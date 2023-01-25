Read full article on original website
Sporting News
USMNT coach candidates for USA soccer men's team: Latest reports on Mourinho, Bielsa, Berhalter and Marsch
The U.S. men's national team has a few directions it can go to determine who will take charge as its next head coach for the most important four-year cycle in the program's history. Ahead of the expanded 2026 World Cup, which the USA will host alongside Canada and Mexico, the...
Yardbarker
Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo
Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final online
Manchester United travel to Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight as Erik ten Hag looks to steer his side one step closer to ending their trophy doubt.United have not won a trophy since 2017 - their longest drought in 40 years - but are two matches away from getting the chance to end their six-year wait for silverware.LIVE! Follow Nottingham Forest vs Manchester UtdForest have reached their first League Cup semi-final in 31 years and after ending their wait for top-flight football Steve Cooper’s side will be hoping to give their fans another...
Chelsea want to sell Ziyech to Roma and not rival Prem clubs in transfer blow to Tottenham and Newcastle
CHELSEA would prefer to offload unsettled Hakim Ziyech to Roma rather than a rival Premier League club. The Italians want the Moroccan winger but need to sell midfielder Nicolo Zaniolo first to raise funds for a £25million deal. Tottenham and Newcastle have also been linked with Ziyech, 29, who...
FOX Sports
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
BBC
'Bielsa revitalised Leeds'
BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope covered the Yorkshire club in depth when Marcelo Bielsa was at the helm. With Bielsa now linked with the vacant role at Everton, Pope gave his take to BBC Radio Merseyside.
Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE score: Result from Carabao Cup semi-final as Rashford, Weghorst and Fernandes net
Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the tie at the death.The win put United on the brink of returning to Wembley for their first domestic showpiece since losing the 2018 FA Cup final and Erik ten Hag will have the possibility of ending the club’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2017, firmly in his sights in his first season at Old Trafford.Relive all the action as Manchester United thump Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:
Chelsea legend and Sky pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink makes Premier League title prediction… and reveals Arsenal fears
CHELSEA legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has revealed who he believes will win the Premier League this season. And despite their five-point advantage over Manchester City, he believes the Gunners will eventually be chased down by the champions. Hasselbaink, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports, admitted that Mikel Arteta's...
Sporting News
Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Novak Djokovic how to watch, live score, updates, highlights for Australian Open final
The Australian Open 2023 men's final is set for Sunday, with third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and fourth seed Novak Djokovic battling it out at Rod Laver Arena for the crown from 7.30pm. Djokovic comes into his 10th Melbourne Park final in hope that he can keep his perfect record, while...
Sporting News
What channel is Manchester City vs Arsenal? How to watch FA Cup on TV
The top two teams in the Premier League face off this weekend as Arsenal head to Manchester City in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The Gunners have a five-point lead over City in the title race, with a game in hand for Mikel Arteta's side, as they aim to end over two decades without a Premier League title.
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
msn.com
League Cup semifinal: Newcastle score first-leg win away to Southampton
Newcastle are 90 minutes away from the League Cup final after securing a 1-0 victory away to Southampton in leg 1 of the sides’ semifinal at St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday. The second leg at St. James’ Park is in one week’s time, next Tuesday, Jan. 31. Southampton will face Blackpool in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Saturday, while Newcastle rest after going out to Sheffield Wednesday in the 3rd round.
ng-sportingnews.com
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
Rashford stars as Man Utd crush Forest to close in on League Cup final
Marcus Rashford scored a dazzling solo goal as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday to virtually book a place at Wembley next month. Newcastle, chasing their first domestic trophy since 1955, beat Southampton 1-0 on Tuesday in their first-leg match.. jw/lp
BBC
FA Cup fourth-round TV games: Watch live matches on BBC including Walsall v Leicester, Accrington v Leeds & Wrexham v Sheff Utd
Dates: 27-30 January Coverage: Accrington Stanley-Leeds (12:30 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Walsall-Leicester (12:30) live on Red Button on Saturday; Preston-Tottenham (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Wrexham v Sheffield United (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday.
Crystal Palace make an approach for Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo
SIMON JONES: The Ghanaian international is set to become a free agent in the summer which has led to a number of Premier League clubs expressing interest in the forward.
Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man Utd move towards Wembley
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised the “unstoppable” Marcus Rashford after his brilliant goal against Nottingham Forest helped his side put one foot in the Carabao Cup final.Rashford scored for the 10th time in 10 games since the World Cup to put United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 first-leg semi-final win at the City Ground.The 25-year-old is arguably the in-form player in the country at the moment and produced a moment of individual brilliance as he ran 50 yards and then converted at the near post.Wout Weghorst’s first goal for the club and Bruno Fernandes’ late strike means...
Yardbarker
Bayern Munich hold advantage over Manchester United in quest to sign Harry Kane
Signing Harry Kane won’t be a straight-forward task for Manchester United this summer. Tottenham Hotspur chairman will do everything in his power to make it difficult for Kane to join another Premier League club. That is why we are hearing of rekindled interest from Bayern Munich, a club the 29-year-old was linked with previously.
BBC
Liverpool: Three men arrested for alleged homophobic chanting in Chelsea match at Anfield
Merseyside Police arrested three men for alleged homophobic chanting during Liverpool's draw with Chelsea. One was arrested inside Anfield and two outside the ground for three separate incidents on Saturday. The men, aged 23, 37 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of homophobic intentional harassment, alarm or distress. The 37-year-old...
Arsenal 3-0 Aston Villa: Player ratings as Gunners ease into Continental Cup semi finals
Player ratings from the Continental Cup quarter final clash between Arsenal and Aston Villa.
