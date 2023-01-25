Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Prep basketball: Ridgeline edges Logan in OT in battle for second
In a battle for sole possession of second place in Region 11, it took an extra four minutes to decide it. Ridgeline was able to emerge victorious in a boys basketball game Thursday night at Grizzly Den. The Riverhawks outscored host Logan 12-3 in overtime to stay in the hunt for another region title with a 66-57 win to conclude the first half of region play.
Herald-Journal
Prep boys basketball: Special night at Bobcat Gym
SMITHFIELD — For Sky View senior Dillon Lundhal, basketball is a way of life. As a manager of the Bobcats boy’s basketball team, Lundhal has spent the past four years of his life working the scorers table during team practices, watching basketball highlights in his free time and putting up shots whenever he can.
Herald-Journal
Brewster, JoAnne (Whitney)
Brewster JoAnne Whitney Brewster 90 Preston, Idaho passed away January 24, 2023. Services will be held on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023 at 11 am at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston. A visitation will be held Monday from 10-10:45 a.m. at Webb Funeral Home. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Prep boys wrestling: Riverhawks rally past Wolves on Senior Night
MILLVILLE — The Riverhawks were soaring high after picking up one of their best victories in program history, and they followed it up with another strong performance over a good opponent one day later. Ridgeline celebrated Senior Night by coming from behind to earn a 45-30 win over Green...
Herald-Journal
Health West acquiring seven clinics in multiple states
POCATELLO — A community health organization headquartered in the Gate City that has a clinic in Preston will soon add several new facilities and approximately 16,000 new patients from three states to its network following a sizable acquisition. Health West, a local non-profit organization that strives to provide an...
Herald-Journal
Preston girls to host Burley on Senior Night
The Preston girls basketball team lost both road games last week and travelled to Sugar-Salem on Jan. 24 (score unavailable at press time). Preston will host Burley on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7:30 p.m. for their final game of the regular season and Senior Night. The Preston seniors and their parents will be honored before the game. JV and freshmen will play at 6 p.m.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls hoops: Big road wins for Riverhawks and Bobcats
It was the kind of well-rounded performance the Riverhawks were aiming for on the road. Ridgeline scored at least 20 points in three of the four quarters and also sparkled defensively on its way to a 81-38 victory over Mountain Crest in a Region 11 girls basketball game on Wednesday night in Hyrum.
Herald-Journal
Schvaneveldt, Jay D.
January 15, 1937 - January 25, 2023 Jay D Schvaneveldt passed away on January 25, 2023. A viewing will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary at 420 East 1800 North in North Logan, Utah on Friday, January 27, 2023 from 6:30 - 7:30 pm. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 28 at the Weston, Idaho chapel at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:30 - 10:30 am. A full obituary will be published later this week.
Herald-Journal
Jonathon Spuhler discusses renovation in Paris
For years, the brick building on the northwest corner of Center and Main streets in Paris has been crumbling under disuse and disrepair. If you drive by today, you’ll see new signs of life. “We picked this building up about three years ago,” said Jonathon Spuhler, who moved with...
kvnutalk
750-unit planned development approved for south Logan – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Logan Planning Commission recently approved the first phase of a 751-unit apartment and townhome development coming to south Logan. The project, named Altitude, will be located at 2200 South 800 West on nearly 37.5 acres, bordering Nibley and Millville, as well as a Union Pacific railroad line along the east.
Herald-Journal
Win over Century headlines big week for Indians
The Indians had a successful week which included a big conference win over Century. Of the four games left in the regular season three will be at home and all of them will be tough. Preston hosts Hillcrest tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 25, and Pocatello on Friday, Jan. 27. Varsity plays at 7:30 p.m. and JV and freshmen at 6 p.m. both nights.
Herald-Journal
Franklin resolves water connection fee issues
Wednesday, Jan. 11, saw a welcome resolution between the Heritage Development and Franklin City at the regularly scheduled council meeting. Aaron Robertson, spokesman for the development, and council members quickly found a solution to the connection fee dilemma and contract discrepancy. With help from Eric Dursteler, who clarified the original meaning for the discussion, two separate motions were presented and passed across the board.
Herald-Journal
Peanut gallery fills up for Montpelier city council
Attendance shot through the roof for the city council meeting in Montpelier on Jan. 18. Most seem to have been there at the prompting of church leaders who supported the proposed height exemption for the incoming temple. That early item of business was passed quickly and without fanfare, upon the...
Herald-Journal
Prep boys hoops: Hawks pull away from Stangs in 4th quarter
HYRUM — A once relatively comfortable lead was down to four points heading into the fourth quarter, but the Riverhawks didn't panic. Instead, four different Ridgeline players contributed in the scoring column during a 12-2 run to start the final quarter and the visitors never looked back en route to a 65-53 victory over Mountain Crest in a well-attended Region 11 boys basketball game on Tuesday night at the ICON Activity Complex.
Herald-Journal
USU men's basketball: Aggies among leaders, face tough road game
It could become really crowded at the top of the Mountain West Conference men’s basketball standings. The Aggies hope to do their part in making that happen, but know they face a stiff challenge in their next outing. Utah State will face preseason conference favorite San Diego State Wednesday night in Viejas Arena. Tipoff is scheduled for 9 p.m., and the game will be televised on CBSSN.
Trees chopped down in odd vandalistic activity along Idaho-Utah border
LOGAN, Utah — If a tree falls with teenagers around, sometimes the Cache County Sheriff’s Department hears about it. After learning about several uninvited tree-choppings on residential properties over the past few weeks, the department launched an investigation. Though their analysis is now nearly complete, they still aren’t sure what the motive was. “We’re assuming...
Herald-Journal
■ Rural Route News - Jan. 25, 2023
The Franklin Outreach Story Time for the Preschool-aged and younger children resumed meeting after the holidays on Tuesdays at the Franklin City Building. On January 17, they read the pop-up book “Snowman at Night,” “Sneezy The Snowman,” and “Snowmen All Year.” For the craft, they drew a snowman on white paper and decorated it with markers, pipe cleaners, pom-poms and stickers. On January 24, for the theme “Taking Care of Yourself” they read a book about feelings “In My Heart” by Jo Witek, “Friends” by Eric Carle, and “Little Bear Brushes His Teeth,” by Jutta Langreuter and Vera Sobat. The craft was making a ”hug” for yourself or for another person that could be given to or mailed.
Herald-Journal
Preston Posts - January 25, 2023
To finish up the month of December’s many Christmas events, the Grace Fellowship 6th-12th graders youth group helped the Preston Elks Lodge fill large and small boxes at the Elks Lodge annual Christmas Baskets charitable project for families December 14. The Grace Fellowship Church held their annual Christmas Eve...
Herald-Journal
Corinne Comments: City decides against rezone; decrying church vandalism
Wow. Still reeling from holiday happenings. And the weather. And the early night darkness. And the three months ahead that show no relief. Winter is not my favorite season!. Hope you did not see the vandalism at the old Methodist Church. There is never an excuse for such behavior. Progress continues at the restoration of the building. At the recent meeting of the Corinne City council, members agreed that two unisex restrooms would be a needed addition to the building, even though there were no such facilities in the original building. The restrooms will be housed in the small shed at the back of the church. This addition will not be counted as part of the historical restoration project.
