BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
Yardbarker
Former Liverpool flop could face Manchester United in FA Cup tie
Andy Carroll is in for a frosty reception at Old Trafford this weekend. Reading manager Paul Ince has said striker Andy Carroll is in contention to face Manchester United in the FA Cup on Saturday night. The former Liverpool and Newcastle United centre-forward has been training in the build-up to...
Everton considering ex-Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as new manager.. ‘who demands two transfers from old club’
OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER is reportedly a candidate to take over Everton but he wants the club to sign two Manchester United stars. The Norwegian has been out of work since leaving the Red Devils in November 2021. But he could be set for a return to the Premier League after...
Wrexham eyes Hollywood ending in impressive FA Cup run
LONDON — (AP) — The Hollywood owners of Wrexham are still learning the vernacular of British soccer. They don’t need guidance, though, to set the scene for this weekend’s FA Cup match against second-division Sheffield United. Rob McElhenney, who co-owns the fifth-tier club with fellow actor...
WVNews
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday.
BBC
Bristol City 0-6 Manchester City: Holders City into last four with crushing success
Holders Manchester City cruised into the semi-finals of the Continental League Cup with victory over Championship side Bristol City. Gareth Taylor's team were 5-0 up at half-time following a brace from Hayley Raso, while England winger Lauren Hemp scored either side of the break. Returning to her former club, Hemp...
BBC
'Bielsa revitalised Leeds'
BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope covered the Yorkshire club in depth when Marcelo Bielsa was at the helm. With Bielsa now linked with the vacant role at Everton, Pope gave his take to BBC Radio Merseyside.
Chelsea report: Blues dealt blow as key target agrees to join Premier League rivals
Chelsea look set to miss out on one on of their main January transfer targets
Football transfer rumours: Onana out and Arnautovic in at Everton?
Newcastle to make move for Hakim Ziyech? | João Cancelo to join Milan? | Tariq Lamptey off to Sporting?
Chelsea legend and Sky pundit Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink makes Premier League title prediction… and reveals Arsenal fears
CHELSEA legend Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has revealed who he believes will win the Premier League this season. And despite their five-point advantage over Manchester City, he believes the Gunners will eventually be chased down by the champions. Hasselbaink, who works as a pundit for Sky Sports, admitted that Mikel Arteta's...
Yardbarker
Liverpool out of the race for talented midfielder leaving Premier League rivals free run
Liverpool are in dire need of a new midfielder but the Reds are now out of the race for Brighton’s Moises Caicedo leaving Chelsea with a free run at the 21-year-old. Both clubs were interested in Caicedo this window with the Blues having a £55m offer declined by Brighton as the Seagulls declared the midfielder was not for sale this month, reports the Daily Mail.
BBC
What to expect ahead of transfer deadline for Swansea, Cardiff, Newport and Wrexham
SWANSEA CITY (12th in the Championship) With Russell Martin's side sitting three points outside the play-offs, there are plenty at the Swansea.com Stadium who are convinced the Swans are just a few players away from properly challenging for a play-off promotion. And Martin seems to be among them, having spoken...
BBC
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton fined £29k for drink-driving
Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton has been banned from the road and fined £29,000 after admitting drink-driving. Police arrested the Brazilian player after pulling over his 2022-plate Mercedes G-Wagen in Ponteland Road, Newcastle, at 01:20 GMT on 12 January. A breath test showed the 26-year-old had 43 micrograms of alcohol...
BBC
Sorba Thomas: Blackburn Rovers sign Huddersfield Town winger on loan
Blackburn Rovers have signed winger Sorba Thomas from fellow Championship side Huddersfield Town for the remainder of the season. The 24-year-old Wales international had played 25 games for the Terriers this season with Danny Schofield - and then Mark Fotheringham - in charge. Thomas, who was in West Ham's academy...
Crystal Palace make an approach for Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo
SIMON JONES: The Ghanaian international is set to become a free agent in the summer which has led to a number of Premier League clubs expressing interest in the forward.
BBC
Michael Obafemi: Burnley close to signing Swansea City striker
Michael Obafemi is close to joining Burnley with the Championship leaders set to take the Swansea City striker on loan before making the deal permanent in the summer. Burnley are expected to pay in excess of £3m for 22-year-old Obafemi. The Republic of Ireland international has been a long-term...
Tony Mowbray explains why Pierre Ekwah can't replace the injured Corry Evans
Sunderland struggling to solve Corry Evans absence within current squad, admits Mowbray.
ng-sportingnews.com
FA Cup 4th Round predictions, odds, betting tips and best bets including Man United, Tottenham and West Ham
Known as one of the most famous football competitions in the world, the 2022/23 FA Cup returns this weekend with a jam packed 4th Round schedule. With multiple Premier League sides set to face lower league opposition, upsets are likely as the 'Magic of the FA Cup' continues to rumble on.
BBC
Everton: Farhad Moshiri says Toffees are not for sale
Everton are not for sale despite supporter protests against his running of the club, says owner Farhad Moshiri. Disgruntled fans have called for Moshiri and the board of directors to resign in recent weeks with the club 19th in the Premier League. The Merseysiders have won just one of their...
FOX Sports
AC Milan's winless streak up to 5 after 4-0 loss at Lazio
ROME (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan was beaten 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday to extend the Rossoneri’s winless streak to five matches across all competitions. Mattia Zaccagni set up one goal then scored the other as Lazio moved into third and the Champions League places.
