Mount Vernon, NY

WTRF- 7News

Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison

A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wflx.com

Estranged mother of missing girl charged with custody interference

The estranged mother of the 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Riviera Beach but was found safe in Georgia two weeks later has been charged with interference custody of a minor, days after the girl's father was shot dead. Tyshon Glee, 32, appeared before Circuit judge Scott Suskauer on Tuesday, and...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Advocate

Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina

Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
WILMINGTON, NC
fox5atlanta.com

17 year-old in ICU after being shot taking out trash at South Fulton condo complex

South Fulton police say they are following several leads in the investigation of a shooting at an apartment complex off Old National Highway that left a 17 year-old in the ICU. According to investigators, the shooting happened at the Camelot Condominium Complex on Old National last Wednesday. Loved ones say...
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
WALB 10

Woman gets high school diploma 42 years after graduating

TENINO, Wash. (KING) – A California woman never got her high school diploma when she graduated four decades ago due to an administrative error. Jill Hammond said she forgot all about it until a day came when she needed it. In 1980, Hammond left her school to study abroad...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WALB 10

Fla. church offers space for AP African American Studies class

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) - A Methodist church in Florida is offering space for teaching Advanced Placement African American Studies following the state’s push to ban the course at high schools. St. Petersburg’s Allendale United Methodist is throwing open its doors to support the study of African American history....
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Albany Herald

Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates transferred

ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would continue to operate as a much smaller 112-bed “transition center,” a minimum-security facility.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency due to violent protests

The 48th annual Camping & RV Show is happening this weekend at the Atlanta Exposition Center South. There’s plenty to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, including several theater productions, Lunar New. Georgia’s Attorney General prosecuting 18 demonstrators charged with domestic terrorism. Updated: 5 hours ago. Georgia’s Attorney...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Gov. Kemp State of the State address

Gov. Brian Kemp is addressing a joint session of the Georgia Assembly Wednesday morning. In his speech, he singled out former Clayton County Assistant District Attorney John Fowler, who now heads Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s Prosecution Unit. “Early in my first term, we created the GBI’s Anti-Gang Task...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

Ossoff asks pharmaceutical companies about children’s medicine shortage

WASHINGTON, DC. (WALB) - On Jan. 24, Senator Jon Ossoff wrote to the president and CEOs of three pharmaceutical companies on the shortage of over-the-counter children’s pain and fever-reducing medication. Ossoff wrote to Perrigo, Johnson & Johnson, the manufacturer of children’s Tylenol and Motrin, and GlaxoSmithKline, the manufacturer children’s...
GEORGIA STATE

