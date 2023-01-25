FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aesthetics of Undocumentedness
Federico Cuatlacuatl, founder and director of the Rasquache Artist Residency, speaks on January 28. Supplied photo.
Money woes
The Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail renovation project’s nearly $72.9 million estimated price tag has sparked concern from some jail board members. Photo: Eze Amos. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
A brunch to remember
With $300,000 on the line, chef Antwon Brinson repped his culinary school on a touch HBO cooking competition. Photo by Eze Amos.
Low, high
A small sliver of the Greenbrier neighborhood along East Rio Road is now designated for urban mixed use as shown in light purple. Currently there are single-family homes on those properties. Image: City of Charlottesville.
CPD investigating two shootings in two days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
ALICE now being taught at Albemarle County Schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the past 23 years, ALICE has trained and empowered teachers, community members, and individuals on how to respond to a violent event. The civilian active shooter response training program is now being taught to Albemarle County teachers and administrators so that they can be prepared and know how to save lives if a shooter were to come to their classrooms.
Charlottesville repairing, modernizing 3 affordable housing sites
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is continuing its redevelopment and refurbishment of affordable housing in the city. The city says it will be making major repairs and replacements to three sites. Brandon Collins is with Charlottesville Redevelopment & Housing Authority. He says the problems seen today are decades in the...
Animal Care Manager at CASPCA resigns over leadership concerns
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Employees are beginning to leave the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA. It comes as both current and former workers have raised concerns to the shelter's Board of Directors, citing major issues with leadership. The SPCA's Animal Care Manager is the latest to resign as confirmed by the...
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
CULPEPER, Va. (AP) — The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown. Last month, Richmond, which served as the Confederacy’s capital for most of the Civil War, removed the statue...
VMI Mother: “Cadets at The Virginia Military Institute Often Go Hungry”
The single cafeteria VMI cadets dine from regularly runs out of food, depriving them of basic needs in an extremely demanding setting. Cadets privately question the integrity of the VMI leadership, because the volume of food available when parents are on post is very different then what they experience on a daily basis. An extremely […]
Charlottesville DSS says SNAP change will create some issues next month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Social Services had an advisory board meeting on Monday, sharing the importance of its work and what citizens have access to through the state-supervised, locally-administered public social service system. DSS has benefit programs that help provide the basic needs for low-income...
Juvenile shot in Downtown Charlottesville moments before power outage
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A shooting late Monday night has left one boy injured but in stable condition. According to the Charlottesville Police Department, just before 10 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. One boy was injured in the gunfire, just...
HPD Searching for Mistress of Disguise
HARRISONBURG – The Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for a woman accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing checks, which she proceeded to illegally cash. According to a notice by H-P-D, the suspect was driving a gray, newer-model Ford Explorer with stolen plates. Authorities say she attempted to change her appearance by donning a wig and glasses between bank visits.
Attempted robbery reported on Jefferson Park Avenue
The Charlottesville Police Department responded to an attempted robbery Sunday at 6:45 p.m. at 2115 Jefferson Park Avenue, per a community alert sent Sunday evening by Timothy Longo, chief of the University Police Department and vice president for security and safety. Per the alert, a 20 year-old male suspect brought...
Harrisonburg Teen Arrested Following Pursuit
HARRISONBURG, Va – A Harrisonburg teenager is in custody after he led authorities on a high speed chase Thursday morning in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County. Harrisonburg Police Lieutenant Chris Monohan reports that officers responded at around 11 o’clock to a report of a stolen vehicle at the 7-Eleven on North Main Street.
Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
“This needed to happen” — new change to Statler Boulevard intersection
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Concerns and complaints regarding the Statler Boulevard and Richmond Avenue intersection in Staunton are pilling up. Statler Boulevard now has an additional lane dedicated to turning left and going straight, after the direction being consistent for decades. The Staunton Public Works Department says the change needed...
BRAFB prepared to help those who are losing SNAP benefits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are changing for those who rely on food stamps at the grocery store, but the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank wants people to know it's here to help. The Charlottesville Department of Social Services announced on Monday that...
Suspected arsonist torches Madison County’s Rose Park UMC
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available Firefighters from Madison, Greene, and Orange counties responded to a reported fire Wednesday afternoon at Rose Park United Methodist Church located on Shelby Road in Wolftown. Church officials reported Wednesday night the sanctuary suffered "quite a bit of damage”. A photo posted on the church’s Facebook page shows the front doors of the church charred on the interior with smoke damage on the door’s exterior. Church officials also state the fire was deliberately set by an arsonist. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a structureal fire in the 300 block of Shelby Road, requesting motorists stay clear of the area. The sheriff’s office has not provided more information to the media. Volunteer fire companies from Madison, Ruckersville, Stanardsville, and Orange all responded to the fire.
