ has to offer (or not, you do you). These are my top 10 New Jersey Events for January 27 – 29, 2023.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.3 The Point

Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
