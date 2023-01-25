Read full article on original website
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Nellie Bly goes undercover at Blackwell Island to expose the truth, America's first woman investigative journalist.Sara BNew York City, NY
Four Migrants Apprehended for Shoplifting Over 12K from MacysAnne SpollenNassau County, NY
New York City Mayor Adams Vents His Frustration at the Biden AdministrationTom HandyNew York City, NY
Witnessing The Evil That is Cancer: The Patient Picked a Piece of Tissue off His Face and Placed it in my Handjustpene50Brooklyn, NY
Drug trafficking man who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman sentenced to prison
A convicted drug trafficker who helped dismember and bury the body of a West Virginia woman in Georgia following a fatal overdose was sentenced to 50 years in federal prison Thursday. Seddrick Banks, 30, of Cartersville, Georgia, was sentenced in federal court in Clarksburg for his July 2021 conviction for drug distribution resulting in death […]
wflx.com
Estranged mother of missing girl charged with custody interference
The estranged mother of the 11-year-old girl who disappeared from Riviera Beach but was found safe in Georgia two weeks later has been charged with interference custody of a minor, days after the girl's father was shot dead. Tyshon Glee, 32, appeared before Circuit judge Scott Suskauer on Tuesday, and...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators need your help finding 16-year-old boy
CONYERS, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Authorities in Georgia need your help finding a missing teenage boy. Jackson Tabb, 16, was last seen at his home in Conyers the morning of January 24. Jackson, who attends Rockdale County High School, is described as 5 feet 8 inches,...
Advocate
Transgender Women Killed in Georgia, North Carolina
Two more violent deaths of transgender Americans have been reported, one in December and one in January. Destiny Howard, 23, was found shot to death in Macon, Ga., December 9, according to the Human Rights Campaign. She was also known as Destin Howard or Destin Cheves, Pittsburgh Lesbian Correspondents reports. Her body was found in the parking lot of a software business, notes TV station WMGT, which misgendered her.
fox5atlanta.com
17 year-old in ICU after being shot taking out trash at South Fulton condo complex
South Fulton police say they are following several leads in the investigation of a shooting at an apartment complex off Old National Highway that left a 17 year-old in the ICU. According to investigators, the shooting happened at the Camelot Condominium Complex on Old National last Wednesday. Loved ones say...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
WALB 10
Ga. Attorney General pushing for federal legislation to combat contraband cellphones in prison
ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr and 21 other attorney generals are urging Congress to pass legislation allowing states to implement a cellphone jamming system in correctional facilities. “This is a nationwide issue that poses a significant risk to our correctional officers and the public at large, and...
WALB 10
Woman gets high school diploma 42 years after graduating
TENINO, Wash. (KING) – A California woman never got her high school diploma when she graduated four decades ago due to an administrative error. Jill Hammond said she forgot all about it until a day came when she needed it. In 1980, Hammond left her school to study abroad...
9 Georgians charged with trafficking meth, fentanyl throughout the state for more than a year
ATLANTA — Nine Georgians are facing federal gun and drug charges after prosecutors say they were involved in a fentanyl and meth trafficking ring. A 13-count federal indictment was unsealed earlier this week describing the defendants’ involvement in distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into middle Georgia.
WALB 10
State of Emergency declared ahead of anticipated release of Tyre Nichols video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Gov. Brian Kemp has declared a state of emergency due to recent protests in the Atlanta area and possible reaction to the release of the Tyre Nichols video. The executive order gives the Governor the power to activate 1,000 National Guard units “in response”...
WALB 10
Fla. church offers space for AP African American Studies class
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) - A Methodist church in Florida is offering space for teaching Advanced Placement African American Studies following the state’s push to ban the course at high schools. St. Petersburg’s Allendale United Methodist is throwing open its doors to support the study of African American history....
Albany Herald
Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates transferred
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Corrections plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would continue to operate as a much smaller 112-bed “transition center,” a minimum-security facility.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gov. Kemp declares State of Emergency due to violent protests
The 48th annual Camping & RV Show is happening this weekend at the Atlanta Exposition Center South. There’s plenty to do this weekend in metro Atlanta, including several theater productions, Lunar New. Georgia’s Attorney General prosecuting 18 demonstrators charged with domestic terrorism. Updated: 5 hours ago. Georgia’s Attorney...
DFCS employees frustrated amid burnout, suspension of temporary pay supplements
ATLANTA — Three employees with Georgia's Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS) are expressing concerns about a pay supplement that has dried out. They say it's bad timing and a source of more frustration. Two months ago, 11Alive first reported on staffing issues there. Since then, more employees...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
WALB 10
Deer collisions becoming a year-round problem in South Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you live in Georgia, you know deer are a common obstacle in rural areas. As a result, collision repair shops are staying busy, even outside of deer season. “I know it’s not just me. It was just my turn. I knew it was inevitable,” said...
claytoncrescent.org
Gov. Kemp State of the State address
Gov. Brian Kemp is addressing a joint session of the Georgia Assembly Wednesday morning. In his speech, he singled out former Clayton County Assistant District Attorney John Fowler, who now heads Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s Prosecution Unit. “Early in my first term, we created the GBI’s Anti-Gang Task...
Drivers frustrated over soaring gas prices in Georgia
ATLANTA — Reneta Allen is just trying to make ends meet. She works two jobs and faces an hour's worth of driving everyday. Just in the last few weeks, filling up at the pump is testing her budget. "These prices are too high," Allen said. "It makes me feel...
WALB 10
Ossoff asks pharmaceutical companies about children’s medicine shortage
WASHINGTON, DC. (WALB) - On Jan. 24, Senator Jon Ossoff wrote to the president and CEOs of three pharmaceutical companies on the shortage of over-the-counter children’s pain and fever-reducing medication. Ossoff wrote to Perrigo, Johnson & Johnson, the manufacturer of children’s Tylenol and Motrin, and GlaxoSmithKline, the manufacturer children’s...
wgxa.tv
Governor Brian Kemp declares state of emergency following violent protests in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) — Governor Brian Kemp has issued a state of emergency following violent protests. On Thursday, Governor Kemp declared a state of emergency to quell protests and ensure the protection and well-being of citizens of the state and its visitors. Gov. Kemp Executive Order 1-26 by ABC15...
