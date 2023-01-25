ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSFA

Alabama man arrested in WI for allegedly threatening to shoot motel employees

OAK CREEK, Wis. (WAFF) - An Alabama man was arrested in Oak Creek, Wisconsin on Jan. 20 for allegedly threatening to shoot employees at a motel. According to a press release from the Oak Creek Police Department, an unnamed 54-year-old Alabama man and his 55-year-old girlfriend from Milwaukee refused to leave a motel room. The couple threatened to shoot employees and law enforcement.
OAK CREEK, WI
CBS 42

Suspects captured in Kentucky after stealing over $30,000 worth of handbags from Riverchase Galleria

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Four men from Illinois were captured by authorities in Kentucky after allegedly breaking into Hoover’s Riverchase Galleria and stealing over $30,000 worth of merchandise, according to police. Around 2:24 a.m. Wednesday, the Hoover Police Department responded to an alarm call at Belk located inside the Riverchase Galleria. Responding officers discovered that a […]
HOOVER, AL
americanmilitarynews.com

High school junior dies after cardiac arrest during class

A high school junior died this month after suddenly entering cardiac arrest at the start of a school day. Blaze Jacobs, 17, went into cardiac arrest shortly after classes began on Monday, Jan. 9 at Western Brown High School in Mount Orab, Ohio. He died after being rushed to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center, local news outlet WLWT reported.
MOUNT ORAB, OH
AL.com

Alabama Army reservist pleads guilty to stealing $53,000 from Department of Defense

An enlisted Army reservist has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $53,000 from the Department of Defense. Jared Romine Barton, a 39-year-old Nauvoo man, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Annemarie Carney Axon to one count of theft of government funds, according to a joint announcement Wednesday by Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division, Redstone Resident Unit, Supervisory Special Agent Chase Wilkerson.
NAUVOO, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabamians reacts to parole denying 90% of eligible inmates

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Eric Williamson’s brother, Shaid, is serving a 20-year sentence for manslaughter. “We need and encourage him the best I can, but it gets hard,” Williamson said. News the state's parole board did not grant parole to 90% of eligible prisoners last year concerns Williamson....
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers release 2022 statistics

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has released its statistics from 2022. According to CrimeStoppers, in 2022, they received 1,169 tips and paid out $22,500 to 62 anonymous tipsters. These tips led to 149 arrests and 342 felony criminal charges. Additionally, CrimeStoppers has stated that in partnership with law...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Alabama family searching for daughter who went missing a week ago

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — For the last week, Selena Copes and her parents have been wondering what happened to her twin sister, Savannah, who is currently missing. “We just think positive we don’t really want to think negative or anything or get nervous,” Copes said. Her sister said the last time she laid eyes on […]
ALABAMA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

17 year-old in ICU after being shot taking out trash at South Fulton condo complex

South Fulton police say they are following several leads in the investigation of a shooting at an apartment complex off Old National Highway that left a 17 year-old in the ICU. According to investigators, the shooting happened at the Camelot Condominium Complex on Old National last Wednesday. Loved ones say...
AL.com

Alabama cities get more federal dollars to help people pay rent

Several Alabama cities and counties are getting extra federal dollars to help people struggling with rent and utility payments. Jefferson County, home to Birmingham, will receive $25 million from the funds originally given to the Alabama Department of Housing and Finance Authority to dole out to residents of the state. The City of Huntsville has received $4.58 million, also reallocated from the state, for Huntsville Housing Helps, a program administered by the Catholic Center of Concern.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy