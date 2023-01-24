ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Family Turns Tragedy into Amazing Gift

It is not often that I get emotional about a post on social media, but this post stopped me in my tracks. I spotted a photo of a smiling baby in LSU gear next to a flower bed. What is this all about? This is a Shreveport family who lost that baby and they are now reaching out to give a little love to other families facing the same tragedy.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

New Louisiana Trend Involves Fashionable Bulletproof Vests

Well, it feels like a punchline, but this is real. People across Louisiana are now working bulletproof vests into their wardrobe. In fact, a Fox 8 reporter happened to get this picture of a pair of fans at a New Orleans Pelicans game at the Smoothie King Center earlier this week. Check out these NOLA oriented bulletproof vests, with Saints and Pelicans logos...
LOUISIANA STATE
KLST/KSAN

The mental health impact of mass shootings

At least 39 mass shootings have taken place in the country since the beginning of the year as of Tuesday, Jan. 24, according to the Gun Violence Archive, a nonprofit that defines a mass shooting as a shooting in which at least four people are shot, not counting the shooter.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Country Superstar’s Mom Is A Louisiana Mayor; Know Which One?

While I'm nearly positive that reading that headline drew out the inner sleuth in you, this one is not nearly as covert as your favorite CSI episode. However, staying in that frame of mind, I'm going to withhold the location of the Louisiana town to give you a few other clues to help you narrow down the possibility of who this country superstar might be.
LOUISIANA STATE
californiaexaminer.net

Two Males Are Wanted By The Police In Connection With The Rape Of A Kid

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) – On January 24, arrest warrants were issued for two individuals who were wanted for sexual assault. Both men were last seen in the area of. DeMarcus June, 43, and Devin Akins, 30, are suspected of raping a kid who was 13 years old, as stated by the Shreveport Police Department. An official at the school who was concerned about the situation reported it.
SHREVEPORT, LA
gotodestinations.com

Egg-cellent: Best Breakfast in Shreveport – 2023

If you’re looking for the best breakfast in Shreveport, you’re in luck! From cozy diners to classic southern cafes, Shreveport has it all. Whether you’re looking for a hearty southern breakfast to start your day, a light and fresh meal, or something a little more creative, you’ll find it in Shreveport’s bustling breakfast scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Bossier City Police Searching for Backpack Thief

On 1-18-23 at 1842hrs, this unknown black male walked into 2nd & Charles, walked the store looking for employees. Then circled back and stole 4 back packs for little children totaling $319.80 and just walked out without paying. BCPD needs the publics assistance in identifying this person. Anyone with information...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

SporTran lays out which bus routes are being eliminated, changed in Bossier City

SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — People who ride the bus in Bossier City will learn about the public transit service’s proposed new schedule Tuesday. A public meeting will be held at 3 p.m. in the Bossier City Council chambers, 620 Benton Road in Bossier City. The session has been called to discuss the finalization of SporTran’s new service plan for Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Child tax credit changes parents will see

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In 2021, those eligible for the child tax credit saw an increase from $2,000 to $3,600 per child 5-years-old and younger, and A$3,000 per child ages 6 to 17, but parents will see a decrease in those amounts in 2023. Jennifer Delcomyn, a financial advisor with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Update on the Bossier Parish Sawmill in Plain Dealing

PLAIN DEALING, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards announced in July the start of construction on a $110 million lumber production facility that will support the creation of nearly 500 new jobs in Northwest Louisiana. The sawmill will be 235 acres in Plain Dealing, and right now 241 acres have...
PLAIN DEALING, LA

