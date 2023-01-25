ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

ABC 15 News

Remains identified as missing Oklahoma girl, caregiver arrested in Phoenix

CYRIL, OK — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced Thursday they have identified the remains of a child in rural Grady County as Athena Brownfield. Authorities found the remains last week and were waiting on the medical examiner to confirm the remains belonged to the 4-year-old girl from Cyril, Oklahoma.
CYRIL, OK
ABC 15 News

Four arrested in connection to drive-by shooting death of Coolidge teen

COOLIDGE, AZ — A 19-year-old and three minors have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Coolidge. On Wednesday, the Coolidge Police Department announced four people were in custody for their involvement in the death of Miyka Crawford. On January 19, police were...
COOLIDGE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Multiple stolen vehicles, drugs seized in Wittmann; 3 suspects arrested

WITTMANN, Ariz. - Three men were arrested after authorities say they seized multiple stolen vehicles and drugs in Wittmann. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Vehicle Theft Task Force detectives on Jan. 10 served two search warrants in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road following a weeks-long investigation "during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property."
WITTMANN, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant

Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant. On January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:43 A.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue upon the report of a possible Burglary in progress. Officers learned that the homeowner had called stating that while nobody was home at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting another man in the backseat of a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed a man last week near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say that 18-year-old Aaron Hernandez was sitting in a vehicle with some other men while meeting with 20-year-old Robert Hernandez. Court documents say when Robert tried to go into the backseat of the car, shots rang out as he began shooting. Aaron died at the scene and another passenger was wounded. Robert was injured during the gunfire but was picked up by someone and dropped off at a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Gun brought to elementary school in El Mirage, two 13-year-olds arrested

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two teens were arrested on Thursday after police said they brought a gun to an elementary school in El Mirage. According to officers, a Riverview Elementary School student saw an unloaded semiautomatic pistol lying in the street about two blocks away from the school near 119th Avenue and Cactus Road. That student didn’t pick it up and told the staff when they got to school. Officers went to the area where the gun was spotted and couldn’t find it.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KTAR.com

Arrest made after 9 injured in multivehicle wreck in West Valley

PHOENIX – A 19-year-old driver was arrested after nine people were injured in a multivehicle wreck in the West Valley over the weekend, authorities said. Jose Sanchez was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Maricopa County couple

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman who were last seen in Sun City West Tuesday, Jan. 24. 88-year-old Philip Barone and his 90-year-old wife Sebastiana Barone were last seen in a red 2002 Ford Taurus with the Arizona License plate LYLE1.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Former Glendale cop pleads guilty in taser case

GLENDALE, AZ — A former Glendale police officer criminally charged for kicking and tasering a handcuffed man in the groin has pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct. Matthew Schneider, who avoided jail time and probation, had been facing three felony aggravated assault charges. The former...
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Over 20 victims accuse Scottsdale man of running fake golf charity

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Robert Alexander, 57, was arrested and charged, accused of helping raise money for veterans. Instead, Scottsdale police said he pocketed the cash. Since his arrest back in August, Arizona’s Family Investigates obtained police reports showing more than 20 additional people have come forward, some losing tens of thousands of dollars.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

Attempted murder suspect arrested after drug bust in Casa Grande

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — An attempted murder suspect out on bond was arrested Sunday morning by Casa Grande police for allegedly possessing drugs and guns. Joey Mata, 37, has had felony charges pending in Pinal County Superior Court since 2017. He was originally arrested in 2016 after he allegedly fled the state following a shooting in Coolidge, according to the Casa Grande Dispatch.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Rollover crash on SR-51 in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

PHOENIX - One person died in a rollover crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The southbound lanes were shut down at Glendale Avenue for most of the night, but have since reopened. A vehicle reportedly went over a retaining wall...
PHOENIX, AZ

