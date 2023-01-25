Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Remains identified as missing Oklahoma girl, caregiver arrested in Phoenix
CYRIL, OK — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday they have identified the remains of a child in rural Grady County as Athena Brownfield. Authorities found the remains last week and were waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the remains belonged to the 4-year-old girl from Cyril, Oklahoma.
ABC 15 News
Four arrested in connection to drive-by shooting death of Coolidge teen
COOLIDGE, AZ — A 19-year-old and three minors have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Coolidge. On Wednesday, the Coolidge Police Department announced four people were in custody for their involvement in the death of Miyka Crawford. On January 19, police were...
fox10phoenix.com
Multiple stolen vehicles, drugs seized in Wittmann; 3 suspects arrested
WITTMANN, Ariz. - Three men were arrested after authorities say they seized multiple stolen vehicles and drugs in Wittmann. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vehicle Theft Task Force detectives on Jan. 10 served two search warrants in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road following a weeks-long investigation "during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property."
theprescotttimes.com
Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant
Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant. On January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:43 A.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue upon the report of a possible Burglary in progress. Officers learned that the homeowner had called stating that while nobody was home at...
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting another man in the backseat of a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed a man last week near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say that 18-year-old Aaron Hernandez was sitting in a vehicle with some other men while meeting with 20-year-old Robert Hernandez. Court documents say when Robert tried to go into the backseat of the car, shots rang out as he began shooting. Aaron died at the scene and another passenger was wounded. Robert was injured during the gunfire but was picked up by someone and dropped off at a nearby hospital.
Utility worker robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chandler, nearby school put on modified lockdown
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Several police units responded to an incident near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue on Thursday afternoon, forcing Chandler High School to go into a "modified lockdown." An armed suspect allegedly robbed a utility worker at gunpoint, police said. No one was injured and the suspect has...
AZFamily
Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
AZFamily
Gun brought to elementary school in El Mirage, two 13-year-olds arrested
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two teens were arrested on Thursday after police said they brought a gun to an elementary school in El Mirage. According to officers, a Riverview Elementary School student saw an unloaded semiautomatic pistol lying in the street about two blocks away from the school near 119th Avenue and Cactus Road. That student didn’t pick it up and told the staff when they got to school. Officers went to the area where the gun was spotted and couldn’t find it.
KTAR.com
Arrest made after 9 injured in multivehicle wreck in West Valley
PHOENIX – A 19-year-old driver was arrested after nine people were injured in a multivehicle wreck in the West Valley over the weekend, authorities said. Jose Sanchez was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
KOLD-TV
Silver Alert issued for missing Maricopa County couple
SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman who were last seen in Sun City West Tuesday, Jan. 24. 88-year-old Philip Barone and his 90-year-old wife Sebastiana Barone were last seen in a red 2002 Ford Taurus with the Arizona License plate LYLE1.
ABC 15 News
Former Glendale cop pleads guilty in taser case
GLENDALE, AZ — A former Glendale police officer criminally charged for kicking and tasering a handcuffed man in the groin has pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Matthew Schneider, who avoided jail time and probation, had been facing three felony aggravated assault charges. The former...
AZFamily
Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Robert Alexander, 57, was arrested and charged, accused of helping raise money for veterans. Instead, Scottsdale police said he pocketed the cash. Since his arrest back in August, Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars.
Attempted murder suspect arrested after drug bust in Casa Grande
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An attempted murder suspect out on bond was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police for allegedly possessing drugs and guns. Joey Mata, 37, has had felony charges pending in Pinal County Superior Court since 2017. He was originally arrested in 2016 after he allegedly fled the state following a shooting in Coolidge, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.
Arizona double murder suspect killed, woman injured in shootout with Kansas police
DODGE CITY, Kan. — A suspect in a weekend double murder in Arizona was killed Monday morning in a shootout that left three Kansas sheriff’s deputies injured. The Associated Press reported that two deputies with the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and another with Clark County Sheriff’s Office were injured in the shooting.
Two found dead in Phoenix, suspect killed during police shooting in Kansas
Just after 1 p.m., Phoenix police were called to a home near 51st Avenue and Broadway Road for reports of an injured person.
AZFamily
Court docs: Man admits to smoking marijuana before El Mirage crash that left boy in critical condition
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are revealing more details early Tuesday morning about a serious wreck that left nine people injured, including a young boy who, at last check, remains in critical condition. Detectives say the driver who they think is responsible has been identified as...
fox10phoenix.com
Rollover crash on SR-51 in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
PHOENIX - One person died in a rollover crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The southbound lanes were shut down at Glendale Avenue for most of the night, but have since reopened. A vehicle reportedly went over a retaining wall...
12news.com
Friends remember teenagers whose bodies were found in Mesa
The bodies of 2 teens were found Saturday night in a Mesa facility water retention basin. Police are still investigating their deaths.
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Finds New Inmates Attempting to Sneak Suspected Fentanyl into Jail System
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced last week that it had made multiple discoveries of suspected fentanyl pills being smuggled by newly booked inmates into the Intake, Transfer, and Release Facility (ITRF). “This week alone MCSO detention officers have seized approximately 260 pills in the jail system, suspected...
Missing girls who ran away from local group home found dead in Mesa water basin
MESA, Ariz. — Two teenage girls were found dead in a water retention basin Saturday night, the Mesa Police Department said. Officers were dispatched to a basin near Higley Roady and Southern Avenue at about 6 p.m. Saturday. The officers reported finding the bodies of two teenage girls in the water.
