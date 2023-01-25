Read full article on original website
Popular cinema to close Santa Fe locationAsh JurbergSanta Fe, NM
Shooting for the film "Rust" will result in involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin.Sherif SaadSanta Fe, NM
Settlement by the Archdiocese of Santa Fe, New Mexico has No Impact on Pending Alamogordo CaseAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Santa Fe Reporter
Banned From the Beginning?
Santa Fe’s mayor and City Council voted 7-2 on Wednesday night to put up signs at certain city facilities, including at City Hall, stating that guns are banned. While the signs will be new, city officials insist the policy—based on their reading of state law—isn’t. Guns have actually been banned from these buildings all along, their logic goes.
Santa Fe Reporter
Letters to the Editor
Cover, Dec. 21: “25 Things We Love About Santa Fe Right Now”. Thanks SFR for the mention of the theft of the South Meadows Open Space by the County Commission. (Tenacious #20) Spin has been rampant by the developer because he knows that the county broke every ethics rule in the book by offering to sell him the land for development.
Santa Fe Reporter
Gov, Lawmakers Target Guns, Thieves, Pre-Trial Detention
Gov, lawmakers target guns, thieves, pretrial detention. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, along with a group of bipartisan lawmakers and public safety officials, yesterday held a news conference to discuss public safety priorities during this year’s legislative session, including another attempt to upend New Mexico’s pretrial detention system by creating a so-called “rebuttable presumption” via Senate Bill 123. Attempts to shift the burden in pretrial detention hearings from prosecutor to defense failed in last year’s session. As detailed in a news release, other public safety priorities include: creating a category of organized retail crime in state statue and targeting offenders for racketeering; the creation of a new public safety council; banning the purchase, import, delivery and manufacture of assault weapons and 50-caliber weapons via House Bill 101; closing a state loophole on straw purchases of guns; enacting criminal penalties for adults who negligently fail to secure firearms from minors through House Bill 9; allowing victims of gun violence to bring civil suits against firearm manufacturers through legislation that will be sponsored by Sen. Joseph Cervantes, D-Las Cruces; and allocating $100 million to the Law Enforcement Recruitment Fund. “We’re going to work collectively to get as many of the best ideas up here as possible,” the governor said, “and my goal is to be in a position to sign as many of these efforts as possible.” Meanwhile, the Santa Fe City Council last night voted 7-2 in favor of Mayor Alan Webber’s resolution prohibiting guns at certain city facilities that host school activities and directing the city manager to post signs to that effect at such facilities.
Rio Grande Sun
Man Brandishes Gun, Threatens Employees at Española Recreation Center
A man brandished a gun and threatened employees at the Richard Lucero Recreation Center early Wednesday night, police said. The crime happened before 5 p.m. at the city-run center at 313 Paseo de Oñate. The recreation facility offers a pool, gym, basketball courts, outdoor fields and other features to community members.
KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
23 arrested in Albuquerque retail crime sting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police say a retail crime sting earlier this week netted 23 arrests, 19 of which were of “repeat felony offenders.” The sting happened on Tuesday at an undisclosed location, said to be in the northeast part of the city. APD posted roughly fifteen seconds of video from one of the arrests […]
Rio Grande Sun
Job Seekers Wanted for Fire Recovery
The federal government is hiring for a number of well-paid jobs to help Northern New Mexico recover from the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. The jobs are with the government’s Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office, opened by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to handle damage claims from the devastating blaze. Available positions include Chief Ombudsman, Claims Representative, Navigator, Inventory Management Specialist, Supply Management Specialist and Public Affairs Specialist.
VIDEO: Nuisance neighbor wreaking havoc on Albuquerque block
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors are afraid to step outside and can’t even enjoy their own backyards, all because of one woman who they claim is wreaking havoc in the neighborhood. KRQE Investigative Reporter Gabrielle Burkhart took their concerns and their evidence to city leaders and law enforcement. Read More KRQE Investigates: “You don’t work here, […]
kunm.org
WED: Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle, + More
Bill requiring safe gun storage clears first hurdle - Albuquerque Journal, KUNM News. A bill that would mandate gun owners to safely store their firearms to keep them out of the hands of minors has passed its first committee hearing in the New Mexico Legislature. The Albuquerque Journal reports the...
Rio Grande Sun
Santa Fe Sheriff Orders New Patrols in Española
The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has begun patrolling parts of Española plagued by illegal drugs and property crimes, authorities said. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza ordered the dedicated patrols after attending a Nov. 13 neighborhood watch meeting attended by around 40 Española residents fed up with crime in the city’s historic Santa Cruz neighborhood.
Two charged in Santa Fe County murder
Deputies were sent to County Road 56 Tuesday and found Eduardo Preciado Luevano, 17, dead in a car that was still running.
Woman gets 2-day jail sentence after ABQ police find over 800 fentanyl pills
KRQE reached out to the District Attorney's Office and asked why they agreed to the plea. They did not respond.
State wants Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors to stay in custody
The state filed a motion for pretrial detention that argued no one should have to live in fear of someone driving a car through their home and firing a gun at them.
Santa Fe’s Regal theater set to close
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Regal Cinemas is closing down 39 more movie theaters nationwide, including the Santa Fe location. Four months ago, the company filed for bankruptcy after a devastating couple of years due to the pandemic. No word on when the Regal Santa Fe 14 will close but a court filing says the nationwide […]
The man with the rose tattoo: FBI seeks suspect in Albuquerque bank robbery
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police and local FBI agents are searching for man they’re calling the “Rose Tattoo Robber.” He’s accused of stealing money last week from a Nusenda Credit Union at 8321 Palomas Avenue NE. The robbery happened around 11:36 a.m. last Thursday, January 19. Authorities say the man with a rose tattoo on […]
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Albuquerque, New Mexico
Looking to expand your New Mexico adventure? Fill up your itinerary with some of the best day trips from Albuquerque, NM. With volcanic sites, artsy towns, and remnants of ancient civilizations nearby, New Mexico’s biggest city is one of the most interesting travel destinations in the United States. On...
State to pay $160k to children that experienced shooting during traffic stop
One police officer involved was fired, but the other one kept his job.
Two lawmakers spend night on streets in Downtown Albuquerque
"I've never really seen the extent of what happens at night," said Senator Pope Jr.
rrobserver.com
Residents report marked mail boxes
Last week, residents of Northern Meadows took to Nextdoor to complain about a written message left on their mailboxes. The message reads, “All mail will be on hold if mailbox is blocked.”. Residents believe a mail carrier wrote the message, but others argued that anyone could have. Some said...
BCSO search for Circle K armed robber
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a man they say robbed a Circle K with a gun. Deputies arrived at the Circle K at 1100 Old Coors Blvd. on January 15 around 4:00 a.m. in response to an armed robbery call. Officials say the man got out of the passenger side […]
