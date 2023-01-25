How Bills' Stefon Diggs responded to post-Bengals critics

Buffalo Bills receiver Stefon Diggs had the spotlight up on him following his team’s exit from the NFL’s postseason.

On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Bills 27-10 to send Diggs and the Bills packing in the divisional round.

Late during the contest, Diggs appeared to get animated on Buffalo’s sideline in the direction of quarterback Josh Allen.

According to the QB, there was no beef. Allen said he knows Diggs plays on emotions.

But after the final whistle, Diggs’ frustrations continued. Light was shed on the fact that Diggs quickly left the stadium without responding to his apparent outburst on the sideline.

During Monday’s locker cleanout day, Diggs also did not speak to reporters. Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott said he spoke to the receiver, but declined to shed further light.

All we got from Diggs was reponses on his social media account via Twitter. He took to it on Monday and posted a series of messages explaining how he’s simply just not happy with losing. That’s it.

