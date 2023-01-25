Read full article on original website
Large fire in Trinidad considered arson, suspect in custody
TRINIDAD, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Trinidad have a person in custody in connection to a large fire on Thursday. The fire destroyed two businesses inside a commercial building at 165 E. 1st Street, near N. Maple Street and Main Street. Trinidad Police announced the arrest of Sherry Abeyta on Monday. Abeyta is being charged with first-degree arson.
A car ran into the side of a city snowplow in northeast Springs and had to be freed by firefighters. The city welcomed the Year of the Rabbit in a community celebration. Monday snow... no more... Updated: 22 hours ago. KKTV 11 News at 5:30 Saturday (Recurring) New data shows...
Trinidad’s Schneider Brewery Set for Restoration
TRINIDAD, Colo., Jan. 17, 2023 – As previously announced in a September 28, 2022 press release, Downtown Trinidad Development Group plans to preserve the landmark Schneider Brewery building through a selective demolition and restoration project to begin January 23, 2023. Trinidad Construction Group is the general contractor for the project. Major sections of the complex deemed structurally unsound by Sun Mountain Design Group will be removed during this process, which is estimated to last 90 days. Short-term traffic disruptions are expected. Plans for the Schneider Brewery buildings’ renewal may include a mixture of retail, residential and office spaces. To read the initial press release, please click here or see attachment.
In loving Memory of Dora A. Corral
Dora A. Corral age 87, passed away at home on January 15, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 3 pm-7 pm at the Comi Chapel. Rosary will be Monday, January 23, 2023, at 7 PM at the Comi Funeral Home Chapel Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10 AM at Holy Trinity Church Interment will follow at the Trinidad Catholic Cemetery Complete obituary to follow. Arrangements were made under the direction of the Comi Funeral Home.
