ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goodyear, AZ

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yumadailynews.com

Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise

ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
SURPRISE, AZ
AZFamily

2 more arsons reported in Molotov cocktail spree in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are asking the public for help after two more Molotov cocktails were used in the city, bringing the total to four in January. The latest arson incident was reported on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Campo Italian near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura. No one was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged. Just four days before, on Jan. 17, police said a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a car at Postino Highland near Scottsdale and Camelback roads, the second time the fiery weapon was used on a car at the restaurant. Officers say there was minor damage to the car’s door but no one was hurt.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant

Phoenix Man arrested for Burglary and Felony Warrant. On January 25, 2023, at approximately 6:43 A.M. Prescott Police Officers responded to the 500 block of Glenwood Avenue upon the report of a possible Burglary in progress. Officers learned that the homeowner had called stating that while nobody was home at...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Gun brought to elementary school in El Mirage, two 13-year-olds arrested

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two teens were arrested on Thursday after police said they brought a gun to an elementary school in El Mirage. According to officers, a Riverview Elementary School student saw an unloaded semiautomatic pistol lying in the street about two blocks away from the school near 119th Avenue and Cactus Road. That student didn’t pick it up and told the staff when they got to school. Officers went to the area where the gun was spotted and couldn’t find it.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
AZFamily

Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Man accused of shooting another man in the backseat of a car in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed a man last week near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say that 18-year-old Aaron Hernandez was sitting in a vehicle with some other men while meeting with 20-year-old Robert Hernandez. Court documents say when Robert tried to go into the backseat of the car, shots rang out as he began shooting. Aaron died at the scene and another passenger was wounded. Robert was injured during the gunfire but was picked up by someone and dropped off at a nearby hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Arrest made after 9 injured in multivehicle wreck in West Valley

PHOENIX – A 19-year-old driver was arrested after nine people were injured in a multivehicle wreck in the West Valley over the weekend, authorities said. Jose Sanchez was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
EL MIRAGE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Rollover crash on SR-51 in Phoenix leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

PHOENIX - One person died in a rollover crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix overnight, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The southbound lanes were shut down at Glendale Avenue for most of the night, but have since reopened. A vehicle reportedly went over a retaining wall...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman sentenced after I-10 wrong-way crash that killed Chandler bartender

CHANDLER, Ariz. - A woman has been sentenced in a wrong-way crash that killed a Chandler bartender nearly two years ago. Hannah Dike will spend 11.5 years in prison after pleading guilty to a reduced charge of reckless manslaughter. The crash happened in February 2021 after the now 27-year-old woman...
CHANDLER, AZ
allaboutarizonanews.com

Two Missing Mesa Teenage Girls Found Dead in Water Retention Basin

Two weeks ago, two missing teenage girls were reported missing from their Mesa group home. On Wednesday, authorities announced their bodies have been discovered. The bodies of Kamryn Meyers, 15 and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found a few yards from each other in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa over the weekend.
MESA, AZ
KOLD-TV

Silver Alert issued for missing Maricopa County couple

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man and woman who were last seen in Sun City West Tuesday, Jan. 24. 88-year-old Philip Barone and his 90-year-old wife Sebastiana Barone were last seen in a red 2002 Ford Taurus with the Arizona License plate LYLE1.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
West Valley View

Buckeye police arrest homicide suspect

A Buckeye man is in custody following a deadly shooting. Officers arrested the suspect shortly after he arrived at the police station to report that he shot his wife. At about 4:45 a.m. on Jan. 17, 54-year-old Hercelyn Mayo arrived at Buckeye Police headquarters near Yuma and Dean roads and told officers he shot his wife at their home near Desert Bloom Street and 201st Drive after the two had an argument.
BUCKEYE, AZ
AZFamily

One hospitalized after serious wreck closes Thunderbird Road in Peoria

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Traffic was impacted on a stretch of Thunderbird Road in Peoria Thursday morning as detectives worked a serious crash. According to Peoria police, a two-vehicle crash happened on Thunderbird Road near 91st Avenue. Photos shared by crews on the scene showed crime scene tape blocking traffic in all four directions at the intersection. Eastbound and Westbound traffic was closed along Thunderbird between Loop 101 and 91st Avenue. No specific details surrounding the crash have been released, but Peoria police say one person suffered life-threatening injuries.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Woman hit by vehicle, dies on street in Glendale, police say

PHOENIX – A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle on a West Valley street early Tuesday, authorities said. The Glendale Police Department said the unidentified woman and the vehicle collided near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road around 3:30 a.m. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspected speeder slams into group pushing broken down car in Phoenix; victim may lose legs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A Phoenix man is accused of speeding and causing a rear-end crash that seriously injured another man trying to get a broken car out of the road over the weekend. On Friday, police say three people were trying to push a Mazda out of the road because the driver had broken down near 27th Avenue and Beardsley Road. A Camry was parked behind the Mazda, and two people were pushing the back of the Mazda while another person was near the driver’s side. However, investigators say 43-year-old Rodney Scott McCullough was speeding when he lost control and rear-ended the Camry. The impact pushed the Camry into the Mazda, and one man who was behind the Mazda was hit. Investigators say the man had severe leg injuries, and his legs will most likely be amputated. The two other people weren’t hurt. After the crash, McCullough’s car burst into flames, and he ran away from the scene, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy