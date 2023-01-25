Read full article on original website
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. A trip to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to many goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
cbs19news
Bad Luck Ramen Bar opens Charlottesville location
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- “There’s a ton to explore here and so I hope that people come down and try something new,” said owner and head brewer Andrew Centofante. The newest brewery to try has just opened in downtown Charlottesville. Bad Luck Ramen Bar features unique...
WSLS
Sportsman’s Warehouse to open location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new outdoor sporting goods store is making its way to the Hill City. Sportsman’s Warehouse will officially open its doors on Feb. 23. “Only eighty miles north of our current store in Roanoke, Virginia, residents of Lynchburg will now have easy access to one of the largest hunting and shooting assortment retailers in America,” said Jason Shriver, Sportsman’s Warehouse East Regional General Manager. “With the James River, numerous hunting preserves and Blue Ridge Mountains nearby, it made sense to take over and revamp the empty space from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Wards Crossing Center and fill the massive need for outdoor gear and accessories in this area.”
cbs19news
ALICE now being taught at Albemarle County Schools
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the past 23 years, ALICE has trained and empowered teachers, community members, and individuals on how to respond to a violent event. The civilian active shooter response training program is now being taught to Albemarle County teachers and administrators so that they can be prepared and know how to save lives if a shooter were to come to their classrooms.
bcvoice.org
Student Review of The Cracked Pillar
Bridgewater, Va.- The Cracked Pillar is one of the more popular restaurants in Bridgewater, especially attracting students from the college due to its convenient location, lower prices and live music. Though The Cracked Pillar is known for some of its specialty burgers and appetizers, many of their customers come for...
C-Ville Weekly
Low, high
A small sliver of the Greenbrier neighborhood along East Rio Road is now designated for urban mixed use as shown in light purple. Currently there are single-family homes on those properties. Image: City of Charlottesville. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the...
Confederate general’s remains moved to Virginia hometown
The remains of a Confederate general unearthed from beneath a monument at the center of a Virginia intersection have been reinterred at a cemetery in his hometown.
cbs19news
Charlottesville DSS says SNAP change will create some issues next month
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Department of Social Services had an advisory board meeting on Monday, sharing the importance of its work and what citizens have access to through the state-supervised, locally-administered public social service system. DSS has benefit programs that help provide the basic needs for low-income...
1061thecorner.com
Names of City Council applicants released
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – City Council has posted the names and applications of the eight people who have applied to fill the seat of Sena Magill, who resigned three weeks ago citing family concerns. There’s still time for others to apply. The deadline is Jan 30, with a public...
VMI Mother: “Cadets at The Virginia Military Institute Often Go Hungry”
The single cafeteria VMI cadets dine from regularly runs out of food, depriving them of basic needs in an extremely demanding setting. Cadets privately question the integrity of the VMI leadership, because the volume of food available when parents are on post is very different then what they experience on a daily basis. An extremely […]
cbs19news
BRAFB prepared to help those who are losing SNAP benefits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are changing for those who rely on food stamps at the grocery store, but the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank wants people to know it's here to help. The Charlottesville Department of Social Services announced on Monday that...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
University of Virginia receives $100 million from Manning family
The University of Virginia has announced a $100 million commitment from Paul and Diane Manning to support the launch of a biotechnology institute. The Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology will focus on cellular therapy, gene therapy, and nanotechnology and drug delivery, as well as other areas. The first phase of the institute will be supported by a $50 million investment from the Commonwealth of Virginia and $150 million from UVA in addition to the Mannings’ gift, for a total of $300 million. The institute is expected to attract pharmaceutical and biotech companies to the area and create hundreds of jobs directly and potentially thousands more indirectly. The institute will enable UVA to capitalize on its existing strengths in immunotherapy, which supercharges the immune system to defeat diseases such as cancer, and nanotechnology, which aims to improve human health using tools tinier than the width of a single human hair.
cbs19news
CPD investigating two shootings in two days
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help in its investigations of two shooting incidents this week. According to police, the first incident occurred around 10 p.m. Monday in the area of Sixth and Garrett streets. A juvenile was hurt and treated at the University...
Augusta Free Press
Wednesday forecast in Virginia: A four-letter word? Rain or snow?
A four-letter word is rumored to be in the forecast this week: snow. But how likely is it that we’ll see the 1-3” most outlets are calling for on Wednesday?. Don’t break out the sled and snow gear just yet. While the Shenandoah Valley has yet to...
They held her captive in this home for 12 years. Now they're going to prison.
Three members of a Midlothian, Virginia family were sentenced to prison after they were convicted of holding a woman captive in their home for more than a decade.
Suspected arsonist torches Madison County’s Rose Park UMC
Editor’s Note: This story will be updated as more information becomes available Firefighters from Madison, Greene, and Orange counties responded to a reported fire Wednesday afternoon at Rose Park United Methodist Church located on Shelby Road in Wolftown. Church officials reported Wednesday night the sanctuary suffered "quite a bit of damage”. A photo posted on the church’s Facebook page shows the front doors of the church charred on the interior with smoke damage on the door’s exterior. Church officials also state the fire was deliberately set by an arsonist. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook about a structureal fire in the 300 block of Shelby Road, requesting motorists stay clear of the area. The sheriff’s office has not provided more information to the media. Volunteer fire companies from Madison, Ruckersville, Stanardsville, and Orange all responded to the fire.
altavistajournal.com
Fire department responds to strange incident at school parking lot
Last Wednesday afternoon, The Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to an unusual incident in the Tomahawk Elementary School parking lot. One car, a black SUV, drove on top of another with its front tires resting on the side and windshield of a silver sedan. The department reported that Rescue 12...
cbs19news
Charges will be filed in Madison County church arson
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending after a fire in a church. According to the sheriff’s office, first responders were called to the Rose Park United Methodist Church on Shelby Road around 4 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies arrived on...
wsvaonline.com
HPD Searching for Mistress of Disguise
HARRISONBURG – The Harrisonburg Police Department is searching for a woman accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing checks, which she proceeded to illegally cash. According to a notice by H-P-D, the suspect was driving a gray, newer-model Ford Explorer with stolen plates. Authorities say she attempted to change her appearance by donning a wig and glasses between bank visits.
NBC 29 News
Tracking Next Snow, Ice and Mainly Rain
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a fair-weather day Tuesday, a wintry mix of some snow, sleet and freezing rain will arrive by Wednesday morning. A little slushy accumulation is possible Wednesday morning. Especially north and northwest of Charlottesville. Slick areas expected on mainly elevated and untreated surfaces. Precipitation changes to a cold rainfall for all locations by noon and will last much of the day.
