Timpson, TX

scttx.com

State Highway 7, CR 1211 Scene of Three-vehicle Crash

January 25, 2023 - State Highway 7 West in at CR 1211 was the scene of a crash involving three vehicles Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at around 7am. One vehicle remained in the middle of the highway, and two other vehicles involved were on the eastbound side of the roadway when emergency responders arrived at the scene.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Driver dies after crash at Benton at Brownlee

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — A major crash in north Bossier City turned deadly. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, two vehicles collided in the intersection of Benton Road (Louisiana Highway 3) and Brownlee Road. One person was rushed to the hospital. That person, the 86-year-old injured driver, passed away...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

DeSoto Parish highway closed following deadly multi-vehicle crash

MANSFIELD, La. -- All four lanes of U.S. Highway 171 south of Benson are closed following a multi-vehicle crash that's left at least one person dead and three others injured. The crash involved a log truck, a DOTD asphalt truck and a third passenger vehicle. DOTD employees reportedly were in the area making repairs to the highway.
MANSFIELD, LA
scttx.com

Joaquin VFD Report Includes 3 Motor Vehicle Crashes

January 23, 2023 - The week of January 15th through 21st yielded 4 total calls for the Joaquin Volunteer Fire Department, 3 of which involved motor vehicle accidents. Here's a summary of the week's events. The most active day of the week, Sunday, had 2 calls with the first coming...
JOAQUIN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview man missing, officials asking for public’s help

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing Longview man. LaShun David Farrow, 34, was reported missing by his family on Jan. 23. He is approximately 5’8″ and weighs around 165 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and tattoos on both arms. If you have any […]
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Police in Kilgore, TX Need Your Help Identifying a Fraud Suspect

Do you recognize this woman suspected of committing fraud at a store located near Tyler, Texas?. On January 24, the Kilgore Police Department shared a few details, though not many, and a couple of photos in a Facebook post they shared on their page, which you can access here. Will you take a look at the photos, particularly if you live in or frequent either Kilgore or Tyler, Texas?
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Officials: 73-year-old Flint man sentenced to 60 years for shooting wife

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Flint man was sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated assault against a family member in Tyler court on Thursday. Judge Austin Reeve Jackson announced 73-year-old Charles Ronald Lowrance’s sentence Thursday morning. The crime happened last February, with police calling it an “attempted murder-suicide” at the time. Smith County […]
FLINT, TX
KLTV

Gladewater man kills self while in police custody

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - A man died by suicide while in custody of the Gladewater Police Department. The death was reported by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office. Sean Caleb Denison, 29, apparently used his inmate uniform to hang himself from the ceiling while inside the holding facility on Friday, Jan. 20.
GLADEWATER, TX
KLTV

Tyler man pleads guilty in traffic deaths of 2 young boys

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler will be sent to prison after he pleaded guilty to a 2022 incident that left two young boys dead. Hayden Malone, 22, pleaded guilty to two counts of intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault on Thursday in a Gregg County court.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
DIBOLL, TX
scttx.com

Sheriff Windham Reports Arrest of Miller

On December 21, 2022 Shelby County deputies took a theft report for a property located on County Road 2571 in Shelbyville. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office CID Investigator Aaron Jones began investigating the case. Investigator Jones followed up on several leads in regards to the property that was stolen and after a one-month investigation, was able to recover a large number of the items.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
K-Fox 95.5

4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses

Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
MARTINSVILLE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Names released in fatal Diboll shooting

UPDATE: The Diboll Police Department has released the names of two individuals involved in a shooting on Friday. Osvaldo Madera, 18, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, and Diego Gardea, 18 was arrested for murder. His bond was set at $250,000. DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in […]
DIBOLL, TX

