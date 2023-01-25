Read full article on original website
scttx.com
State Highway 7, CR 1211 Scene of Three-vehicle Crash
January 25, 2023 - State Highway 7 West in at CR 1211 was the scene of a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 7am. One vehicle remained in the middle of the highway, and two other vehicles involved were on the eastbound side of the roadway when emergency responders arrived at the scene.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound lanes closed on SL 287 in Lufkin after crash
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The northbound lanes of SL 287 at Cedar Grove Road in Lufkin are closed due to a crash, according to TxDOT. “Prepare for delays as this scene clears,” officials said.
TxDOT data shows DUIs, speeding, not staying in single lane among leading causes of deadly crashes in East Texas
TYLER, Texas — In 2022, driving under the influence of alcohol, an unsafe speed and not staying in a single lane of traffic were the leading causes of fatal crashes in the East Texas area. According to data from the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District, there were 167...
KSLA
Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road. One person was rushed to the hospital. That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away...
KTBS
DeSoto Parish highway closed following deadly multi-vehicle crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- All four lanes of U.S. Highway 171 south of Benson are closed following a multi-vehicle crash that's left at least one person dead and three others injured. The crash involved a log truck, a DOTD asphalt truck and a third passenger vehicle. DOTD employees reportedly were in the area making repairs to the highway.
scttx.com
Joaquin VFD Report Includes 3 Motor Vehicle Crashes
January 23, 2023 - The week of January 15th through 21st yielded 4 total calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department, 3 of which involved motor vehicle accidents. Here's a summary of the week's events. The most active day of the week, Sunday, had 2 calls with the first coming...
Longview man missing, officials asking for public’s help
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing Longview man. LaShun David Farrow, 34, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 23. He is approximately 5’8″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms. If you have any […]
Police in Kilgore, TX Need Your Help Identifying a Fraud Suspect
Do you recognize this woman suspected of committing fraud at a store located near Tyler, Texas?. On January 24, the Kilgore Police Department shared a few details, though not many, and a couple of photos in a Facebook post they shared on their page, which you can access here. Will you take a look at the photos, particularly if you live in or frequent either Kilgore or Tyler, Texas?
Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
KLTV
Gladewater man kills self while in police custody
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
Fire that injured 1, destroyed Longview home caused $40,000 in damage
LONGVIEW, Texas — A fire that destroyed a home on Alpine Road in Longview and left one person injured Tuesday morning caused $40,000 in damage. According to the Longview Fire Department, the fire broke out near the Valley View Baptist Church in the 1700 block of Alpine Road. Firefighters...
KLTV
Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler will be sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2022 incident that left two young boys dead. Hayden Malone, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault on Thursday in a Gregg County court.
KLTV
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
scttx.com
Sheriff Windham Reports Arrest of Miller
On December 21, 2022 Shelby County deputies took a theft report for a property located on County Road 2571 in Shelbyville. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office CID Investigator Aaron Jones began investigating the case. Investigator Jones followed up on several leads in regards to the property that was stolen and after a one-month investigation, was able to recover a large number of the items.
Report: Inmate committed suicide while inside Gladewater city jail holding cell
GLADEWATER, Texas — An inmate committed suicide while in the Gladewater municipal jail holding cell Friday for a public intoxication charge, according to a recent state report. The document from the Texas Attorney General's Office said its report that the inmate removed his jail uniform and secured it to...
3 people arrested in connection with assault, kidnapping in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The SWAT team and the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office arrested three people for accusations of assault and kidnapping at a home on Greenville Street in Wells Tuesday night. According to a Cherokee County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the three suspects were arrested in connection to...
Crews begin work on High Street bridge project, scheduled to last 2 years
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – This week, crews will begin work on the projected two-year-long construction of a new bridge on High Street in Longview. TxDOT and contractor crews will be starting work on Monday, and construction will require a traffic change in the area. “Traffic will travel in both directions on only one side of […]
4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses
Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
Superintendent: Jefferson High School student found with gun arrested, had no intention of using weapon
JEFFERSON, Texas — Jefferson ISD Superintendent Michael Walker said a high school student who was found with a loaded .22 caliber revolver last week had no intention of using the weapon on anyone. During a search for a vape on Jan. 18, officials found the gun inside a bag...
Names released in fatal Diboll shooting
UPDATE: The Diboll Police Department has released the names of two individuals involved in a shooting on Friday. Osvaldo Madera, 18, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, and Diego Gardea, 18 was arrested for murder. His bond was set at $250,000. DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in […]
