Eugene, OR

kpic

Beavers suffer loss against Utah

In Corvallis, Oregon State head coach Wayne Tinkle celebrating his birthday with a game against Utah. First half good ball movement by the Utes finding Marco Anthony wide open for the one hand slam; OSU down 27 - 11. But the Beavers respond, Glenn Taylor Jr. pulls up for the...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

Oregon State QB Signee Aidan Chiles Gets Big Ranking Boost

247Sports released their final rankings for the 2023 class and Oregon State signee Aidan Chiles received a big boost to his final ranking. Chiles, who is already on the Oregon State campus and participating in winter conditioning jumped from a 93 ranking to a 96, narrowly missing the cut for five-star status. Overall, he is the #58th ranked prospect in the class, almost 100 spots higher than his previous ranking of 150.
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Hamel signs with the Ducks

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon Women's hoops has locked down an in-state talent that's been playing this season right here in Lane County. Lane Community College guard Bella Hamel has committed to the Ducks. The 5-9 sophomore went to high school at Liberty High in Hillsboro. So far this...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Bad boys Beavers baseball back and ready to compete

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State baseball team was close to making it to the College World Series but fell short to Auburn in super regionals last year. And after losing eight players to the 2022 MLB draft, many players that have been waiting their turn will have the opportunity to show what they can do.
CORVALLIS, OR
buffzone.com

Different Oregon squad awaiting CU Buffs men’s basketball in Pac-12 rematch

It was only three weeks ago when the Colorado men’s basketball team delivered a historic thumping upon the Oregon Ducks. In a matchup of perhaps the two most beguiling teams in the Pac-12 Conference, it will be a much different Ducks team the Buffaloes encounter in the rematch. And that fresh look includes the first look at the Buffs’ old friend, Keeshawn Barthelemy.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

WATCH: Dana Altman looking for consistency and better effort ahead of Colorado

Oregon head men's basketball coach Dana Altman met with the Oregon media ahead of the team's upcoming home swing this week against Colorado on Thursday and Utah on Saturday. The Ducks are looking to bounce back from a disappointing road loss at Stanford Saturday night and, at the same time, play much better against a Colorado team that blew the Ducks out the last time they met earlier this year. Altman spoke about how the team is getting ready for the matchup and what the Ducks need to do better to win this time around.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Chris Hampton appointed to Ducks' co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach

EUGENE, Ore. — Chris Hampton has been named as the Ducks' new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach, according to a release from the University of Oregon. After spending the last two seasons as the defensive coordinator at Tulane, helping guide the Green Wave to a 12-2 overall record in 2022 and a win over USC in the Cotton Bowl, Hampton made his way to Eugene.
EUGENE, OR
lanecc.edu

Lane Titans' Bella Hamel announces commitment to University of Oregon Basketball

EUGENE, Ore. — Lane Titan Bella Hamel will be trading in her blue uniform for green next season as she has committed to transfer to the University of Oregon and play basketball for the 2023-24 season. The 5’9” guard is a graduate of Liberty High School in Hillsboro, Oregon, and is in her second season at Lane Community College.
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Coach Rothenberger makes 700th career win

Over to Junction City, head coach Craig Rothenberger looks for his career 700th win with a tough Marist team in front of him. 3rd quarter inside out game his grandson Gunner Rothenberg gets it inside to Kaleb Burnett out to Jaxson Kister and he drills the triple, Tigers leading by 15.
JUNCTION CITY, OR
kpic

North Eugene takes the win over Churchill

High school hoops, North Eugene girls taking a trip to the Lancer dome to take on Churchill. 1st quarter Brooklyn Moody sneaks a pass to Morgan Statzer down low and she puts it up and in; Lancers leading by one. Moments later, Highlanders storm down the court. McKenzie Schpankyn shoots...
EUGENE, OR
klcc.org

Knight Campus Phase 2 has a shaky start in Eugene

The second phase of the University of Oregon’s Knight Campus is underway in Eugene. UO said the project will double the capacity for biomedical research and development. Artist renderings show the four-story 185,000 square foot building will have a skybridge across the millrace, connecting it to the first building on Franklin Boulevard. A timeline shows construction beginning this spring, with occupancy slated for winter, 2025.
EUGENE, OR
eugeneweekly.com

Local Beer, Exotic Brats

Bratwurst is an American staple when it comes to cookouts and pregame tailgates, yet restaurants that serve brats exclusively seem almost unheard of. At least they were until Bangers & Brews came to Eugene. Bangers & Brews Eugene is a locally owned restaurant that recently opened a second location near...
EUGENE, OR
thatoregonlife.com

You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast

Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
REEDSPORT, OR
eugeneweekly.com

‘Wait Your Turn, It’s Worth It’

“We’re not a traditional restaurant,” says Billy Reid, chef and owner of Dueling Spoons. Reid says people are surprised when they find out that he’s the only person cooking the food. “I’m one chef with five burners cooking for everybody,” he says. Reid compares the experience of...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Bethel School District sees high graduation rates in 2021-22 school year

EUGENE, Ore. — The Bethel School District has seen high rates of on-time student graduation, topping three major metro-area districts and state average, according to a press release from the District. Graduation rate data released Thursday, January 26, by the Oregon Department of Education showed that the Bethel School...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON STATE POLICE CITE MAN FOLLOWING FREEWAY WRECK

Oregon State Police cited a man following a freeway wreck Friday night. An OSP report said just before 8:15 p.m. a compact sedan rear-ended an unoccupied SUV, which was parked along Interstate 5 southbound, just prior to the Harvard Avenue exit in Roseburg. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Both vehicles were towed.
ROSEBURG, OR

