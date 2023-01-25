Read full article on original website
Utility worker robbed at gunpoint in downtown Chandler, nearby school put on modified lockdown
CHANDLER, Ariz. — Several police units responded to an incident near Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue on Thursday afternoon, forcing Chandler High School to go into a "modified lockdown." An armed suspect allegedly robbed a utility worker at gunpoint, police said. No one was injured and the suspect has...
yumadailynews.com
Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise
ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
AZFamily
2 more arsons reported in Molotov cocktail spree in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are asking the public for help after two more Molotov cocktails were used in the city, bringing the total to four in January. The latest arson incident was reported on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Campo Italian near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura. No one was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged. Just four days before, on Jan. 17, police said a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a car at Postino Highland near Scottsdale and Camelback roads, the second time the fiery weapon was used on a car at the restaurant. Officers say there was minor damage to the car’s door but no one was hurt.
theprescotttimes.com
Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant
Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant. On January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:43 A.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue upon the report of a possible Burglary in progress. Officers learned that the homeowner had called stating that while nobody was home at...
AZFamily
Wrong-way drunk driver sentenced to 11.5 years for Chandler crash that left father dead
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A wrong-way drunk driver will be behind bars for over a decade after killing a father and Valley bartender almost a year ago in Chandler. On Tuesday, Hannah Dike was sentenced to 11.5 years in prison as part of a plea deal. She faced more than two decades in prison but her previous DUI played a role in the punishment.
AZFamily
Gun brought to elementary school in El Mirage, two 13-year-olds arrested
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two teens were arrested on Thursday after police said they brought a gun to an elementary school in El Mirage. According to officers, a Riverview Elementary School student saw an unloaded semiautomatic pistol lying in the street about two blocks away from the school near 119th Avenue and Cactus Road. That student didn’t pick it up and told the staff when they got to school. Officers went to the area where the gun was spotted and couldn’t find it.
AZFamily
Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting another man in the backseat of a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed a man last week near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say that 18-year-old Aaron Hernandez was sitting in a vehicle with some other men while meeting with 20-year-old Robert Hernandez. Court documents say when Robert tried to go into the backseat of the car, shots rang out as he began shooting. Aaron died at the scene and another passenger was wounded. Robert was injured during the gunfire but was picked up by someone and dropped off at a nearby hospital.
KTAR.com
Arrest made after 9 injured in multivehicle wreck in West Valley
PHOENIX – A 19-year-old driver was arrested after nine people were injured in a multivehicle wreck in the West Valley over the weekend, authorities said. Jose Sanchez was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Rollover crash on SR-51 in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
PHOENIX - One person died in a rollover crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The southbound lanes were shut down at Glendale Avenue for most of the night, but have since reopened. A vehicle reportedly went over a retaining wall...
fox10phoenix.com
Woman sentenced after I-10 wrong-way crash that killed Chandler bartender
CHANDLER, Ariz. - A woman has been sentenced in a wrong-way crash that killed a Chandler bartender nearly two years ago. Hannah Dike will spend 11.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter. The crash happened in February 2021 after the now 27-year-old woman...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Two Missing Mesa Teenage Girls Found Dead in Water Retention Basin
Two weeks ago, two missing teenage girls were reported missing from their Mesa group home. On Wednesday, authorities announced their bodies have been discovered. The bodies of Kamryn Meyers, 15 and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found a few yards from each other in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa over the weekend.
KOLD-TV
Silver Alert issued for missing Maricopa County couple
SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman who were last seen in Sun City West Tuesday, Jan. 24. 88-year-old Philip Barone and his 90-year-old wife Sebastiana Barone were last seen in a red 2002 Ford Taurus with the Arizona License plate LYLE1.
West Valley View
Buckeye police arrest homicide suspect
A Buckeye man is in custody following a deadly shooting. Officers arrested the suspect shortly after he arrived at the police station to report that he shot his wife. At about 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 54-year-old Hercelyn Mayo arrived at Buckeye Police headquarters near Yuma and Dean roads and told officers he shot his wife at their home near Desert Bloom Street and 201st Drive after the two had an argument.
AZFamily
One hospitalized after serious wreck closes Thunderbird Road in Peoria
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Traffic was impacted on a stretch of Thunderbird Road in Peoria Thursday morning as detectives worked a serious crash. According to Peoria police, a two-vehicle crash happened on Thunderbird Road near 91st Avenue. Photos shared by crews on the scene showed crime scene tape blocking traffic in all four directions at the intersection. Eastbound and Westbound traffic was closed along Thunderbird between Loop 101 and 91st Avenue. No specific details surrounding the crash have been released, but Peoria police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries.
KTAR.com
Woman hit by vehicle, dies on street in Glendale, police say
PHOENIX – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on a West Valley street early Tuesday, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the unidentified woman and the vehicle collided near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:30 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
AZFamily
Suspected speeder slams into group pushing broken down car in Phoenix; victim may lose legs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of speeding and causing a rear-end crash that seriously injured another man trying to get a broken car out of the road over the weekend. On Friday, police say three people were trying to push a Mazda out of the road because the driver had broken down near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road. A Camry was parked behind the Mazda, and two people were pushing the back of the Mazda while another person was near the driver’s side. However, investigators say 43-year-old Rodney Scott McCullough was speeding when he lost control and rear-ended the Camry. The impact pushed the Camry into the Mazda, and one man who was behind the Mazda was hit. Investigators say the man had severe leg injuries, and his legs will most likely be amputated. The two other people weren’t hurt. After the crash, McCullough’s car burst into flames, and he ran away from the scene, police said.
AZFamily
Court docs: Man admits to smoking marijuana before El Mirage crash that left boy in critical condition
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are revealing more details early Tuesday morning about a serious wreck that left nine people injured, including a young boy who, at last check, remains in critical condition. Detectives say the driver who they think is responsible has been identified as...
12news.com
Friends remember teenagers whose bodies were found in Mesa
The bodies of 2 teens were found Saturday night in a Mesa facility water retention basin. Police are still investigating their deaths.
KOLD-TV
2 teen girls found dead after running away from Mesa group home, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police have confirmed the identities of two teen girls who were found dead in a water retention basin near Superstitions Springs Center on Saturday night. Mesa police say a man was walking his dog near Southern Avenue and Superstition Springs Boulevard around 6...
