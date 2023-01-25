Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman met with the Oregon media ahead of the team's upcoming home swing this week against Colorado on Thursday and Utah on Saturday. The Ducks are looking to bounce back from a disappointing road loss at Stanford Saturday night and, at the same time, play much better against a Colorado team that blew the Ducks out the last time they met earlier this year. Altman spoke about how the team is getting ready for the matchup and what the Ducks need to do better to win this time around.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO