TRINIDAD, Colo., Jan. 17, 2023 – As previously announced in a September 28, 2022 press release, Downtown Trinidad Development Group plans to preserve the landmark Schneider Brewery building through a selective demolition and restoration project to begin January 23, 2023. Trinidad Construction Group is the general contractor for the project. Major sections of the complex deemed structurally unsound by Sun Mountain Design Group will be removed during this process, which is estimated to last 90 days. Short-term traffic disruptions are expected. Plans for the Schneider Brewery buildings’ renewal may include a mixture of retail, residential and office spaces. To read the initial press release, please click here or see attachment.

TRINIDAD, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO