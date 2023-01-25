Read full article on original website
Soaring egg prices impact local bakeries
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Local San Angelo bakeries are feeling the heat, not from the kitchen but rather from their wallets. Egg prices are continuing to rise, putting them in a difficult situation. “Not being able to get a product that’s in 95 percent of what we make here, can cause trouble in production,” said Earl […]
San Angelo Needs More Flea Market/Garage Sales/Thrift Shops
In 2022, the search for "yard sales" was one of the top Google Searches in San Angelo. It would seem people around here really love thrift shopping. So what San Angelo needs are more garage sales. There are a few flea markets in the area. With prices skyrocketing, garage sales,...
San Angelo Area Wineries Gain Respect Nationwide
Wine has never been more popular. When most people think of fine wine they think of Napa, Sonoma, France, and Italy. You can add Texas to that list. Texas wines are now winning awards over wines made in some of the world's premiere wine-producing areas. With Valentine's Day, the season of love coming up, wine becomes an important part of a romantic evening. It is not the time for experimentation or guesswork.
Vehicle fire stalls traffic on Sherwood
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 5:09 p.m. early Wednesday evening of an active vehicle fire taking place on Southwest Boulevard and Sherwood Way near Enterprise Rental. According to reporters on the scene, SAPD was on the scene to keep traffic flowing. The cause of the fire […]
BREAKING: City of San Angelo Opens Warming Shelter & Needs Volunteers
SAN ANGELO, TX – The City of San Angelo on Tuesday has opened up its warming shelter for the next few days for people needing to get out of the freezing weather. The following message was sent out by the City of San Angelo:. The City of San Angelo...
Mysterious Grass Fires Plague Same San Angelo Area
Everyone loves a good mystery. This is NOT a good mystery. Unusual roadside fires continue to occur on Highway 87 North near the Chadbourne Street Overpass and FM 2105. Five times already in less than three weeks. What is going on? Theories include intentional arson. Some believe a vehicle dragging...
San Angelo’s 2023 homeless census
The Concho Valley Homeless Planning Coalition will conduct its 2023 Point-in-Time (PIT) Count on Thursday, January 26, 2023.
Burrito Murder Trial: Quintana's Final Hours
SAN ANGELO, TX – Day three of the Abel Rueda murder trial took the jury step by step on how the murder took place. As previously reported, in Oct. 2020, Juan Quintana, 39, of San Angelo was killed by a shotgun bullet to the chest. His body was found surrounded by burritos the victim had just purchased from the nearby Stripe's Convenience Store.
Arrests for Auto Theft, Evading Cops & Weed Possession Top Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 15 suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest and Possession of Marijuana and Controlled Substances. 38-year-old Homer Valdez was arrested by San...
WATCH: Crash Near US 67N Bridge Construction Zone Craters 2 Pickups
SAN ANGELO – Two pickups crashed near the bridge work zone on US-67 N. near the Tom Green/Runnels County line Tuesday evening severely damaging the trucks. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety were on scene investigating the cause of the crash. A dark colored pickup and a white Ford 4x4 were involved.
LIVE! Daily | Murder Trial: Was Rueda Found Guilty?
Charlotte Anderson returns to LIVE and talks about the upcoming events Keep San Angelo Beautiful will be putting on.
Rainbow Trout Fishing is Back at our Favorite Texas Fishing Holes
Rainbow trout fishing returns to West Texas with help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). As we kick off 2023 with some unseasonable weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures, the TPWD's winter "rainbow trout stocking" began on January 11th and will be done again around February 17 through the 21st throughout Texas.
Multiple accidents after rain slow morning traffic
The San Angelo Police Department sent out multiple alerts on the morning of January 24, 2023, regarding motor vehicle accidents
Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday
SAN ANGELO – Jury selection is set to begin Monday in the brutal, gang related shotgun murder of Juan Quintana in north San Angelo in October of 2020. As we reported earlier, 33-year-old Abel Rueda was arrested and charged with blasting Quintana in the chest with a shotgun on Oct. 24, 2020.
Horrific Crash Closes Popular Highway in the Oil Field
NEAR MIDKIFF, TX — When sources for fracking sand were discovered closer to the Permian drilling operations, San Angelo’s roadways were spared the frequent appearance of the semi sand trucks rushing from the sand pits east of Brady to far flung places like Pecos or Rankin or even Midkiff.
Bullet Holes & Burritos: Jury Sees Gruesome Photos & Video in Murder Trial
SAN ANGELO, TX – Opening statements and initial witnesses took the stand on Tuesday morning for day two of the murder trial of Abel Rueda. Day 1 concluded on Jan 23, 2022 with Tom Green County District Attorney John Best and local defense attorney Rae Leifeste picking the 13 jurors. Of the jury there are 5 men and 8 women. For the original story see: Trial for Brutal Northside Gang 'Burrito' Shotgun Murder Begins Monday.
Angelo State University breaks ground on a new police station
SAN ANGELO, Texas- Construction is underway for a new police station on campus at Angelo State University. “The whole building you see behind me is going to be totally gutted and redone so for us it will be the feel of a brand new building,” said ASU police Chief, James Adams. The Vanderventer plaza off […]
Cold Heavy Rain & Flooding Causing Traffic Headaches Across San Angelo Tuesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – Heavy rainfall Tuesday morning caused slick roadways and minor flooding across the Concho Valley including the City of San Angelo where several crashes slowed traffic during the morning commute. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, the bands of heavy rain are associated...
Punk Gangster Wannabe Arrested for Organized Crime Tops Daily Booking Report
SAN ANGELO – 12 suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including DWI, Organized Criminal Activity & Serious Driving Offenses. 19-year-old Adam Chappa was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies Tuesday on a...
