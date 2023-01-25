ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Yardbarker

Manchester United Ready To Cash In On Out Of Favour Duo

Financial Fair Play rules will still play their part on Manchester United in 2023 with the Red Devils needing to sell players before they spend big. Erik Ten Hag will be looking to continue his rebuild this summer and could look to sell some players in the summer. No exits...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup semi-final online

Manchester United travel to Nottingham Forest in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-finals tonight as Erik ten Hag looks to steer his side one step closer to ending their trophy doubt.United have not won a trophy since 2017 - their longest drought in 40 years - but are two matches away from getting the chance to end their six-year wait for silverware.LIVE! Follow Nottingham Forest vs Manchester UtdForest have reached their first League Cup semi-final in 31 years and after ending their wait for top-flight football Steve Cooper’s side will be hoping to give their fans another...
FOX Sports

Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final

Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle's St....
BBC

'Bielsa revitalised Leeds'

BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope covered the Yorkshire club in depth when Marcelo Bielsa was at the helm. With Bielsa now linked with the vacant role at Everton, Pope gave his take to BBC Radio Merseyside.
The Independent

Nottingham Forest vs Man Utd LIVE score: Result from Carabao Cup semi-final as Rashford, Weghorst and Fernandes net

Manchester United put one foot on Wembley Way after taking firm control of their Carabao Cup semi-final with a 3-0 first-leg win at Nottingham Forest.First-half goals from Marcus Rashford and Wout Weghorst and Bruno Fernandes’ late third at the City Ground mean that only a miraculous turnaround in next week’s second leg will stop United appearing in the League Cup final at the national stadium next month.Rashford’s strike was a moment of individual brilliance as he raced 50 yards and converted, Weghorst celebrated his first goal for the club since his loan move from Burnley while Fernandes effectively killed the tie at the death.The win put United on the brink of returning to Wembley for their first domestic showpiece since losing the 2018 FA Cup final and Erik ten Hag will have the possibility of ending the club’s trophy drought, which stretches back to 2017, firmly in his sights in his first season at Old Trafford.Relive all the action as Manchester United thump Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-finals:
Sporting News

What channel is Manchester City vs Arsenal? How to watch FA Cup on TV

The top two teams in the Premier League face off this weekend as Arsenal head to Manchester City in the FA Cup Fourth Round. The Gunners have a five-point lead over City in the title race, with a game in hand for Mikel Arteta's side, as they aim to end over two decades without a Premier League title.
Yardbarker

Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run

Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
msn.com

League Cup semifinal: Newcastle score first-leg win away to Southampton

Newcastle are 90 minutes away from the League Cup final after securing a 1-0 victory away to Southampton in leg 1 of the sides’ semifinal at St. Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday. The second leg at St. James’ Park is in one week’s time, next Tuesday, Jan. 31. Southampton will face Blackpool in the 4th round of the FA Cup on Saturday, while Newcastle rest after going out to Sheffield Wednesday in the 3rd round.
AFP

Rashford stars as Man Utd crush Forest to close in on League Cup final

Marcus Rashford scored a dazzling solo goal as Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semi-final on Wednesday to virtually book a place at Wembley next month. Newcastle, chasing their first domestic trophy since 1955, beat Southampton 1-0 on Tuesday in their first-leg match.. jw/lp
BBC

FA Cup fourth-round TV games: Watch live matches on BBC including Walsall v Leicester, Accrington v Leeds & Wrexham v Sheff Utd

Dates: 27-30 January Coverage: Accrington Stanley-Leeds (12:30 GMT) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Walsall-Leicester (12:30) live on Red Button on Saturday; Preston-Tottenham (18:00) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Saturday; Wrexham v Sheffield United (16:30) live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport website and app on Sunday.
The Independent

Erik ten Hag hails ‘unstoppable’ Marcus Rashford as Man Utd move towards Wembley

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag praised the “unstoppable” Marcus Rashford after his brilliant goal against Nottingham Forest helped his side put one foot in the Carabao Cup final.Rashford scored for the 10th time in 10 games since the World Cup to put United on course for a comprehensive 3-0 first-leg semi-final win at the City Ground.The 25-year-old is arguably the in-form player in the country at the moment and produced a moment of individual brilliance as he ran 50 yards and then converted at the near post.Wout Weghorst’s first goal for the club and Bruno Fernandes’ late strike means...
Yardbarker

Bayern Munich hold advantage over Manchester United in quest to sign Harry Kane

Signing Harry Kane won’t be a straight-forward task for Manchester United this summer. Tottenham Hotspur chairman will do everything in his power to make it difficult for Kane to join another Premier League club. That is why we are hearing of rekindled interest from Bayern Munich, a club the 29-year-old was linked with previously.
BBC

Liverpool: Three men arrested for alleged homophobic chanting in Chelsea match at Anfield

Merseyside Police arrested three men for alleged homophobic chanting during Liverpool's draw with Chelsea. One was arrested inside Anfield and two outside the ground for three separate incidents on Saturday. The men, aged 23, 37 and 49, were arrested on suspicion of homophobic intentional harassment, alarm or distress. The 37-year-old...

