ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Fe Reporter

Banned From the Beginning?

Santa Fe’s mayor and City Council voted 7-2 on Wednesday night to put up signs at certain city facilities, including at City Hall, stating that guns are banned. While the signs will be new, city officials insist the policy—based on their reading of state law—isn’t. Guns have actually been banned from these buildings all along, their logic goes.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Letters to the Editor

Cover, Dec. 21: “25 Things We Love About Santa Fe Right Now”. Thanks SFR for the mention of the theft of the South Meadows Open Space by the County Commission. (Tenacious #20) Spin has been rampant by the developer because he knows that the county broke every ethics rule in the book by offering to sell him the land for development.
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

Gov, Lawmakers Target Guns, Thieves, Pre-Trial Detention

Gov, lawmakers target guns, thieves, pretrial detention. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with a group of bipartisan lawmakers and public safety officials, yesterday held a news conference to discuss public safety priorities during this year’s legislative session, including another attempt to upend New Mexico’s pretrial detention system by creating a so-called “rebuttable presumption” via Senate Bill 123. Attempts to shift the burden in pretrial detention hearings from prosecutor to defense failed in last year’s session. As detailed in a news release, other public safety priorities include: creating a category of organized retail crime in state statue and targeting offenders for racketeering; the creation of a new public safety council; banning the purchase, import, delivery and manufacture of assault weapons and 50-caliber weapons via House Bill 101; closing a state loophole on straw purchases of guns; enacting criminal penalties for adults who negligently fail to secure firearms from minors through House Bill 9; allowing victims of gun violence to bring civil suits against firearm manufacturers through legislation that will be sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces; and allocating $100 million to the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund. “We’re going to work collectively to get as many of the best ideas up here as possible,” the governor said, “and my goal is to be in a position to sign as many of these efforts as possible.” Meanwhile, the Santa Fe City Council last night voted 7-2 in favor of Mayor Alan Webber’s resolution prohibiting guns at certain city facilities that host school activities and directing the city manager to post signs to that effect at such facilities.
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Man Brandishes Gun, Threatens Employees at Española Recreation Center

A man brandished a gun and threatened employees at the Richard Lucero Recreation Center early Wednesday night, police said. The crime happened before 5 p.m. at the city-run center at 313 Paseo de Oñate. The recreation facility offers a pool, gym, basketball courts, outdoor fields and other features to community members.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

23 arrested in Albuquerque retail crime sting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a retail crime sting earlier this week netted 23 arrests, 19 of which were of “repeat felony offenders.” The sting happened on Tuesday at an undisclosed location, said to be in the northeast part of the city. APD posted roughly fifteen seconds of video from one of the arrests […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Job Seekers Wanted for Fire Recovery

The federal government is hiring for a number of well-paid jobs to help Northern New Mexico recover from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The jobs are with the government’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, opened by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to handle damage claims from the devastating blaze. Available positions include Chief Ombudsman, Claims Representative, Navigator, Inventory Management Specialist, Supply Management Specialist and Public Affairs Specialist.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

VIDEO: Nuisance neighbor wreaking havoc on Albuquerque block

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors are afraid to step outside and can’t even enjoy their own backyards, all because of one woman who they claim is wreaking havoc in the neighborhood. KRQE Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart took their concerns and their evidence to city leaders and law enforcement. Read More KRQE Investigates: “You don’t work here, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
kunm.org

WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More

Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Santa Fe Sheriff Orders New Patrols in Española

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has begun patrolling parts of Española plagued by illegal drugs and property crimes, authorities said. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza ordered the dedicated patrols after attending a Nov. 13 neighborhood watch meeting attended by around 40 Española residents fed up with crime in the city’s historic Santa Cruz neighborhood.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
SANTA FE, NM
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Albuquerque, New Mexico

Looking to expand your New Mexico adventure? Fill up your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Albuquerque, NM. With volcanic sites, artsy towns, and remnants of ancient civilizations nearby, New Mexico’s biggest city is one of the most interesting travel destinations in the United States. On...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Residents report marked mail boxes

Last week, residents of Northern Meadows took to Nextdoor to complain about a written message left on their mailboxes. The message reads, “All mail will be on hold if mailbox is blocked.”. Residents believe a mail carrier wrote the message, but others argued that anyone could have. Some said...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO search for Circle K armed robber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a Circle K with a gun. Deputies arrived at the Circle K at 1100 Old Coors Blvd. on January 15 around 4:00 a.m. in response to an armed robbery call. Officials say the man got out of the passenger side […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy